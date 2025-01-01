What is e-learning?

E-learning is the process of studying and acquiring skills and competencies online. The ability to create and scale courses online has changed the way we think about and access education. This is true for traditional higher education, as colleges and universities create more online courses or online resources to reinforce in-class teaching. But e-learning has also created a new type of teacher, since anyone with an in-demand skill or knowledge to share can now create a course and take students.

The growth of e-learning has created new technology and platforms for education. Big sites like Skillshare or Udemy allow teachers to host courses and take some of the revenue from it. Even better, platforms like Mighty Networks let the teacher host the course themselves, giving them more control over their delivery and letting them keep more of the income. (Find out more about e-learning platforms.)

Advantages of e-learning

E-learning has a lot of advantages for both students and teachers, as education becomes more scalable, affordable, and accessible.

People who want to teach online courses now have the tools to share their knowledge. This includes practitioners, experts, and thought leaders who wouldn’t have had access to a teaching platform in traditional education years ago. And you can teach just about anything, even stuff that wouldn’t be included in a college curriculum, from how to master digital marketing to how to ace a job interview.

Plus, e-learning is super scalable. Instead of teaching the same course again and again, instructors can create an online course that thousands of people could access over the years. No need to constantly fill your classroom year after year to teach the same stuff. BUT, if you want to create a live, synchronous course that teaches people as you go, you can do that too!

There are major advantages to e-learning for students too. One of the biggest is the availability to access the course anytime, anywhere, without needing to step foot in a classroom. Asynchronous learning means that students can go at their own pace, making e-learning perfect for those trying to upskill or who don’t have the time or ability to get to a traditional college course. And if they miss something, they can just rewind.

We love e-learning, and on your Mighty Network, you can teach both live and recorded (synchronous vs. asynchronous) courses, create tons of course engagement and discussion, and grow a vibrant community around your course.

Examples of e-learning

Accessing a pre-recorded course on an interesting subject via a major online course platform with a built-in audience

Taking part in a massive open online course (MOOC)

Studying for a master’s degree online through a traditional university

Taking a live course from a well-known industry leader

Learning a bit of a language every day on an app (microlearning)

