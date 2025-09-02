Online Courses
235 Online Course Ideas for 2025
Stuck with trying to figure out what your online course should be about? Here are 235 ideas!
Author
Mighty Team
Last Updated
September 2, 2025
Table of Contents
- How to validate an online course idea
- 235 Online course ideas
- Health & wellness online course ideas
- Online business course ideas
- Food and nutrition course ideas
- Love & relationship course ideas
- Parenting & family
- Personal development course ideas
- Marketing online course ideas
- Creative online course ideas
- Money course ideas
- Sports & fitness course ideas
- Career growth course ideas
- Professional certifications course ideas
- Tech skills course ideas
- Workplace success course ideas
- Religion and spirituality course ideas
- Hobby course ideas
- Conclusion
When Ryder Carroll discovered a process to organize his thoughts, it was life-changing. Ryder had struggled with ADD for his whole life. So when he created a unique organizational process he calls bullet journalling, he knew he had to share it with others. His community, BuJo U, runs events and courses that teach others the process that Ryder found so effective for him.
Ryder managed to find a super unique topic for an online course, something he was a master at, and something that flowed from his own unique story. And the results have been amazing.
Online courses have now pretty much become a mainstay. So many of us have tried them, maybe as part of an online degree, on a course platform, or to learn from a creator. So maybe you’re ready to try your hand at creating some of the magic in an online course – either synchronous or asychronous (live or pre-recorded). But what if you’re fresh out of online course ideas?
In this article, we’ll try to fix that. We’ll talk you through some of the best online course ideas, categorized by online course topics that are in demand. And we provide you with links to the tools and information you’ll need to create an online course, from how to name your online course, the importance of a community element, how to market your course, and more.
How to validate an online course idea
First of all, how can you make sure an online course will sell? As you think through these online course ideas and which one is right for you, you can try the following steps to validate them with your potential students:
Interview your Ideal Students to see what they’re looking for.
Look around to see if there are similar courses (it’s a good thing if there are!).
Consider pre-selling your course. You can even pre-sell it before creating it, and teach it live as a cohort course.
235 Online course ideas
Here are some great ideas for an online course you could start building today!
Health & wellness online course ideas
We’re seeing a lot of health and wellness courses do really well. Let’s be honest – more and more of us are tapped into well-being. And that’s an awesome thing!
On Mighty, we’ve seen creators like The Self Care Space, dedicated to getting young women access to mental health resources.
Here are some of the health and wellness course ideas we’re watching:
Basics of yoga
Learning mindfulness
Develop better sleep habits
Stretching for mobility
Nature bathing
Naturopathy and alternative health
How to reduce your stress
Nutrition for well-being
How to do a digital detox
Longevity wellness
Developing resilience with meditation
Mindfulness and pain management
Wellness for better sleep
Learning mindful movement
Developing a gratitude practice
Wellness course examples
Online business course ideas
Business courses are always hot, and the main reason is probably the real-world application. Most business owners know they can go to business school and learn things, but jump at the chance to learn from a practitioner – not necessarily a professor – who’s been where they want to go and can help them get there.
Consider Kathleen Drennan's story. She left a marketing job and started a wildly successful floral design company. But she realized how many of the florists she knew were amazing with flowers--but not as great with business.
The idea was born. She build #ForFlorists as a space to teach florists how to thrive in business.
Kathleen's business checks a lot of the boxes for an amazing business course idea:
A teacher who has proven they've got the chops
A meaningful personal story that connects with students
A clear niche with an Ideal Student (florists)
Here are some ideas for online business courses:
How to start an X business (fill in the blank with your specialty)
Finding financing for your business
Learning the basics of product design
Bookkeeping for small businesses
Using social media to find clients
How to hire (and fire) people
How to form successful partnerships
How to scale a business
How to franchise a business
How to build wealth as a business owner
Working on your business instead of in it
Developing leaders for your business
Winning at ecommerce
Selling a business or succession planning
Winning at customer engagement
Online business course examples
Teach Music Online (business course for music teachers)
Community Design™ Accelerator (Mighty's course on designing a community business)
Food and nutrition course ideas
We talked about health and wellness, and often these are related to food. But there are a lot of great online course ideas built around what we eat! From recovering from disordered eating, to feeling great, to adopting a certain way of eating, courses around food and nutrition can be really successful!
Here are some online course ideas for food and nutrition:
Eating for a specific illness or disorder (e.g. diabetes, cancer, celiac disease)
Eating for weight loss or gain
How to adopt a plant-based diet
How to eat for more energy
Specialty diets (keto, paleo, etc.)
Adopting a healthy relationship to food
How to eat well on a budget
How to help kids eat vegetables
Cooking for picky kids
Healthy eating for seniors
Cooking a specific type of food (e.g. Chinese, Italian, Spanish, Indian)
Becoming an awesome baker
Time-saving cooking (e.g. with pre-made or frozen meals)
Wine tasting for beginners
Sustainable food sourcing and cooking
Love & relationship course ideas
Relationships aren’t easy. And they’re changing. So if you’re a 45-y-o divorcee who wants to get back in the game, you can imagine that it’s changed a lot. What’s the deal with dating apps? How are people handling dating etiquette in the 21st century? And who gets the check?
Beyond romantic relationships, we have relationships all over the place that aren’t always simple to navigate. Most of us have relationships with our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and sometimes they need help.
Here are some ideas for courses on love and relationships:
Getting back into the dating game at 30, 40, etc.
How to build a great dating app profile
How to be more vulnerable
Creating a happy, healthy marriage
Maintaining intimacy after kids
Learning to communicate in a relationship
How to spice up your sex life
Building friendships that last a lifetime
Dealing with difficult relationships with family members
Coping with the loss of a loved one
Dealing with toxic relationships
Healing from hurt
Cross-cultural relationships--handling cultural differences
Mastering relationship psychology
Dating after divorce
Parenting & family
Moving on from relationships with those around us or a significant other, how about relationships with your kids? Parenting is no walk in the park, and there are a lot of online courses out there helping you learn to be a better parent.
One great parenting community on Mighty is The Village by Happily Family. It was created by Cecilia and Jason Hilkey, who have the vision to teach modern parents how to build love and connection. Today The Village gives parents the resources to grow healthy relationships with their kids.
Here are some other ideas for parenting and family courses:
Raising emotionally strong kids
How to carve out time for the family
Dealing with screen addiction as a family
Parenting a special needs child
Getting through pregnancy and birth (e.g. Lamaze)
Sleep scheduling for newborns
Learning how to breastfeed
Navigating postpartum depression
Helping your child get into and go to college
Supporting a sensitive child
Online safety and cyberbullying
Co-parenting after divorce
Parenting a child with special needs
How to be an awesome single parent
Nurturing sibling bonds that last a lifetime
Parenting & family course examples
ParentPreneur Foundation empowers Black parent entrepreneurs
Personal development course ideas
Let’s move from relationships to personal development. Maybe your thing is to help other people get the most out of their lives, to become the best they can be. Decades ago personal development was limited to a small group of people, but it’s gone mainstream.
And here at Mighty, we have some great courses and communities dedicated to personal development. For example, Lenéa Sims launched a community called Outer Work that creates intimate and impactful opportunities for education, reflection, and direct action around anti-racism.
Lenéa’s community is evidence of the need for personal development and education that deals with the impacts of systemic racism.
So whether devoted to your inner or outer life, here are some ideas for courses dedicated to life coaching and personal development:
Dealing with negative thoughts and emotions
Manifesting your vision for the world
Learning to control anger
How to create a vision for life that pulls you forward
How to schedule your time for effectiveness
Goal-setting
Overcoming fear
Finding purpose and happiness in life
Master work-life balance
How to become a life-long learner
Building healthy habits
Emotional intelligence: understanding yourself
Resilience in the face of adversity
How to be more creative
How to build confidence or self-esteem
Marketing online course ideas
We talked about business above, and there could be online courses dedicated to a lot of different parts of business. But let’s talk about marketing. Since marketing is such a huge discipline, and virtually every business has a need for it, courses that teach the skills needed for marketing often do really well!
Here are some ideas for marketing courses:
Facebook ads for beginners
How to build an organic social following (on TikTok, Instagram, etc.)
SEO & lead generation
How to build web pages that convert
How to create a million-dollar sales funnel
How to do email marketing
Growing an authentic online presence
Creative online course ideas
What if you’re a creative? We see a lot of great courses dedicated to creative pursuits, like ArtSnacks Mix, created by siblings Lee and Sarah Rubenstein to help people learn to use the boxes of art supplies that they sell through their Instagram business.
Creatives are always learning, and if you’ve got a cool creative skill like painting watercolors or graphic design, there’s a good chance you could create a course around it.
Here are some online course ideas for creatives:
Graphic design basics
Painting with watercolor
Landscape photography
Taking amazing pictures with your smartphone
Portrait photography basics
Travel photography made easy
Cartooning
Live drawing
Scrapbooking
Home decorating on a budget
Furniture recovering and restoration
Video editing
Film-making
Creating digital art
Selling your creations online
Creative online course examples
Verbal to Visual - Dedicated to visual notetaking
Money course ideas
How about courses around money? We’ve got a lot of money-related networks on Mighty, and they’ve got some amazing stories.
For example, the Wealth Builders Community, hosted by Ashley Fox. Ashley was climbing the ladder at Wall Street before she decided to quit and take financial education to people with low-to-moderate incomes. Her courses target beginning investors to teach them the basics of growing wealth in the market.
Money courses are ALWAYS in style. After all, money is something that everyone cares about, no matter who they are. Here are some ideas for money courses:
Personal finance basics
Managing a budget
Investing in real estate
Investing in the stock market
Building an income as a day trader
How to get out of debt
Managing money as a couple
How to build intergenerational wealth
How to retire early (FIRE)
How to talk to your kids about money
Managing your business taxes
Surviving on one income
Creating passive income streams
Re-selling on Amazon
How to handle deductions
Money course examples
Sports & fitness course ideas
If you’re into sports or personal fitness, there’s a TON of room for courses in this area, especially as an up-sell to complement fitness coaching or a personal training business. Fitness is an especially popular niche.
Our MightyPro Host Cristy “Code Red” Nickel built a $10 million nutrition coaching business which runs on custom apps--and had 12,500 members join in the first 30 days.
Here are some ideas for courses having to do with sports and fitness:
Fitness boot camps
HIIT courses
Bodybuilding basics
Pilates for beginners
Getting started with cycling
How to rock climb safely
Basics of skiing
Mastering cardio
Stretching for flexibility
Life design for fitness
Bodyweight workouts without the gym
Senior fitness
Returning to fitness after injury
Training for a healthy heart
The list goes on and on. The more difficult or technical something is, or the more gear involved (like rock climbing), the more chance there is that people will be looking for help to know where to begin.
Fitness course examples
Career growth course ideas
Career growth is an area where courses are booming. Consider this – LinkedIn has built a whole platform dedicated to career courses (LinkedIn Learning). And just because there’s a lot of people creating career courses doesn’t mean you don’t have something unique to offer.
If you’re looking for an idea for a course dedicated to career excellence, here are some options:
Finding your first job
Negotiating salary
Getting a promotion
Networking basics
Building a career as an X (identity, background, etc.)
Building a career in X industry
How to use LinkedIn
Building a professional portfolio
Creating a winning resume
Deciding what career to pursue
Helping your kids find a path
Planning for retirement
Managing people
Getting your first executive role
Managing up
Professional certifications course ideas
One of the lesser-known areas where courses do REALLY WELL is with professional communities and certifications. Of course, these aren’t as universal as many of the courses on this list. But there’s riches in niches as they say, and there’s no better niche than a professional community. For example, pick a group of people in any given profession. Let’s say accountants. They all need to use the same software (e.g. bookkeeping software), pass the same tests, and hold the same credentials.
That means that there’s a huge opportunity for courses in pretty much any professional field. One great example built on Mighty is QPractice, a community dedicated to helping people pass the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) exam.
It’s IMPOSSIBLE to be exhaustive here. Look at your industry and see what it needs!
But here are a few ideas for online course ideas dedicated to some different professional communities:
Advanced bookkeeping
Bookkeeping for SAAS companies
Dealing with workplace conflict (HR)
Creating a DEI hiring strategy (HR)
Managing stress as a nurse
Setting up an independent legal practice
Consulting as a registered dietitian
How to pass the X exam (insert your field’s qualifying exam)
Starting your career as a paralegal
Becoming a doctor entrepreneur
Opening a consulting business in X field
Becoming a certified Scrum master
Mastering supply chain management
Becoming an AWS solutions architect
Professional certifications course examples
Tech skills course ideas
Even if your field doesn’t have requirements like licensing exams or specific professional organizations, what about skills? Nearly every job category has some type of skills that need to be learned. And most work requires some sort of tech skills.
While most people think of tech as an industry, virtually every workplace is being transformed by tech – and maybe there’s an opportunity for you to harness your teaching chops here. And – bonus – if these are B2B, companies will often pay for their employees to learn them!
Here are some online course ideas for tech:
How to harness employee management software
How to use Excel, Word, etc.
How to use Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, etc.
How to use project management tools
How to create a content schedule
Scheduling social media
Best practices for document storage and sharing
How to use human resource tools
How to create and run an employee training course
Workplace internet safety
How to generate AI prompts
How to create websites
Fundamentals of UX for (specific product) design
Programming bootcamp (specific language)
Essentials of cybersecurity
Workplace success course ideas
And doing well in the workplace isn’t just about having the right skills. The modern workplace is a complicated place, with new challenges being thrown at workers all the time. Whether working from home, hiring Gen Zs, or incorporating new theories for organizational development, our workplaces are changing. And courses can help us manage it.
Here are some ideas for workplace success courses:
Managing employees remotely
Dealing with employee conflict
Creating a workplace that’s safe for everyone
Secrets of an engaging presentation
How to create boundaries at work
Harnessing your soft skills
Stakeholder communication basics
Public relations basics
Media training
How to write a memo
Communicating confidently
Sales strategies
Business development
Leadership development
Business etiquette
Religion and spirituality course ideas
Let’s talk about courses dealing with religion and spirituality. One awesome community built on Mighty is Sadie Robertson Huff’s LO sister app, which helps young women grow in their faith. Live workshops have been an important part of Sadie’s brand.
Courses dedicated to religion and spirituality are popular. Who isn’t willing to spend time and money to answer the big questions like: Why am I here? What is the purpose of life? Or, how can I connect to something bigger?
So here are some ideas for religion and spirituality courses, no matter what you believe:
Meditation for beginners
Contemplative prayer
Text studies for beginners (e.g. Bible, Torah, Quran)
Finding purpose in life
Spiritual healing
Embracing your inner goddess
Hinduism for newbies
How to take a pilgrimage
Using crystals
Reiki healing
Hobby course ideas
Adele Shaw developed an integrative way to train horses that pulled from the physical and emotional state of both trainer and horses. When she started telling the story on social media, the response was amazing.
The result? An amazing course teaching others how to train horses using the willing equine method.
Hobbies are an amazing space for courses.
Here are some ideas for courses around hobbies
Hobby course examples
Basics of landscape photography
The art of coin collecting
Camping for city-folk
Mastering home brewing
Building a kitchen garden
Foraging basics
Basics of bird watching
Dog training
Learning bonsai art
Deep water fishing
Aquarium design
Genealogy research
Model railroading
Mastering bow hunting
Aquarium design for beginners
Hobby course example
Conclusion
So there you have it! Those were 235 online course ideas. We hope they sparked something in you, and that you’re inspired to bring your course to the world!
And if you're looking for a great place to build and sell your course, come try Mighty! Our cultural software platform lets you bring together courses with community, content, and commerce. And our flexible Spaces mix in live streaming, live events, discussion forums, chat and messaging, and more!
Sell courses in 135 different currencies or even with token gating. And your students can access their courses through our awesome app, which works on every device.
Ready to start building your online course?
Ready to start building your community?
Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.
More like this
Join Mighty Community
Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!
