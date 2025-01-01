“Mighty values the energetic safety of smaller communities.” George Lizos Founder

Growing up in Cyprus, George Lizos couldn’t live as his true self. When he realized he was gay at 13, George tried to hide that part of his identity from his family and people around him in a culture that wouldn’t accept him. But stifling it meant George couldn’t tolerate himself.

“When I hit rock bottom, I decided to take my life. And that was a turning point where I had this epiphany,” George recalls. “I thought, ‘Hold on a second. I can learn to love and accept myself exactly as I am. I can find a new spiritual path.”

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER The Energy Work Membership is designed for people who already have an understanding of inner work. But whether they feel stuck or want to continue their journey, members are transitioning to a mindset of going deeper and understanding how energy can transform their personal practice. “They're like, ‘What's happening? I've been working on releasing this fear or limiting belief for years. And however much work I do, it still manages to creep up on me,” George says. “Inner work heals the mind, but energy work upgrades the soul.”

He went on a spiritual journey exploring all kinds of new age practices from feng shui to yoga to meditation, but when he discovered energy work, he found the healing he had been searching for. After he trained as a Reiki practitioner, he also found a new purpose by helping others heal.

“I have a master's in psychology, so I'm all for cognitive therapy,” George explains. “But we forget there is an energy component. Yes, when we break up, of course, we need to explore and work through our emotions. But we also have to cut the cords we have to people and release that energetically from our energy system.”

Mighty Protects Members’ Energy

After George published his book, Protect Your Light, he decided to start working with people directly in one-on-one sessions and online workshops. But last year, his client work dropped unexpectedly because of economic uncertainty in the U.S. He knew he needed to find a different, more stable approach to connect with people; creating an online community was the answer. But if he wanted to help people break free of their fears, he needed a platform where people could be vulnerable.

“Mighty Networks was the easiest choice for me because I've used it as a part of other people's membership for years,” George explains. “People are moving away from social media because people appreciate more sheltered niche communities that are more private and safe. Mighty values the energetic safety of smaller communities.”

One by one, George let his previous clients know about how he was changing his business structure to a monthly membership. Excited about a more affordable, accessible way to engage with him and continue their work, many of them joined immediately. With monthly income, George had the resources he needed to provide consistent, quality guidance to his members, and in turn, their monthly commitment meant that the entire community was equally invested in their energetically positive space.

“I love it because I know that the people who are there truly care,” George says. “And I want nothing more than to help them create the change that they want in their lives.”

Manifesting People Magic

Switching from exclusively one-on-one work to a community model, George wanted to design an offer for his members that gave them his personalized attention but also connected them with each other. Now, he has a mix of live workshops, channeled messages, and a library of tools around manifestation and meditation that everyone can access and discuss. Members can also ask George questions via private messages anytime.

"I want people to use the membership as their toolkit as they go through life,” George says. I want them to think, ‘Okay, now I'm going through a hard time, but I have my tools that I can use. What energetic tool can I pull from this membership right now that can help me with this situation?”

In chats between members and the messages he receives, George continues to be excited about the quality of the conversations in his community that couldn’t happen in traditional social media.

“I can see the transformation every single day in the way they respond and how they share stories of how these tools have helped them,” he says. “Getting to see that transformation, it's better and bigger than any amount of money or security. This is why I do what I do.”