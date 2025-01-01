Damien Foord

Prismonde

About

Damien is an Air Force veteran and entrepreneur that has advised hundreds of brands in Silicon Valley including LinkedIn, Tesla, Adobe, and many more. He's an expert at the intersection of people and business, specializing in scalable growth through people-centric strategies.

Who I Work With

Damien serves forward-thinking founders, innovation leaders, and brand stewards who want to build culturally resonant, psychologically grounded brands. He works with those who see brand not just as marketing, but as a powerful vehicle for shaping human connection and meaning.

Startup Brand Sprint:

Immersive Narrative Development

Logo Design

Style Guide

Landing Page

Social Pages

Mighty Community Design

Funnel Strategy

Launch Strategy

Prepare to launch in just 60 days!

Damien Foord offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details

“Prismonde took the time to fully understand our brand and messaging and worked with us every step of the way to ensure a high-quality product at the finish line. They were able to achieve our vision while providing amazing guidance and insight.”
Allyssa Eclarin

Head of Product, Propel Software

