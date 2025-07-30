Website builder. Memberships. Courses. Content. Branded apps.

10 Best Mighty Alternatives (Quick Reference)

Here's a quick guide to the Mighty Networks alternatives. We go deeper into each option below.

Pros Cons How It Compares to Mighty Networks 1. Circle Clean forums; Spaces for memberships, courses & events One feature per-Space; Not designed for engagement; Hidden fees Lacks Mighty's dynamic Spaces & people magic AI; More expensive with hidden costs 2. Kajabi Good async courses & funnels; Page building; Email Can't integrate courses & community; Multiple apps & logins needed, bad for live courses Disjointed experience across multiple apps vs. Mighty's all-in-one platform 3. Teachable Async course building & website; Quizzes & evals; Certificates No community features; Not built for live courses; iOS-only app Only async courses, while Mighty integrates community, live courses & apps for all devices 4. Podia Digital stores; Drag-and-drop websites; Basic email; Funnel tools No apps; Limited course builder (no livestreaming) Good for digital products but lacks Mighty's apps, rich courses & community features 5. Bettermode Corporate white-label forums; Discussions & content sharing Just a corporate discussion forum; Missing courses & monetization Basic forum tool vs. Mighty's vibrant community platform with engagement tools 6. Higher Logic Vanilla Discussion forums & subgroups; Knowledge base; Integrations Not built for memberships; Dated interface; No native apps Web-only corporate forum solution vs. Mighty's modern, app-enabled community platform 7. Disciple Branded apps; Forums; Member management Different UX between app & web; Limited events & courses Basic community apps vs. Mighty's advanced AI features & consistent cross-platform experience 8. Hivebrite Alumni networks; Subgroups; Job boards; Event planning Weak on virtual events; Missing livestreaming; Dated platform Focused on alumni management vs. Mighty's powerful community engine with AI features 9. Go HighLevel Course-building; Student management; Multi-channel communities; Marketing tools Self-serve apps requiring developer work; Basic community; Overcomplicated UX Great CRM but weaker on community engagement compared to Mighty's intuitive platform 10. Mighty Pro Top-rated platform on branded apps; AI features; VIP support; Pro community access Premium solution; Best for established brands & creators Premium version of Mighty Networks with branded apps & additional support

What makes a Mighty Network special?

Mighty Networks is a community platform that drives memberships for businesses, brands, and creators.

A community platform

It all starts with a community platform like no other:

Discussion forums, activity feeds, and chat & messaging

Livestreaming, live events, and courses

Versatile content creation options: video, articles, text posts, images, polls, and more

Profiles, people explorer, "members near you," and other member management features

Customizable Spaces to add any community features you want

With courses built in

Educators love Mighty!

Teach a live, pre-recorded, or mixed course

Integrate questions and polls, assignments, and more

Build quickly and easily with the intuitive LMS

The combo of course and community features means:

Better engagement and stickiness.

Higher course completion.

More repeat students.

And more revenue!

People magic AI

Mighty is the only software built for engagement; we call it people magic. Higher engagement means lower membership churn, and less work for the creator because of the network effect.

Here are a few of Mighty's AI features--built for real human connections:

"Show Similarities" tool

Start conversations with one click

AI profile assistance

Infinite Question Engine (generate and post discussion prompts)

Auto icebreakers

Instant course outlines

As a result, Mighty Networks evolved from a community platform to something much more. Throw away your tech stack. Stop stitching platforms together.

With Mighty Networks, you can do everything in the same place, building a community that gets more valuable to every member with each new person who joins.

And it also means:

Building your brand with customization, light & dark mode, custom urls, or even branded apps.

Growing a community and/or course business by selling plans and bundles in 135 different currencies or even with token-gating.

Simple community management: Automate landing pages, course outlines, and marketing tools and instantly generate member profiles, improve your writing, and start conversations with people who share your interests

Kit email integration.

This combo of powerhouse features that are still really easy to use doesn't happen every day.

How to judge alternatives

9 Alternatives to Mighty Networks

1. Circle

Circle.so is probably the best-known Mighty Network alternative. It's a similar concept--a community platform with discussions, events, and courses.

Here's what Circle does well:

Clean, simple interactive discussion forums

Build different kinds of Spaces: Event, Chat, Content, or Courses

Sell memberships, courses, events, or bundles

Courses can be cohort or async

AI content tools: post creation and video transcripts

Good workflow options and a Teachable integration

Why people leave Circle for Mighty

One feature per-Space: Circle makes you choose. For example, a course space and an event space are 2 different things that live in 2 places in your community. Add a community discussion and you've got a 3rd place to manage. Mighty has dynamic, customizable Spaces that can have multiple features in one.

Member engagement is a struggle. The Member List is hidden by default in Circle. But, even if it's on, you get static member cards that are hard to use. By contrast, Mighty's people magic feature AI-powers the people explorer. It's easy to find cool people, see what you have in common, and start a convo with 1-click.

Tons of hidden fees. You'll pay extra for more admin, mods, Spaces, and members--these are all just included with a Mighty Network.

Late to the game. Circle added Android apps and Spaces last year. They just added branded apps. But while Circle plays catch-up, Mighty is redefining what a community platform should be.

2. Kajabi

Kajabi is an async course platform with websites and course marketing features.

Here's what Kajabi does well:

Good async course building. Add text, files, photos and videos (hosted on the platform Wistia), quizzes and polls. Content can be dripped.

Powerful course marketing funnels for different kinds of projects.

Drag-and-drop page building.

Email campaigns with subscriber segmentation.

Landing pages with templates.

Smart checkouts with windows, up- and down-sells, and multiple currency support.

Why people leave Kajabi for Mighty :

Kajabi just can't bring courses and community together. Look, async course students struggle to finish. The answer is community: discussions, chats, livestreams, drop-ins, and chances to meet and befriend others in the class! Kajabi wasn't built for this. It added "Kajabi Community 2.0" to try to fill in the missing features: livestreaming, chat, etc. But here's the problem...

Kajabi is missing an integrated community. Because it bought a community chat app to add community, the result is 2 different apps, 2 different platforms, and 2 different logins. This kills engagement. Kajabi even runs their own "Kajabi Heroes" community on a Facebook Group.

Kajabi needs 3 apps to do what Mighty does with one. Did we mention Kajabi grew its features by acquisition? The result is courses and community live on 2 separate apps. The business manager is on a 3rd app! Mighty does all this on one app.

Live virtual courses don't work well: Since the LMS and livestream features are in 2 different places, it's no wonder it's really difficult to teach live on Kajabi. Everything is in the same place and Space on Mighty.

No branded app track record. Kajabi just announced their foray into branded apps.

3. Teachable

Teachable is another course platform with a lot of brand awareness. Its mix of websites and async courses has been its bread and butter for a decade. Teachable is a bit like Kajabi, it does a few things well. But it sticks to its flagship offers and hasn't expanded much.

Here's what Teachable does well:

Asynchronous course building and customization

Quizzes and evaluations

Drag-and-drop course pages and landing pages

Sales features, including an affiliate program

Create certificates for completing a course

Why people leave Teachable for Mighty:

Unlike Mighty, Teachable doesn't have any community features. Not every course creator wants community, but don't choose Teachable if you do. You can't add discussions, events, or livestreaming. Meanwhile, all these are included in a Mighty Network.

Teachable isn't built for live courses. Teachable was built in a time when live courses weren't really possible (thanks to bandwidth speeds) and they've never really caught up. Other than sharing a YouTube link, you've got no live options. On Mighty, live courses are a cinch and integrate with Spaces and an LMS.

Teachable doesn't have an Android app. Only iOS Again, while they claim native mobile app access, it’s just not there. The mobile web is only available on iOS, not Android. Mighty has an app for every device.

4. Podia

Podia is a digital storefront that lets you create and sell physical and digital products; this includes online courses, memberships, discussion forums, and content downloads.

Here are some of Podia's best features:

Drag-and-drop websites with eCommerce built in

Lots of templates to choose from

Integrated basic email with segments

Good funnel tools (e.g. webinars)

Booking calendar integration (e.g. for coaches)

Why people leave Podia for Mighty :

Podia doesn't have apps. Podia is a website builder--but it's missing apps. While Mighty Networks has beautiful, responsive apps for every device, and even the option for branded apps, Podia has none.

Podia is a one-dimensional course builder. Podia’s course builder is limited. Yes, you’ll be able to build out custom courses, but you won’t be able to add graded quizzes, assignments, or course certification. It's really simple. By comparison, Mighty's rich course Spaces give you endless content delivery options.

Podia is missing livestreaming and live teaching options. While Mighty Networks includes both.

Podia's community feature isn't great. It's a basic forum. Which has its place. But when you consider it next to Mighty's top-rated community platform, there's no comparison.

5. Bettermode

Bettermode (formerly Tribe) is a platform that caters to big companies that want to add a customer community to their existing website. It is a Mighty Networks alternative for the Mighty Networks enterprise solution, Mighty Pro. This means that it’s not really made for smaller creators; it’s made for enterprise users.

Here are some of Bettermode's best features:

Corporate, white-label forums for websites

Host discussions, share content, create polls, and ask questions

Content organization and up-voting

White-label enterprise apps

Why people leave Bettermode for Mighty:

Next to a Mighty Network, Bettermode is just a corporate discussion forum. And modern brands are choosing engaged, vibrant customer communities--not just stale customer forums. Mighty gives you more branding power, and a suite of engagement tools Bettermode can't touch.

Bettermode is missing online courses or monetization. It's built as a website add-on, not as a digital business platform.

6. Higher Logic Vanilla

Higher Logic Vanilla is another solution to help corporations build customer communities.

Here are some of its best features:

Discussion forums with subgroups, reactions, and polls & questions

Post directly from email

Knowledge base and integrations

White-labelling & no-code websites

Salesforce and Zendesk integrations

Why people leave Higher Logic Vanilla for Mighty :

Vanilla isn't built for memberships or subscriptions. It's primarily a corporate forum solution. And it's missing the smart engagement features that Mighty has.

Vanilla looks like it's from the 1990s : Just like Bettermode, a "corporate" platform with Higher Logic Vanilla means a dated look and feel. Mighty lets you bring modern branding across the platform and apps.

Vanilla doesn't have native apps. Vanilla Forums doesn't yet have apps or white-label apps. It would be best for a web-only customer community. Otherwise, Vanilla has to be connected to third-party apps for mobile access. Mighty includes apps for all devices with every community, and you can upgrade to branded apps with Mighty Pro.

7. Disciple

Disciple is a mixture of online community platform and app builder.

Here are some of its best features:

Community branding

Branded apps with livestreaming (and well-rated)

Discussion forums, content creation, and Q&As

Good member management tools with analytics and email

Sell memberships or gate content.

Why people leave Disciple for Mighty:

Disciple has different UX between the app and the webapps. For example, live streaming happens in the apps, not the web apps. This creates two different experiences for different users based on platforms. In comparison, Mighty gives you all the same features, no matter what platform you're on.

Mighty is more advanced. Disciple is a good community platform, but Mighty is changing the game with people magic AI, software built for engagement, and flexible Spaces that hold courses, events, content, livestreaming, and more. With an aggressive roadmap and new features added all the time, Mighty is just a much better product.

Better branded apps. Disciple is a great, simple solution for branded apps. But Mighty's branded apps are best-in-class, and Mighty Pro has built apps for some of the world's best-known creators and brands: people like Tony Robbins, Gary Vaynerchuck, Mel Robbins, Jim Kwik, Marie Forleo, and Matthew Hussey!

Disciple has limited feature sets. It's good at community, but missing key events and course functions. By contrast, Mighty has the tools for any kind of course or a dynamic virtual event.

8. Hivebrite

Hivebrite was built for alumni networks and it's a community platform with some useful features.

Here are some of the best ones:

Subgroups or regional chapter groups within community

Job board features

Content management and email

Data and analytics

Support for alumni and networking events (e.g. event app)

Event planning apps w/ calendar integrations, ticketing, and payments

Alumni donations

Why people leave Hivebrite for Mighty:

Hivebrite is great at live events, but not virtual events. Missing things like live streaming or native video means that there's only so much you can do with it. In contrast, Mighty has all the features for robust virtual events but isn't built for things like live-event ticketing.

Hivebrite is functional as far as alumni management software goes, but it's dated. It's missing the powerful community engine Mighty has, not to mention people magic AI that makes it radically easier to build and grow a community and connect members.

9. HighLevel

HighLevel is a CRM and marketing platform that was built for agencies to resell to their clients. But as part of it, GHL offers a membership solution. For example, a marketing agency could run a campaign for a local gym, and resell HighLevel's membership software as part of this.

But its feature set that mixes marketing and memberships has meant that some people have been using it to sell owned memberships.

Here are GHL's best features:

Course-building with comments, notifications, drips, and progress tracking

Student management & instructor roles and messaging

Multi-channel communities: discussions, learning, members, events, and leaderboards

Branded apps with notifications

Built-in marketing, pipelines, and automations

Why people leave GHL for Mighty :

GHL's apps are self-serve, requiring developer registration and maintenance. By contrast, Mighty's apps are built for you by the Mighty Pro team. We handle the dev, proactive submissions, maintenance, etc.

GHL just released a newly-designed community platform, but it's still missing an engagement engine. The best feature on GHL is the CRM. The community platform is still basic, yet somehow has overcomplicated UX. Mighty's communities are much more powerful with people magic AI, but are also intuitive to use.

GHL is a good CRM, but not so great on member management. It gives you some access management and useful sales analytics. But by contrast, Mighty gives you AI-boosted membership tools: an Infinite Question Generator for auto-pilot engagement, re-engage lapsed members with one click, or offer secret courses, challenges, and workflows. On the backend, you get comprehensive business and engagement analytics with Mighty Insights™ and data benchmarking.

10. Mighty Pro

Finally, if you're looking for a Mighty Networks alternative, you should know about Mighty Pro! Pro takes Mighty Networks' top-rated course and community platform and deploys it on your own branded app.

With all the community, course, and event features, you'll also work closely with the Mighty Pro Team on strategy. And we take care of the technical stuff.

Mighty Pro is:

G2’s top-rated community platform on your own apps.

Empower your Hosts with Mighty Co-Host™ AI features including moderation tools, the Infinite Question Generator, and auto course outlines and profiles.

Branded apps, splash screens, and push notifications

Proactive updates and App Store & Google Play Store submissions

Optional VIP support from the Mighty Pro Team

Access to the Mighty Pro community

How Mighty Pro and Mighty Networks are different

Mighty Networks comes with awesome native apps, but not under your brand. Every Mighty Network comes with access to the Mighty Networks app for every device. Mighty Pro is under your app.

Mighty Pro is preferred by established brands, creators, and enterprise users. Because it's a premium solution, most Mighty Pro customers already have an established community or business. Many Mighty Pro customers start on Mighty Networks and grow into their own branded apps.

Conclusion

With the exception of Mighty Pro, each of these alternatives is missing one or more of the key features of a Mighty Network, whether it’s memberships, online courses, content, and community all in one place, all under your brand, and instantly available on every device.

It means that when you choose a Mighty Network, you’re investing in community software and you're building your OWN culture. Not someone else's.

What’s more, with your own Mighty Network, you can celebrate the inherent power in connecting people together who have similar motivations and passions. Your people will be able to build relationships around their shared interests, enabling them to master something interesting, together.

