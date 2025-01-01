Community Platforms

What is an AI community platform?

What is an AI community platform?

Curious what an AI community platform can do? Explore key ideas, concerns, best-practices, and 6 options that make community work better

Mighty Networks vs. Go HighLevel (2025 Comparison Guide)

Mighty Networks vs. Go HighLevel (2025 Comparison Guide)

Find out if Mighty Networks or HighLevel is better for community, courses, digital businesses, branding and more.

The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms

The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms

We introduce and compare 14 of the best community engagement platforms on the market.

Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose

Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose

In this article, we’ll compare how Telegram and Signal work, and help you decide which is best for you.

The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025)

The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025)

We identify the best subscription platform for every type of creator.

Telegram vs. Discord

Telegram vs. Discord

We compare Telegram with Discord for hosting communities, monetization, branding, security and more.

Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)

Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)

In this article, we compare the Telegram vs. Slack platforms on community, monetization, branding, and more.

Skool vs Circle: Which is Best for Community?

Skool vs Circle: Which is Best for Community?

If you’re looking for the better community platform between Circle and Skool, this article will help you choose.

Circle vs. Kajabi

Circle vs. Kajabi

If you’re looking for a home for your community & course, here’s how to determine if Circle or Kajabi is best for you.

The Best Community Website Builder

The Best Community Website Builder

Learn why coaches, creators, entrepreneurs & brands are choosing a new way to build a website: a community website.

Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels

Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels

In this article, we’ll compare Kajabi and ClickFunnels to help determine which is best for your needs.

6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options

6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options

Here's what to look for when selecting nonprofit membership software and some of the top choices.

What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2025

What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2025

Virtual communities are thriving. Here's everything you need to know about where they came from and who they're for.

The Best Newsletter Software of 2025 (13 Options)

The Best Newsletter Software of 2025 (13 Options)

Newsletters are an amazing way to get your ideas into readers’ inboxes. Here are the platforms to choose from.

What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)

What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples)

An online forum is an internet space structured around and dedicated to conversation, usually through posting questions, answers, and responses.

6 Association Management Software Picks for 2025

6 Association Management Software Picks for 2025

We’ll walk you through what to look for when choosing association management software and some of the best options for your needs.

Hivebrite vs. Mighty Networks – Which is Better in 2025?

Hivebrite vs. Mighty Networks – Which is Better in 2025?

If you're wondering where to build your community, let's break down Hivebrite vs Mighty Networks

4 Corporate Alumni Platforms for 2025

4 Corporate Alumni Platforms for 2025

If you're building an alumni network for your company, try these corporate alumni platforms on for size.

Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb

Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb

In this post, we compare Mighty Networks and Honeycommb to help you figure out which is right for you.

6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025

6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025

These 6 alternatives to Honeycommb have better options for building and monetizing a community and events.

The 8 Best Membership Website Builders for Communities & Creators

The 8 Best Membership Website Builders for Communities & Creators

Not sure which membership site builder to choose? Here are the top options for brands, businesses, and every type of creator.

Best Business Community Platform of 2025 (3 Options)

Best Business Community Platform of 2025 (3 Options)

If you're ready to build a community for your business, these platforms can help.

Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses

Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses

If you’re looking for the right community software to bring people together, let’s compare these two options

Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)

Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative)

If you’re following the buzz over Twitter and the exodus of users to Mastodon, we’ll show you what these give you and what they don’t.

4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines

4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines

If you want to build an awesome community for your alumni, try one of these options

20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2025

20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2025

If you love the chat functions of Telegram, but want a different option, try these!

Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025

Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025

If you're considering which of these two is right for you, let's compare.

Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2025?

Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2025?

If you’re thinking about launching a community, let's talk about the right place to host it.

5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community

5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community

If you're looking for a home for your community, these 5 Higher Logic alternatives will get you started!

5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community

5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community

If you need software to build a private community, these options have you covered.

Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2025

Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2025

These two community platforms boast member management software and white-label apps. Which is a better option?

9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2025)

9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2025)

If you’re building amazing products or memberships and looking for a place to sell them, these 9 alternatives to Gumroad have something for everyone!

How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)

How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)

If you’re looking to turn your Patreon following into a community and connect your Discord server, here’s how to do it.

6 Memberful Alternatives for 2025

6 Memberful Alternatives for 2025

Are you ready to create a thriving membership business to go along with your WordPress site? These Memberful alternatives will give you the tools you need.

7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2025

7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2025

If you’re looking for an amazing MemberPress alternative for your digital business, these options will get you there.

6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2025

6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2025

If you’re looking for the right place to build an online community, these Disciple Media alternatives will give you some ideas!

Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025

Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025

In this post, we’ll help you decide whether Slack or Mighty Networks is best for your online community.

The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2025

The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2025

Whether you want membership sales, more community features, or better gaming experiences, these alternatives to Discord will help.

How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options

How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options

If you’re looking for an online home for your community, here’s how to pick the right one.

The Course Creator’s Guide to Migrating Your Facebook Groups Into Your Own Branded Apps

The Course Creator’s Guide to Migrating Your Facebook Groups Into Your Own Branded Apps

Tired of running your challenges and communities with cumbersome Facebook Groups? Here’s your exit plan.

Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?

Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?

Find out which of these two white-label platforms is the best home for your community.

Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?

Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?

If you’re trying to figure out the place to create and host your online community, we compare these two options to help you decide.

Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?

Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?

If you’re a creator who wants to monetize your work and your audience, we’ll show you which of these two platforms will work best for you.

Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups

Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups

If you’re thinking of creating an online community and wondering which platform is right for you, we’re comparing two of the most popular options.

The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives

The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives

If you’re looking for alternatives to Hivebrite for your online community, these 6 options will give you some ideas.

These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups

These Are the 10 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups

If you’re wondering if Facebook is the right place to build a community, here are some disadvantages to Facebook Groups you should know about first.

The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so

The 13 Best Alternatives to Circle.so

If you're thinking about trying Circle.so, or already use it and are ready for a change, here are 13 of the best alternatives + the pros and cons of each one.

Community Platform RFP Checklist

Community Platform RFP Checklist

A detailed community platform RFP checklist is key to choosing the right service for your business. We’ve got you covered.

The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives

The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives

Creators are flocking to online community platforms to grow their businesses. We’re analyzing BuddyBoss and some great alternatives.

Geneva vs. Mighty Networks

Geneva vs. Mighty Networks

Online community platforms have changed the way people connect online. We’re comparing two popular options on the market.

Bettermode (Formerly Tribe) vs. Mighty Networks

Bettermode (Formerly Tribe) vs. Mighty Networks

Online community platforms are revolutionizing how creators build their businesses. We’re comparing two popular options.

How to Evaluate Community Platforms

How to Evaluate Community Platforms

Finding the community platform that is right for you can be challenging. We’ve got a guide to make your search easier.

Vanilla Forums vs. Discourse

Vanilla Forums vs. Discourse

Forums helped shape the internet into what it is today. But now they're feeling a bit dated. We’re exploring two platforms trying to change that.

A Guide to Choosing the Right Alumni Management Software

A Guide to Choosing the Right Alumni Management Software

If you’re looking for a powerful platform to serve and connect your alumni community, here’s how to find the right software.

What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)

What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)

Harnessing the power of private community software can bring your brand to the next level. But which platform is best for you? Let’s find out.

Slack vs. Circle

Slack vs. Circle

Are you looking for a place to host your online community? We’re comparing two heavy-hitters to see which is right for you.

The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives

The 11 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives

Looking for a Geneva Chat alternative? No matter what features you need, these options have you covered.

Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?

Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?

If you’ve been looking for a place to host your online community, we’re diving deep into two options.

Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)

Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)

If you’ve been looking for a place to host your online community, we’re comparing two industry juggernauts to see which one is right for you.

The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)

The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)

Substack is a popular newsletter platform. But that doesn’t mean it’s the best. We’ve got suggestions for platforms that will help your brand grow to new heights.

The 7 Best Bettermode Alternatives in 2025 (Formerly Tribe)

The 7 Best Bettermode Alternatives in 2025 (Formerly Tribe)

If you’re looking for an alternative to Bettermode, we’ve got some suggestions to make your search easier.

Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators

Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators

Are you a creator in search of the best community platform for your business? Look no further.

20 Best Online Community Platforms of 2025 (Ranked)

20 Best Online Community Platforms of 2025 (Ranked)

The right community platform can help your brand or business take off. We’ll introduce and rank 20 of the best.

7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2025 (+ 8 Ideas)

7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2025 (+ 8 Ideas)

We introduce you to 7 of the best community website software options and give you 8 ideas that showcase awesome online community websites.

The 5 Best White Label Community Platforms (2025)

The 5 Best White Label Community Platforms (2025)

Using white label community software can be an easy way to brand your community and put it out into the world. But which platform should you use?

The 18 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2025)

The 18 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2025)

Slack is a great tool for the office and managing a workspace, but it’s not made for community. In this post, we’ll show you some awesome alternatives to Slack.

These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives

These Are The 17 Best Facebook Group Alternatives

The reasons to explore alternatives to Facebook Groups have never been more obvious.

Community Management Software - Buyer’s Guide & Options

Community Management Software - Buyer’s Guide & Options

The right community management software can help you work smarter, not harder. Here’s how to choose from the top 6 contenders.

These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)

These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)

Considering Patreon? We’re unpacking whether they’re the best choice or if you should consider a different membership platform.

The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2025

The 10 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2025

Looking for a robust membership management platform? Here, we’re checking out the good and bad of Wild Apricot and the competition.

The 26 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2025

The 26 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2025

In this article, we compare the top 26 membership site platforms to help you pick the best one for your needs.

These Are the 10 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives

These Are the 10 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives

How do Mighty Networks alternatives compare to the real thing? Let’s take a look.

Online Church Membership Software

Online Church Membership Software

Looking for an online church solution? Read on to learn about all the must-have features you need to make yours a success.

Mighty Networks: The Best Membership Management Software

Mighty Networks: The Best Membership Management Software

Having powerful tools to manage your membership site is important. Mighty Networks gives you everything you need.

