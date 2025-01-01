What do Photoshop tutorials, youth soccer coaching, dating advice, barbecue, and marching band accessories have in common? They’re all markets where entrepreneurs have found big-time success using Jeff Walker’s Product Launch Formula. Since Jeff started sharing his method in 2005, thousands of people have followed his hard-earned wisdom and collectively made over $1 billion in revenue.

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER Although Jeff says plenty of people have started successful businesses just from reading his book, he designed Launch Club for founders transitioning into a more serious set of goals for their companies. They see the membership price as an investment in their future and want to use Jeff’s proven formula in real-time as they move closer to offering their product to the public.

Hitting Reset

But after almost 20 years of coaching students, even the O.G. of online marketing needed a way to relaunch his own platform. That’s how he found Mighty Networks. No stranger to the D.I.Y. work ethic — he started his first business as a stay-at-home dad from his basement computer in 1996 — Jeff and his team were operating his coaching and publishing empire on a patchworked system with little tech support. Courses, videos, and live sessions were peppered across a custom Wordpress site, multiple Facebook groups, and Zoom calls. That scattered approach produced even more spotty analytics. There was no way to track members’ progress or attendance, let alone their content’s impact. And the disparate chimes of notifications from multiple sources didn’t help anyone remember to show up for calls or events.

All Systems Go

Jeff knew if he was offering a premium experience, the platform should match. His students wanted to ride a rocket ship, not a propeller plane. When he decided to move Launch Club to Mighty Pro in 2022, the Pro experts helped him and his team design their dream learning space. While they still have that D.I.Y. spirit, now Jeff’s team can reach out to dedicated strategists for help with any problem, big or small.

Quickly after the switch to Mighty Networks, they saw a big increase in students completing coursework and personalized coaching opportunities. Six months in, engagement had soared with 85 percent of members active on the site and a 62 percent contribution rate.

Out of This World Results

Today, nearly three years later, their annual renewal rates jumped 15 percent because members love having one centralized hub. With just one login, they can access everything from training programs and calls to accountability circles. The results from Launch Club’s leap to Mighty Networks gave Jeff and his team the confidence to close their Facebook group and bring their community fully over to their new, unified home.