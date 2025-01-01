Mighty Encyclopedia

Skillshare

What is Skillshare?

Skillshare is an online course platform that gives members access to thousands of video courses through subscription. There are courses on almost everything, but the offerings are strongest in creative fields. As the name suggests, the courses teach skills, which could include anything from content creation to confident leadership.

Unlike other course platforms, course creators are not compensated by direct course sales. Instead, Skillshare takes 30% of its revenue from membership fees and divvies it up to its teachers based on their watch time.

Now Read: How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.