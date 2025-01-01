What is a landing page?

A landing page is a page of a website that is specifically designed to be the first point of contact for users who click on an advertisement or link for an offer. Landing pages are usually custom-designed with copywriting made to get the user to perform a certain action; often to click through to sign up or buy something.

A landing page should not be confused with a home page, which is a generic welcome page for the entire brand or company. A landing page, by contrast, is focused on presenting a certain offer and getting the user to make a single action (e.g. “buy now,”, “join the waiting list,” “sign up for the webinar,” etc.).

Now Read: How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps