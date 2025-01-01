What is a digital business strategy?

A digital business strategy is a plan to transform business with technology; this could come through adding digital products, improving operations with digital solutions, or transferring some or all of legacy business to a digital form.

While we often like to think of tech as a sector, the vast majority of companies and brands are becoming tech businesses in one way or another. A digital business strategy helps shepherd the digital business transformation. By 2023, it’s estimated that spending on digital transformation will reach 3.4 trillion USD annually.

Why you need a digital business strategy