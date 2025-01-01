Mighty Encyclopedia

Web3

What is Web3?

“Web3” or “Web 3.0” is the label given to the decentralized iteration of the internet that is emerging because of blockchain technology. Unlike Web2, with Web3 data and information is no longer owned and stored by corporations, but collectively stored between users in blockchain ledgers.

The term “Web3” was first used by Gavin Wood, the Ethereum co-founder, to describe this new era of shared information storage. Since storage=ownership, proponents of the decentralization of Web3 claim that it will bring power back to the hands of users.

There’s a financial element to Web3 too, since new financial systems built on this technology are becoming common (i.e. Ethereum). This digital financial infrastructure can be attached to a digital coin (i.e. Ethereum is attached to a coin called ether), which can be used for purchasing real and digital goods (like NFTs), paying for memberships and services associated with a brand (i.e. social tokens), or even holding an ownership stake in a decentralized organization (Decentralized Autonomous Organization).

And if you're interested in building a token-gated course, event, or community, you can do that on Mighty!

Start Your Free Trial

Now Read: How to Monetize Your Social Media Followers

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.