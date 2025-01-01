What is a solopreneur?

A solopreneur is someone who operates a business on their own, without staff. While there have always been solopreneurs, think of the local doctor or blacksmith of old, the internet has created new monetization models and ways to be a solopreneur, opening up possibilities for coaches, consultants, content creators, and influencers to run one-person businesses.

Although a solopreneur has no employees, they may hire contractors. For example, a career coach may be a solopreneur but might hire a marketing consultant to help them get clients. The online space has led to a new suite of products and services to help here too, since solopreneurs can find everything from online bookkeeping firms to white-label apps to support and build their business.

