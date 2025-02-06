Membership software that connects members to each other

The only software that’s designed to skyrocket member engagement–by getting your members talking to each other. This makes people magic.

Customizable welcome checklists

An interactive people explorer showing top members, members near you, or people with similar interests

AI Profile generators, “show similarities” tool, and conversation starter

Customize member spaces

Deliver amazing content and experiences with customizable member Spaces. Build from 8 different features like:

Member explorer

Chat

Activity Feed

LMS (Course Content Outline)

Page

Events

Single Event

Hashtags

Run unforgettable events

From a virtual event for 20 people to a live conference for 1,000, Mighty’s member management software handles livestreaming (up to 9 speakers) with chat, event pages, RSVPs, and even chats and messages for individual events.

You can…

Host regional meetups or member-led events.

Re-cut material from an event into a video course or learning experience.

Continue the community until the next conference.

AI tools created to save time for you and your members, while making connection easier.

AI set-up and community building, automatic landing pages, and a brand identity.

Boost engagement with the Infinite Question Engine and automate discussion questions (even when you’re not online)

Get writing prompts and assistance with course outlines, text improvements, auto-hashtags, and auto video captions.

Collect fees and build a business

Build and customize landing and sales pages, add screening questionnaires, and choose plan visibility. For those looking to earn, monetize with paid memberships, courses, events, challenges, coaching, or bundle these and sell in 135 different currencies. And with Mighty Insights™ you get detailed, actionable insights about where members spend time, which plans are selling, and who’s most active.

Members can manage their profiles with self-serve updating, billing info, plan configuration, and purchases.

Branded Membership Management Apps

Get membership management under your own brand. Mighty Pro has built branded membership management apps for 400+ organizations, leaders, and brands–like Tony Robbins, TED, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, Jim Kwik, and Matthew Hussey.

We work with membership organizations to build apps under your brand in the App Store and Google Play Store. Learn more here.

FAQs

What is membership management software?

Membership management software are digital tools that help to navigate the relationships between an organization and its members, making it easier to sort, track, and deliver value. Good member management software should simplify your business, make it more effective, and give you tools to scale, automate, and grow.

There are different types of membership management software. Depending on your needs, you might need one or more of these:

Member-facing software : Software your members use directly, whether to engage with a community, access an account, or join experiences (e.g. a discussion forum, chat & messaging, or virtual events.)

Back-end membership management software : These are membership management tools your members don't see (e.g. your internal membership lists, organizing members by plan, member contact info, marketing systems, email management).

Unified member software: Membership software that gives you the tools for both front-end and back-end member management, serving members content or self-serve material while also helping you track and run the business (out of sight).

Note that membership management software could be used for an online or offline membership community or business. Which of these are right for you may depend on your business model.

For example, a fitness center might not have any member-facing software, it might just have tracking tools. And a national association might need association management software.

Why you need membership management software

Membership management software makes the life of any membership org. easier, giving you organization tools and insights about members' activity. It helps you keep track of memberships, payments, plans, and more. Some software also lets you communicate and build relationships with members, handling notifications, messaging, and more. This lets you focus on providing a quality membership experience to members no matter the structure of your membership business.

We're also looking for automation and AI as a key component of membership management software, freeing up time for you to focus on what matters. Here are some of the tasks you can automate:

Approving potential member applications.

Organizing all of your member data into an easily accessible database.

Automating membership payments and renewals.

Sending mass emails to your members.

Detailed access to member activity reports.

Membership management software won’t completely eliminate these tasks but it will significantly reduce your workload. It can also scale your customer service, including your ability to handle complaints and questions. You can also look for integrations with other key software, like your CRM or CMS.

Key features of membership management software

When we’re looking at membership management software, here are some of our favorite features: