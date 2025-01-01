Building a Community

AI and Community Engagement: 14 Ways to Master the Art

AI and Community Engagement: 14 Ways to Master the Art

Explore how to use AI for community engagement—from onboarding and automation to sparking human connection.

How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide)

How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide)

We’ll show you some simple ways to find people to be friends with, and form better deeper friendships with them.

What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide

What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide

A learning community is a group of people who come together with similar goals to support each other on a learning journey.

What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)

What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples)

A customer community is a dedicated space that hosts a relationship between a brand or company and its customers.

How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide

How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide

Our guide for how to build a brand community details the steps necessary to create your own thriving brand community from start to finish.

Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025)

Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025)

We introduce you to the community flywheel business model that’s taking businesses to six figures and beyond–and show you how to do it yourself.

Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2025)

Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2025)

In this article, we’ll introduce you to the idea of an online community, showing what a community is and isn’t.

How to Create a Corporate Alumni Network in 2025

How to Create a Corporate Alumni Network in 2025

We'll talk about what it takes to build a thriving corporate alumni network.

13 Benefits of Online Communities (2025)

13 Benefits of Online Communities (2025)

If you're thinking about joining or starting an online community, but wondering why you should, we'll tell you!

How to Build a Business Community in 2025

How to Build a Business Community in 2025

If you're ready to add a business community to your offerings, here's how to get started.

12 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2025

12 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2025

If you’re looking for brands that do an amazing job of creating online spaces for their customers and fans, check these out.

Every B2B SaaS Brand Can Create Better Products By Following Mindbody's Community Playbook

Every B2B SaaS Brand Can Create Better Products By Following Mindbody's Community Playbook

Creating an ambassador program will give you insights about your ideal customers you can’t get anywhere else.

How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2025

How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2025

If you’re thinking about bringing people together on Slack, we’ll talk you through the steps!

Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2025

Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2025

If you’re launching a new community, use the process of Community Design™ to help it thrive!

The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2025

The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2025

Want to create your own social network but not sure where to start? We got you covered with actionable steps!

The 6 Best B2B Community Examples in 2025

The 6 Best B2B Community Examples in 2025

Here are seven smart examples of B2B online communities that deliver amazing results for their professional members.

Substack Gave Creators a Taste of Independence—And Now, They're Taking Even More Ownership with Community Platforms

Substack Gave Creators a Taste of Independence—And Now, They're Taking Even More Ownership with Community Platforms

If you already have a large Substack audience, adding your own community is the ticket to dramatic growth in your membership income.

18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2025

18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2025

Whether you’re a community veteran or you’re just getting started, these are some of the tools of the trade that successful community builders swear by.

5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable

5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable

If you want to move from community organizer to owning a community business, these strategies will help you thrive.

How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2025)

How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps (2025)

If you’re thinking of creating your own server on Discord, we’ll walk you through the process from start to finish.

The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2025)

The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2025)

Online membership sites are an essential way to connect people with a common goal, but it can be challenging to get started. We have some tips.

How to Build a Community Around Your Brand

How to Build a Community Around Your Brand

Building a community around your brand is a great way to get people excited about what you’re creating. We’ve made a guide to help you get started.

Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform

Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform

It’s hard to stand out on social media platforms. The good news is that you don’t need them anymore.

How to Start an Online Community Forum

How to Start an Online Community Forum

A modern online community forum can be just the tool you need to bring together a group of people with shared passions and motivations.

12 Awesome Online Community Website Examples

12 Awesome Online Community Website Examples

If you’re an entrepreneur thinking about starting an online community, we have examples for you about how others have done it successfully.

How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps

How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps

Many creators are looking for a way to build their own private community spaces. We have a step-by-step guide to help you do it.

How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community

How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community

Building a fan base is a great way to create a community around your brand. We have some tips to get you started.

How to Create a Virtual Community in 6 Simple Steps

How to Create a Virtual Community in 6 Simple Steps

Launching a virtual community isn't hard. Here's how to make yours thrive.

How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps

How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps

Starting a community doesn’t have to be a grind. Here’s how to build a community site with massive potential, whether you’re starting from scratch or with an established following.

How to Create a Micro-Community

How to Create a Micro-Community

The era of the micro-community has begun. It's a new, surprising way to think about building an online community. You just need an idea and 10 members to create something magical.

The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2025

The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2025

Whether you're starting from scratch or ready to turn your audience into a connected, thriving network, here's how to build an online community.

How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2025

How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2025

It's surprisingly easy to create a community that thrives on Mighty. Let us show you how.

How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)

How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)

Newsletters built your audience, but are you ready to bring your brand to the next level? Here’s how a modern community platform will do just that.

3 Ways B2B Community is Changing in 2025

3 Ways B2B Community is Changing in 2025

The old ways of B2B community building have changed. We have some insights into where they are going.

9 Tips for Branding a Community (2025)

9 Tips for Branding a Community (2025)

Creating a unique experience around your brand is key to the success of any business. We have some ideas for you to get started.

10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2025

10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2025

There are many ways to create a thriving community around your brand, but it can be hard to know where to start. We’ve made a guide to help.

Why Every Brand Needs a Community Designer

Why Every Brand Needs a Community Designer

Here’s how a dedicated community designer can help bring your business to the next level.

15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)

15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)

If you’re having trouble getting your membership site started, these ideas have something for everyone.

13 Membership Site Examples (+10 Secrets to Success)

13 Membership Site Examples (+10 Secrets to Success)

Membership sites can be a powerful thing. Learn from these 10 examples of successful membership sites!

The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites

The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites

Creating your own white label membership site can bring your business to the next level. We’re exploring why they are so effective. 

How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2025 (7 Steps)

How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2025 (7 Steps)

Creating a no-code membership site is a simple and effective way to build an online community for your business.

How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps

How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps

If you’re a creator looking to take your brand to the next level, a subscription site could be just the thing to take your business to new heights.

