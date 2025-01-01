Smart Community Foundation

This services helps you build communities that just work - where members naturally want to engage. Using her full-stack background and understanding of human behavior, Randi creates the technical setup, strategic foundation, and seamless integrations (including Kit/email automation) so your mission feels authentic and irresistible to the right people.

Mission-to-Community Journey (90 Days)

You'll work with Randi to transform your vision into a thriving community people genuinely love being part of. Think strategy, setup, content planning, Kit/email integration, automated engagement systems, external and internal communication strategy, and all the behind-the-scenes magic that makes communities feel effortless. Plus, you'll get ongoing support because communities are living, breathing things.

Community CPR & Revival

For communities that have lost their spark - Randi looks under the hood at what's working (and what's not), trims what's unnecessary, and rebuilds the engagement systems that turn lurkers into participants. This includes automation optimization, external and internal communication strategy overhaul, email sequence revival, and deployment of proven engagement and activation challenges. No judgment, just honest assessment and strategic rebuilding.

Strategic Growth Partnership

Monthly check-ins where Randi uses real data and human behavior insights to keep improving your community. Here, you can think of Randi as your community strategist who combines the numbers with what actually makes people tick. This includes ongoing automation optimization, external and internal communication refinement, email marketing strategy, and access to her library of engagement challenges for continuous growth.

Launch Strategy That Actually Works

Randi doesn't just plan your launch - she builds it with you. From the psychology of timing to the technical backend, complete Kit/email integration, external marketing communication strategy, internal community messaging systems, and deployment of proven activation challenges, everything works together seamlessly. Plus, the post-launch optimization that most people forget about but makes all the difference.

Full-Service Community Architecture

The works - strategic planning, custom automation systems, comprehensive external and internal communication strategy, email marketing setup, team training, advanced integrations, and access to our complete library of engagement challenges and templates. For mission-driven businesses who want someone who actually gets both the human side and the technical side of community building.