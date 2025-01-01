What is Teachable?

Teachable is an online course platform that lets you create, host, and sell digital courses and coaching. It’s a learning management system that lets instructors post videos, create basic quizzes, and add lecture comments, and they can link their Teachable course to their own website with a custom domain. Teachable also allows instructors to create an affiliate program so that their fans can partner with them to sell their course.

Although it lacks the ability to create a fully engaged community around your course, Teachable is an option for course creators.

Where Teachable shines

Drag-and-drop course builder for custom courses and pages.

Multi content types (text, video, audio, PDF) with drippable content

Assessment tools like quizzes, exams, and certificates.

AI powered course generator, quiz generator, and writing assistant

Sales features like coupons, up-sells, referrals, affiliates, and basic email

Where Teachable misses

Community features are extremely basic (just a simple forum), so it’s missing features like gamification, member connecting & chatting, or advanced and AI engagement tools.

No native livestreaming or ecosystem for live courses.

No Android App. Teachable prioritizes iOS only.

Want a better option?

Mighty Networks offers more ways to deliver your course. More ways to earn from it. And more ways to bundle. Here are some things Mighty offers that Teachable is missing.

A platform that can mix live AND/OR asynchronous courses

Native livestreaming for up to 9 speakers with high-velocity chat.

Customizable course Spaces- Members, Chat, Community, Events, Challenges, Assessments, and of course the LMS (Course Outline).

Built-in engagement tools like gamification, challenges, unlocks, automations, and leaderboards.

AI community building for profiles, member introductions, conversation starters, discussions, landing pages, text improvement and–of course–course outlines.

Bundle courses with coaching, streams, events, live experiences, or private groups.

A well-rated, responsive mobile app for BOTH iOS and Android, and premium branded apps for established creators and brands.

Try it free for 14 days -- no credit card required.

