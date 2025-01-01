Barbara Caraballo

Barbara is a strategic partner, systems thinker, and creator of HowFinder.

Barbara works with founders, authors, speakers, and seasoned professionals who are building community as part of a larger business vision—but don’t want the overwhelm of doing it all themselves or managing a big team. Barbara's clients come to her for strategic partnership, structure, and a setup that supports how they lead and how their people connect.

The Itinerary

A 2-hour strategic session to map the future of your community, includes a custom Clarity Map, action plan (to answer who, what, when, where), and 7 days of follow-up support via email or messaging.

Guided Launch

This includes everything in The Itinerary, plus full Mighty Networks setup (spaces, design, content placement), a walkthrough, two revision rounds, and 30 days of light launch support.

The Grand Tour

A 4-month strategic partnership that includes everything in Guided Launch, plus weekly check-ins, private messaging access, and a final optimization session post-launch. Summarize this table

Barbara Caraballo offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details

“5 stars: Barbara brings remarkable talent and skill to every conversation. Barb "does PM" in a way that is sweeping across Tech, Systems management, Social channels, Digital as well as traditional marketing.”
Carolyn Monaco

Carolyn Monaco

Publishing Strategist

“Barbara keeps the trains running on time, all the time.”
Alden Mills

Alden Mills

Acclaimed Keynote Speaker & Author, Inc. 500 CEO

