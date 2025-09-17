Mighty Networks vs. Go HighLevel (2025 Comparison Guide)

In this article, we’ll compare Mighty Networks vs. Go HighLevel (AKA HighLevel). We’ll walk you through the offerings, and let you know which works best for:

Community and Course delivery,

Member management,

Digital business tools,

And branding and customization.

Ready? Here we go!

Summary

HighLevel is a high powered CRM with integrated marketing, and a simple course and community attached. It’s also good for agency reselling. It’s complex to learn, but has a lot of power under the hood.

Mighty Networks is the best in class community and course platform, focusing on advanced engagement features and automations, beautiful responsive software, and premium branded apps. It’s simple to learn and designed for growth.

Mighty Networks vs. HighLevel: Comparison Chart

HighLevel Mighty Networks Courses & Communities Software Designed for Member Engagement - Native Livestreaming - Teach Live Courses - Advanced Community Workflows - Advanced Marketing Workflows - CRM Tool - Designed For Agency Reselling Direct Course, Community, and/or Event Sales Branded Apps Basic Premium Price From $97/mo $49/mo

What is Mighty Networks?

Mighty Networks is a course, community, and events platform that’s ranked as G2’s #1 community management software. It gives you a dedicated community platform with lots of member tools and people magic–AI tools built to boost engagement and revenue. It’s home to the most $1 million online communities, hosted by creators, brands, and businesses.

Mighty Networks also offers premium branded community and course apps with Mighty Pro. This means the #1 community software on your own app, with support for branding, proactive submissions, and advanced strategy planning.

What is HighLevel?

HighLevel is a customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing suite that’s designed for agencies to build websites and funnels, especially for local businesses. It can also connect into course and membership features for agencies whose clients need this. For example, an agency hired by a local yoga studio might manage a web presence with HighLevel, connecting the studio’s content creation or member access portal.

Using HighLevel is attractive for agencies, because they can charge as they resell HighLevel, potentially keeping the difference. An agency might white-label HighLevel, selling it as a solution to a client and keeping the difference of the $297 monthly fee.

However, HighLevel is available as a self-serve platform too, so it’s not limited to agencies. As such, it occasionally comes up as a software option for offering courses or communities, connecting these with the CRM and affiliate programs.

HighLevel vs. Mighty Networks

Community & Course Delivery

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is ranked as the #1 community management software by G2, and it hosts more $1 million communities than any other platform. And Mighty is built for member engagement, with software designed for member-driven revenue and growth.

Here are some of the awesome community features on Mighty:

Build incredible content and discussions with long & short-form text, video, & polls & questions.

Chat and messaging built to empower unlimited members, admins, and moderators.

Create, schedule, and host events with RSVPs, guest lists, Gen3 native livestreaming for up to 50k attendees, high-velocity chats, and backstage area (or use Zoom integration).

Create forums and branded Spaces with custom containers for any type of content: Discussions, Chat, Resource Library, Single or Paired Events (w. Feed), Pages, and Courses

Mighty also seamlessly mixes courses and community together with its custom Spaces. Here are some of the things this gives you:

An LMS for either async or cohort courses–either use the livestream or build a table of contents with hosted pre-recorded video. You can also adapt a livestream into a course after the fact.

Add video, audio, text, PDFs, and discussion tools under every course module for max engagement.

Bundle courses with memberships, events, masterminds, forums, coaching, etc.

Software built for engagement:

Other than the core features above, Mighty also has a whole set of engagement tools built in that boost course completion and member retention. This is software nobody else has:

AI boosted member profiles to help members get started with filling in their bio.

A people explorer that sorts members by interest or location. It automatically “Shows Similarities" between members and can start a conversation with one click.

Customizable onboarding and new-member journeys, leaderboards, automations for rewards, and habit tracking.

Content boosting tools like the “make it better” text editor for admin and members. These make it easier to manage and grow your community.

Branded Apps

Finally, you can get your course and/or community on Mighty’s branded app with Mighty Pro. We’ll cover this below!

HighLevel

While HighLevel’s offering focuses on a CRM, you can also offer courses and communities with it.

For courses, here’s what HighLevel offers:

Course-building with unlimited video hosting, progress tracking, dripping content, comments & notifications.

App-first experience with commenting and replies, content unlocks, plus app notifications.

The option to offer a free or paid course with student management tools, instructor/student messaging, and categories.

And here’s what you get with HighLevel communities:

Community group creation with the possibility for public or private multiple channels.

Customize community channels with discussions, learning, members, events, and leaderboards.

Direct messaging & discussion forums with posts, content scheduling. Chat button from the top bar.

Member management plus roles (owners, admins, & mods), as well as activity monitoring and community moderation tools.

Free or paid event scheduling from a course or private channel with registration and calendar integration. Hosting on Zoom or Google Meet (or in-person).

If your agency is reselling HighLevel to clients, clients can access from a customizable client portal. This includes:

Video messages, phone calls, and notifications

Invoicing, Calendars, contacts, and pipeline overview

Which is better?

HighLevel has some great marketing and CRM tools, which we’ll cover below.

But Mighty Networks is hands down a better course and community platform. While HighLevel has replicated some of the features of a course or business community platform with its latest launch, the technology is still basic, yet the UX is overcomplicated for what you get. It feels like an add-on to the main offer: the CRM.

Only Mighty Networks has advanced community-building features, built-in engagement tools, and is designed to connect members to each other.

Only Mighty Networks has native livestreaming.

Only Mighty has premium branded apps done for you with wraparound strategy support (below).

Member Management

Mighty Networks

As we touched on above, Mighty Networks is powerful for members–both with member-facing and back-end member tools.

Here are some of the member-management tools Mighty gives you as a community Host that make it radically easier to run and grow a community:

Instantly build entire communities, spaces, landing pages, and a basic brand identity with Mighty Co-Host™. The software is designed to launch communities in seconds, with 1-click generation. (Try it now)

Boost engagement with the Infinite Question Generator–an engine that generates and automatically posts (approved) discussion questions.

Create high-quality content faster with the “make-it-better” text editor. Or, use it to instantly generate a course outline or video transcript.

Instantly re-engage lapsed members, the software will show members who have stopped engaging and will generate a touch-base message with 1-click.

Smarter analytics with Mighty Insights™ for Hosts and Mods–both at the Spaces level and community wide. Track contributions, most contributing & active members, retention rates, livestream attendance, ambassador program, and more.

Data benchmarking from successful networks and member engagement scoring. See plan overviews, perform bulk management (sorting, messaging, tagging, badges), and manage permissions.

Build and automate gamification: auto-reward members with Secret Courses, Challenges, Resources, or 1:1 calls, Leaderboard, and Challenges. Customize workflows and triggers.

High Level

Here’s what High Level gives you for member management features:

Some customization of account creation : profiles, access management controls, some custom field creation.

Manage members’ status and activity by assigning members, designating roles (admins, moderator, or members), content moderation, group switching, member searching and bulk management tools.

Useful analytics for tracking customer engagement , attendance, usage, and payments.

Course and community gamification with Leaderboards, rankings, progress tracking, and rewards.

These can be resold with client portants that can come with subscription management, onboarding, commission and affiliate management, and individualized URLs for clients.

Which is better?

Mighty Networks has much more community and course intel on the back end, with more intuitive UX. And HighLevel doesn’t have the AI engagement features for member and community management that Mighty has, it does a much better job here.

However, HighLevel has a reselling function built into it, which Mighty does not. So if you’re an agency looking for member management on behalf of a client, HighLevel might be the better fit.

Mighty Networks and HighLevel have some overlap in some community business model features, but they have slightly different use cases. If you’re trying to figure out which is best for you, you should know the differences. Mighty Networks is designed to build course and community businesses, while HighLevel is designed to offer businesses marketing services with a course and/or community attached –especially via an agency.

Mighty Networks

Designed for Course and Community Businesses

With a Mighty Network, you charge directly for access to a membership, course, event, or bundle. It’s the right tool for creating memberships like masterminds or group coaching, or live and pre-recorded courses.

Here are some of the tools for creating your own digital business with Mighty:

Charge for Events, Courses, Spaces, Livestreams, and Community access in 135 different currencies or monetize with token gating. You can build bundles out of any of these to completely customize your packages.

Unlimited Spaces, members, Hosts, and Mods.

Access a community via the Mighty Networks’ apps for Android and iOS (or get your own premium branded app–more on this below).

Custom Fields, custom email and SSO, custom navigation links (for navigating to external sites), + 2 TB of storage + search engine indexing (for public networks)

Software designed to create people magic, helping new members build profiles, find interesting people (with AI-driven “show similarities” tool), and start conversations with 1-click.

Built-in Kit (AKA ConvertKit) integration to easily run your community with emails, newsletters, marketing sequences, and subscriber automations. You can also opt for over 2,000 software embeds like Dropbox, Calendly, Spotify, Monday, Loom, and Notion.

HighLevel

Revenue model: SaaS reselling & agency services

HighLevel can be used as a standalone course or community platform, but it’s actually built for something different. It was created for agencies to offer marketing tools, a CRM, memberships, and courses for and to their clients–especially on a reselling model.

For example, an agency that’s doing marketing for a local gym can connect Facebook and Google ads, email, and SMS marketing to a CRM, and resell a community and/or course platform for the gym’s members to use. This lets an agency mark up the software and earn from their clients.

Here are some of the main features of HighLevel’s agency model:

Client portals can be customized with branding and access controls. You can automate client onboarding and tasks.

Subscription managing with built-in payment, invoicing, commissions & affiliates, & revenue data.

Create custom domains, branded mobile and desktop apps, and individualized URLs.

Analytics for client activity, as well as campaign performance and automated reports. The activity dashboard can be customized.

Email & SMS marketing, appointment scheduling, document and contract management. Many of these can be built into automated workflows.

Team management with staff accounts & roles, task assignment, and internal comms.

Integration with APIs & webhooks

That said, most of HighLevel’s features are strongest for CRM uses. Here are some of the helpful marketing features for growing a business:

Landing page builder with form & survey creation and AI writing tools for posts, emails, and social.

SMS campaigns, ad management (with connections for Meta and Google ads), email marketing and automations

Social media management and post scheduling

Integrated email marketing with templates, AB testing, workflow automations & triggers, and funnels

CRM with lead scoring, automated tasks and pipelines

Which is better?

It’s tough to say, because both are built for different purposes.

Mighty has a more dedicated course and community business platform, with the tools needed to manage a digital business.

HighLevel has marketing tools built-in, with pipelines, basic email, and ad campaigns. This is a really powerful option for a brand that needs an integrated marketing suite–or an agency that works with these brands. Although it can be complicated to set up, it ultimately has more tools for campaigns and funnels than Mighty Networks has.

Pricing

Mighty Networks Pricing

$49/mo = Community Plan (Community, Events, & Polls)

$109/mo = Courses Plan (Includes Courses & Challenges)

$179/mo = The Business Plan

$360/mo = The Path to Pro Plan

Mighty Pro = Learn More Here

Click here to see the pricing breakdown for a Mighty Network.

Go HighLevel Pricing

$97/mo = Starter Plan (Websites, Calendars, and Lead Capture)

$297/mo = Unlimited (API + unlimited client accounts)

$497/mo = SaaS Pro (Sub accounts and reselling)

Branding

Finally, we’ll compare these two on branding.

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks gives you a beautiful, responsive platform designed for amazing communities from Day 1. This includes:

Network-wide branding with custom colors and imagery, light & dark mode, customizable landing pages, and mobile app appearance settings.

Can be completely branded at the space level, including graphics, events and article branding, and custom fields and titles.

Domain mapping for a custom url, customized role naming and custom email domain.

It comes with an awesome app for every device. But you can also opt for a completely branded app with Mighty Pro.

Mighty Pro

Mighty Pro is the best community platform on your own app. And it’s not just an app-builder. Mighty Pro includes the option to work closely with Account Executives and Community Strategists who have scaled 7 and 8-figure communities and brands. And it also means:

“Done for you” apps in the App Store and Google Play Store

Branded splash screens and push notifications with the Mighty Pro Design Studio

Proactive upgrades, submissions, and premium Mighty Co-Host™ AI features

Opt for VIP support before, during, and after launch

The Mighty Pro team has built community, course, and event apps for Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, Jim Kwik, Gary Vaynerchuck, and Cambridge University.

HighLevel

Here are some of the options HighLevel gives you for branding:

Custom logos, color schemes, favicons, cover images. You can also customize email templates and forms.

Domain integration with custom URLs, options for subdomains and DNS.

Customize client portals and dashboards with custom menu links.

Customize an agency-branded platform or apply agency branding to subaccounts.

HighLevel also offers a branded app that can be either deployed or resold. You need to register as a developer, and then can include your credentials when you do an app submission. In the end, you get a branded desktop app and custom mobile apps with responsive design, plus branded client-facing interfaces for agencies.

Which is better?

Mighty Networks has much more flexible customization for communities AND Spaces, with a more premium look and feel.

Choose Mighty for powerful, beautiful communities and the option to grow into a premium branded app when you’re ready. Mighty Pro comes with wraparound support and proactive submissions, meaning the app process is completely hands off.

HighLevel has simpler branding, but more flexibility for agency and reselling. The branded app option might be better for someone willing to connect a developer account and do the upgrades and maintenance themselves.

Conclusion

Mighty Networks and HighLevel are both great options, but it’s important to understand what they’re designed for between choosing between them.

If you want to try Mighty Networks for yourself, it’s free for 14 days–no credit card required!