5 WordPress Alternatives for 2025

If you’re looking for a place to build your online presence, here are 5 modern options.

February 6, 2025

5 WordPress Alternatives for 2025

There was a time when WordPress ruled the internet. It was the young days of blogging, and with the exception of a few free options like Blogger or Geocities, the place to build was on WordPress. It had the customization options and the SEO advantage, and with a lot of popular bloggers monetizing through their favorite web host affiliate, many people getting into the blogging game started with WordPress.

But things are changing… fast.

While WordPress remains a popular CMS, the way that we engage with and consume content on the Internet is changing all the time. And the options for creators are always changing too.

This means that there are a ton of good WordPress alternatives, each with their own strengths.

In this article, we'll talk about some different options. We'll introduce you to website builders, membership options, and online course creators, giving you great alternatives to WordPress no matter what your specific business case is.

1. Squarespace

Best drag-and-drop website creator

If you just need a website, say you run a local business, or you're looking to make a personal or portfolio site, there's no point in struggling with WordPress anymore. Squarespace will give you a better-looking site for half the struggles, no need to install endless plugins or get frustrated with mobile responsiveness.

It has an easy drag-and-drop creator, plus a bunch of templates to spark your imagination and get you started.

Squarespace

Squarespace also lets you add an online store to your website too, so if eCommerce is your jam, it might be a good place to build.

2. Mighty Networks

Best cultural software platform

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Discovery Course

If you're looking for more than content, it's tough to use WordPress. When you start to get into different business models like selling memberships or online courses, you run into the nightmare that is finding, installing, and sometimes buying plugins.

And after all these headaches, you still end up with a product that doesn't work that well or look that good in the end.

If you're looking for a place to run a community or course business, forget WordPress.

Build on Mighty instead.

Mighty Networks is a powerful cultural software platform that brings together content, courses, community, and commerce. And Mighty's flexible Spaces mix in live streaming, integrated events, discussion forums, messaging and chat, member profiles, and a ton of content options no website will give you. You can build and sell access to your community and Spaces, or bundle any and all of these.

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO

Mighty Networks will even help you get started with the AI-powered community name generator Mighty Co-Host™. Mighty Co-Host™ runs on Chat GPT and can create a Big Purpose, community name, brand, landing and sales pages, and more. Mighty Networks is the only community building software that offers this feature.

And if you love creating content, Mighty Networks gives you the tools for this too. With options to create posts, articles, polls, and embed video, pictures, links, and images, it's a great replacement for a traditional blog or content site.

And if building a course is your thing, Mighty Networks gives you an easy and intuitive platform for delivering live or asynchronous courses.

3. Wix

Wix is another drag-and-drop website builder with many similarities to Squarespace. It has elegant templates you can work from for just about any type of website, and it even has a free option.

Like Squarespace, you can also add a store to your website, bringing e-commerce to your brand.

wix

Although Wix has had some issues with Google searchability in the past, its low cost and ease-of-use makes it a decent WordPress alternative, especially for a personal portfolio or basic website.

4. CMS Hub

HubSpot is a CRM software (that's customer relationship management for those struggling with all these acronyms), that gives its users a powerful engine to run sales, marketing, and emails with. But along with its well-known marketing engines, HubSpot also makes a website builder: CMS Hub.

CMS Hub is a drag-and-drop editor that creates websites for a variety of different uses, coming with a bunch of pre-made themes to choose from. The biggest advantage to CMS for those creating heavy content or making sales through their website is the ability to have seamless integration with HubSpot’s other tools – especially if you already use them. CMS Hub also gives you a lot of support as you build your website, including on-demand customer service, making it a serious contender for anyone who wants to build and host a website for their business, especially if you’re running a larger company that needs more pages.

5. Kajabi

We’ll include one more WordPress alternative for those looking at building online courses. Kajabi is an online course builder that comes with its own marketing platform built-in. In addition to building courses, this means you can set up complex marketing funnels, email sequences, and custom landing pages.

Although it's not really a spot to build content, and you can't really do much with it beyond simply running and selling a course, it's an option. However, it costs twice as much as alternatives like Mighty Networks, so you’d need to make sure it has the features you need.

Conclusion- Want to start building?

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Achievement Academy - Content - Page Paired Light

While a new WordPress build can take weeks of work and customization, your Mighty Network can be up and running in the next 20 minutes.

