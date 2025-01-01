Brother and sister artists Lee and Sarah Rubenstein hadn’t expected ArtSnacks—their art supply subscription box—to take off as quickly as it did. But as their number of subscribers grew, they found themselves looking for ways to bring their new artists together.

Inspired by one of their customers, the siblings started a monthly ArtSnacks Challenge, inviting people to share their creations on Instagram with the #artsnackschallenge hashtag. It was fun, but something was missing:

With their subscribers scattered across social platforms, Lee and Sarah started looking for a community they could call their own. Lee came across Mighty Networks in doing his research (remembering Gina and Ning from his past work):

With a Mighty Network, Lee and Sarah could bring all of their subscribers together into a dedicated community, away from the noise and clutter of traditional social media. Plus, on a Mighty Network, their members wouldn’t be limited to just sharing their final works. They would also be able to meet and connect with like-minded artists, ask questions, and get feedback on their works-in-progress.

The fact it would be under the ArtSnacks brand, and instantly available on both the web and native mobile apps was more than a bonus. They knew it would help extend the ArtSnacks subscriptions of those artists who truly engaged in the community.

With the decision made, Lee and Sarah got to work.

The “cool art room in high school” online community

Lee and Sarah quickly decided on the vibe for their brand new community space, ArtSnacks Mix:

To start, they made their Mighty Network invite-only. Access became a perk of being an ArtSnacks subscriber. They recruited heavily for their initial set of members by utilizing a drip email campaign for existing members and including information about the community in monthly boxes for new subscribers.

The siblings also promoted their new venture on social media by instilling a bit of FOMO—fear of missing out—in some of their followers:

Thanks to rolling collaborations with product partners for paid placement in the community—from product reviews to sponsored posts—Lee and Sarah were able to make the private network free to access. They saw spectacular growth: In just eight months, ArtSnacks Mix became home to over 3,000 members.

But a few of those members started expressing concerns. They wondered whether they would get kicked out of the community if they couldn’t subscribe to the ArtSnacks box anymore. Lee and Sarah started thinking about making the group public. But Sarah expressed some concerns of her own:

Lee and Sarah came up with a compromise. They would open up their community to the public, and make it paid—but they would set the cost at $0. That way, there would still be a small barrier to entry and their group could maintain a premium feel:

Their minds made up, Lee and Sarah took ArtSnacks Mix public.

A vibrant mixed membership with 7,700 members (and counting)

Today, ArtSnacks Mix has over 7,700 members. Sarah has no regrets about making it public (albeit with the additional $0 barrier):

The core of ArtSnacks Mix is still its no-cost Mix Membership, which centers around the monthly ArtSnacks Challenge. When subscribers get a new box, they share what supplies they’ve received, as well as any progress on that month’s piece. Then, each month’s ArtSnacks Challenge posts are archived in a Topic for members to browse at a later date.

But even if members aren’t currently subscribed to the ArtSnacks Box, there are still plenty of opportunities for them to get involved with the Mix community.

The ArtSnacks Team—Lee, Sarah, and their moderators—kick off the onboarding process with a welcome post that nudges new members to introduce themselves, ask questions, explore topics, and request feedback. New members are also encouraged to get started with introductory poll questions, including “What is a medium or material that intimidates you?” and “If ArtSnacks offered online courses, what topic or technique would you want to learn about?”

So far, Lee and Sarah have found that this onboarding flow combined with their own version of Community Design gets members comfortable with contributing:

But that’s not all. The ArtSnacks Team offers their members some additional ways to engage, too:

Challenges. Lee and Sarah renamed their “Groups” to “Challenges” early on. Today, they are starting to experiment with free and paid options. That includes an Inktober Challenge every October, which is free to access, and a Weekly Portrait Challenge, priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Courses. They’re also experimenting with offering courses. So far, they aren’t producing any of their own, but they are currently hosting one course, “How to Draw Everything,” that they’ve licensed from an online school, the Society of Visual Storytelling.

Topics. Members are encouraged to be active within Topics, like “Homemade Gift Ideas,” “Works in Progress,” and “The Abstract,” where the ArtSnacks Team posts art news, fun facts, and daily musings.

Events. The ArtSnacks Team hosts a couple of digital events as well, from a monthly ArtSnacks Box video breakdown to monthly live series, like ArtSnacks for Kids. These digital events work twofold: they give members more of a chance to get involved, and they help Lee and Sarah learn more about their customers, what works, and what doesn’t.

ArtSnacks Mix also hosted live events, pre-pandemic, with the help of ArtSnacks Ambassadors. These Ambassadors—who apply for the role and represent ArtSnacks in their geographic area—have now shifted to digital duties in lieu of organizing in-person meetups:

Giving members a high-value experience they can’t get anywhere else

While Lee and Sarah have navigated their share of highs and lows, ArtSnacks Mix has been a resounding success. Not only have they been able to bring different artists of different skill levels together in one place; but Mix has also brought more subscribers to ArtSnacks, Lee and Sarah’s main business:

It’s also brought them new ideas. Thanks to high demand—and their successful ArtSnacks for Kids series— Lee and Sarah are also working on a kids version of the ArtSnacks box, and hoping to start releasing that subscription later this year or early next year.

Today, Lee and Sarah continue to adjust to running a business and membership during a global pandemic. All in all, creating a community for their subscribers—and other art aficionados—has been incredibly fulfilling:

3 key takeaways from ArtSnacks Mix’s Story of Awesome