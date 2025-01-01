Joanne Flynn Black
About
Joanne's been a Mighty Networks Host since 2018. Prior to working with community hosts, Joanne worked at Deloitte Consulting, WeWork and Resources Global Professionals.
Who I Work With
Joanne serves both entrepreneurs who want to strategize and launch a community as well as hosts who are already on Mighty and want to optimize their community for higher engagement.
Service Offerings
Community Strategy and Build Package
We will meet over Zoom to discuss the strategy for your network. I will tour you around other communities I have built. I will ask all the questions I need to know in order to set up your community. Then I go away and build it. We meet again and I show you your community. We add some tweaks and then we are done. I will make videos for you of what you need to know to continue with your community.
Community Strategy and Build Package + Community Management
This includes everything in the 'Community Strategy and Build Package' but I stick around for a determined amount of time to help you welcome new members.
Community Optimization
We meet discuss what's working and what is not with your community. You give me access and I review your community. We meet again to discuss ways to optimize your community.
Joanne Flynn Black offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details
“ Besides her knowledge of the Mighty Network platform, Joanne’s genuine and authentic interest in each network’s success and growth is felt and appreciated. ”
“I truly would not have been able to run the Accelerator program without Joanne. I’m so grateful for her support and flexibility. Members really enjoyed the sessions led by Joanne and got so much out of them.”
“In helping me set up my community, Joanne took all the technical obstacles out of my path. She taught me about how to promote engagement, and helped clarify my mission. Joanne is patient, thorough and knowledgeable.”
“Joanne was able to recommend which tools and apps would be best for my business, showing me how to both use them and implement them. She helped me build my community and start a live course. ”
“Joanne’s access, knowledge, support and assistance with managing a project like building my online class was instrumental to getting it off the ground and finally published!”
