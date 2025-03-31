4 Corporate Alumni Platforms for 2025

Here’s something cool. Some companies have so much street cred and offer so much value to past employees that they want to stay connected, even after they retire or move on. Where once upon a time we used the word alumni network to talk about college or university alumni, more and more companies are growing their own alumni networks.

These networks can offer a ton of value to past and present employees, helping them keep connected to the company and offering things like networking opportunities, training, job postings, interesting live events, and ongoing alumni benefits.

If your company is a good use case for a corporate alumni network, congrats! You have alumni who want to keep connected to your brand. That’s great.

In this article, we’re going to talk about building your corporate alumni network with technology. These corporate alumni platforms help you build community and connections, host events, and provide value to your corporate alumni. Here are 4 options for corporate alumni platforms.







1. Mighty Pro

Mighty Pro makes for a powerful corporate alumni platform. Mighty’s cultural software brings together community, courses, content, and commerce. And our flexible Spaces let you add in live streaming, live events, discussion forums, member profiles, and chat and messaging.

Mighty helps you build meaningful connections between corporate alumni, with a ton of content options from written to video. Polls and questions get conversations started. Advanced member profiles, along with chat and messaging help alumni to network and make friends.

You can add even more value with Mighty Spaces, which lets you divide your alumni into different interests, offering everyone the type of content they engage with most. And with branded live streaming, or live events with built-in Zoom, RSVPs, and discussions, you can host awesome learning and networking events. Mighty also comes with a learning management system (LMS) built in, in case you want to offer pre-recorded courses too.

You get your alumni community app completely under your brand, released under your logo in the App Store and Google Play Store. We work with you to build it, and we’ll stay with you–helping you grow. With features like branded live streaming and advanced analytics, it’s the ultimate corporate alumni platform.

We’ve built custom communities for brands like TedX and Cambridge University.

2. Hivebrite

Hivebrite is an alumni management platform that can be used for corporate alumni networks. It comes with a solid set of tools for community management and content. Members can start or join discussions–and you get moderation tools to keep it on track.

Like Mighty, Hivebrite lets you create different types of plans or different membership tiers. And you can add donation requests, job postings, and more. And it comes with private messaging and profile customization.

Hivebrite also works for in-person events. You can integrate with your member list to schedule and send out info and reminders. And integrating online event payments and ticketing makes it a workable event management solution too–which can be a plus if your corporate alumni network has live events.

Hivebrite has a mobile app, but it’s limited and doesn’t have all the same features as the web platform. It might be best for those planning a web-first corporate alumni network.

3. Disciple

Disciple is a white-label community app platform out of the UK. It works to build different types of communities which you can host under your own brand–making it a good option for a corporate alumni platform.

With Disciple, you can create different types of content for your community, adding in things like multimedia posts and live streaming (only in the app). The app also has the option to build out courses, which could be a good value add for your alumni network. You can customize your community too and remove the Disciple logo for a fee.

The main limit to Disciple is that the app and the web community are two very different experiences with different features. You need to choose which is right for you–and it’s probably a better solution for those who want app-only alumni communities. Otherwise, your members who don’t have the app will miss out on unique features you can only get in the app (e.g. courses, live streaming).

Disciple has pricing per members, with up to 500 basic users on the app before you need to pay for more. This could be a pro or a con, depending on how big your community will be.

4. Tribe

Rounding out this list with another web-only option, let’s talk about Tribe. Tribe primarily works as a community solution for large corporations, and its main focus is adding a community to your existing website. It comes with a discussion forum and different types of content options.

Tribe lets you build different spaces in your community, which you can customize based on your user’s needs. Spaces are often used as a way to separate users into different types of interests. It also comes loaded with analytics, a search function, and some good community moderation tools.

The downside? Tribe doesn’t build apps and apps don’t come built-in with each community. However, there is an API which could be integrated into an existing company app.

