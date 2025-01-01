Mighty Encyclopedia
Wild Apricot
What is Wild Apricot?
Wild Apricot is a cloud-based membership software that helps non-profits and associations build member databases and contact their members, charge for membership fees and dues, create websites, and run events. It also has a feature that lets individual members of an association, say local chapters, create their own separate websites and databases.
