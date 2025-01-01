Validating Your Podcast Name

If you really want to do the homework, let's cover a few more ways to get the perfect podcast name.

A/B testing: Grab a few names from the generator above. You can A/B test them with either your current members, audience, or some potential listeners.

Search volume: You can use Google's keyword planner or an SEO tool like ahrefs to see how much search volume there is around your topic.

Research: Check out what others in your niche are doing. Are there similar podcasts? What do they cover? And--most importantly--can you read the reviews to see what people think?

Test recall: See if your potential listeners can still remember the name! You can experiment. Tell a friend and see if they can remember it in an hour.

Test social media: Try posts, ads, opt-ins with the name. See if people respond well!

Focus groups: If you want, you could try gathering some people together to talk about the name and get feedback.

The science of a great name

Here are a few scientific things to remember: