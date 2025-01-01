Cynthia D'Amour
Cynthia has been helping associations and community leaders crack the code on getting more members involved – with less effort and more fun for over 20 years.
Whether you’re an association ready to launch a Mighty Network for your members - or a creator wanting to grow with ease and boost engagement - she's here to help you fill your community with happy, active members who love being part of what you're building.
Who I Work With
Cynthia supports Mighty Hosts who have big dreams but don’t want to do the 'Big Launch' approach – instead, focussing on creating an irresistible community that helps members live their best year ever.
She's also focussed on supporting association executives discover the power of a Mighty Network and the fun ways a Mighty community can help them engage more happy, active members to move their mission forward.
Service Offerings
Cynthia’s Party Porch
Cynthia brings together Mighty Hosts who have big money dreams and do NOT want to do a big launch instead focusing on building magnetic momentum with fabulous friends while having a blast filling our communities with happy active members so that we can take dream vacations, lead delicious lives - and, make the world a better place! SPECIAL BONUS: When you sign up for Mighty Networks through Cynthia's referral link, you’ll get a special credit toward your membership on Cynthia’s Party Porch.
Association World at Cynthia’s Party Porch
If you’re an association exec exploring how to create a vibrant online community on Mighty, there’s a dedicated space inside Cynthia’s Party Porch just for you. It’s a year-long experience designed to help you build, grow, and experiment in your Mighty community - surrounded by fellow association leaders on the same path.
With Cynthia, you’ll explore and prepare what’s next for associations, boost the stickiness of your association with an online community filled with happy, active members - and have some fun along the way too.
As part of your membership, you’ll also be part of the broader Party Porch to experience what it feels like to be part of a thriving community from the inside. Community Strategy and Done-with-You Set Up for Associations – starts at $10,000 USD Each association will get a customized strategy plan to fill your community with happy, active members which reflects the Association’s mission, current assets, goals and staff support available. We’ll get the doors open and set you up for success.
This also includes quarterly check-ins for the first year.
Cynthia D'Amour offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details
“Cynthia’s passion and knowledge in working with volunteers and associations on leadership and membership issues are energizing, as it has helped our volunteer leaders and staff to strive in providing a more meaningful membership experience.”
