So you’re a content creator of some sort who wants to get in front of people. You’ve got something to say, or something to make, and you know people need it.

Congrats! It’s a great time to be a creator. There are around 2 million people who identify as professional creators, and the creator economy is estimated to be worth around $100 billion dollars. Yup, you read that right. ONE. HUNDRED. BILLION.

But all the creator economy stuff can get pretty confusing. How do you know where to create and host your content? Can you really make money off your work? And, even if you could make money, could you quit your day job and create full-time?

This post will walk you through 15 of the best content creator platforms, talk about their advantages and disadvantages, and give you some ideas of how to pair platforms to make a living!

What is a content creator?

A content creator makes user-generated content that is consumed every day on social media and content platforms: whether it’s text, images, videos, or something else. Content creators keep the internet alive and growing, whether it’s building a personal blog, creating videos for TikTok, or sharing knowledge on reddit.

But “content creator” is also becoming a job title, as the monetization of content means people can earn real money off it–whether it’s a side hustle, a full job that replaces your income, or a multi-million dollar business!

How much does a content creator earn?

Content creators earn anywhere from a few dollars a month to thousands every month. Linktree’s research last year found that only 12% of full-time content creators make over $50k/year while 46% make less than $1k.

Yikes!

But not all content creator platforms are created equally. Content creator income is impacted by their niche, their method of monetization, and the platform they build on. You can use the Creators Calculator to find out how much different platforms pay.

What is a content creator platform?

A content creator platform is a space where people can create and share content, whether it’s text, video, images, or something else.

A good content creator platform gives creators the ability to grow their following (both in quantity and quality of interactions) and hopefully monetize their work too (if they want to).

The best platforms also include a built-in content-management system (CMS), letting you draft, organize, and repurpose posts without extra software.

Quick Compare: 15 Best Content Creator Platforms

This table will give you a quick overview of content creation platforms, but we go WAY more in depth below. You can click each entry to read more about that platform.

We've chosen to show here the options for monetization that are built in to each platform. Remember, you can mix and match these for a more comprehensive monetization strategy.

The top of the list is where to create content (+ monetization options if applicable).

The bottom of the list are platforms for monetizing content.

Best Features Use For How to Monetize 1. YouTube Streaming, Shorts & Longform Video, + Searchability Video Channel & Livestreams Ads, Memberships 2. Mighty Networks Membership Communities, Written & Video Content, Built-in Events + Livestreams, Live & Async Courses Memberships + Courses, Livestreams, & Events Memberships, Courses, Events, and/or Bundles 3. TikTok Short-Form Video & Algorithm-Driven Content Frequent Posting of Video Shorts TikTok Creator Fund 4. Twitter (X) Short Text Posts, Threads, & Audio Rooms Text-Based Posts Subscriptions 5. Instagram Strong Visuals, Content Discovery Images, Short Videos, & Stories None 6. Substack Audience-Building, Networking, Subscription Tiers Paid Newsletters & Podcasts Subscriptions 7. Medium Audience-Build for Writers, Subscriptions, Easy Hosting Growing a Following for Writers Premium Member Payouts 8. LinkedIn Networking, Thought Leadership, Connection to Corporate Sharing Ideas with Text or Video None 9. Impact Radius One-Stop Marketplace for Affiliates, Custom Link Creation, Analytics Monetizing w/ Affiliates Affiliates 10. CreatorIQ Connecting Brands w/ Creators for Sponsorships, Managing Campaigns Monetizing w/ Sponsorships Sponsorships 11. Aspire Search for Brands, Sponsorship Marketplace, Campaign Metrics Monetizing w/ Sponsorships Sponsorships 12. IZEA Managed Sponsorship Services, Marketplace of Opportunities Monetizing w/ Sponsorships Sponsorships 13. Captiv8 Mixing of Marketplace and Affiliates, Search for Brands Monetizing w/ Sponsorships & Affiliates Sponsorships & Affiliates 14. Amazon Associates Create Affiliate Links for ANY Amazon Product, Tracking Marketplace Monetizing w/ Affiliates Affiliates 15. Rakuten Easy to Find Brands, Affiliate Linking, Conversion Tracking Monetizing w/ Affiliates Affiliates

How to choose a content creator platform

There are so many dang platforms out there, and one of the biggest problems would-be creators face is analysis paralysis. It’s easy to spend months researching platforms and getting intimidated by the sheer number of options.

So let us tell you at the outset to FIGHT the urge to know everything before you get started. You’re going to learn as you go, and that’s great!

Another problem would-be content creators face when they’re starting out is feeling like you need to be everywhere: “I’m going to post videos on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, share my thoughts on Twitter, inspiration quotes on Pinterest, and get really active on Facebook.”

Let us save you the trouble. You can’t do it all. The influencers you see who look like they’re doing it all almost certainly have teams of people around them helping. Plus, you don’t need to do it all! Choose one or two platforms and focus your energy on mastering them.

And if you’re stuck trying to choose which platform is right for you, you can use these questions to guide you:

What do you love to create?

This is a pretty basic starting point. If you like to make videos, your ideal platform isn’t going to be Twitter. So to help you narrow down the field, you can start with identifying which platform is actually right for the thing you love to create.

We’ve added this info to the options below.

One more thing. When asking yourself what you love to create, don’t just think about the medium. Think about the niche too! It’s perfectly okay – no wait, encouraged! – to pick a specific niche for your content.

So instead of saying, “I’m going to write personal development blog posts for everyone,” try “I’m going to write personal development posts for college students trying to learn meditation for the first time.”

The niche is a golden place to start because you can get clear on who you’re serving and what they need.

What are your goals?

What do you actually want from this content-creator journey? Do you want a book contract? A million followers? A profitable, small community of like-minded people who are also passionate about orchids?

When you’re starting this journey, it’s important to try to be honest with yourself about what you actually want from this. There are so many distractions and shiny objects online. It’s so easy to get trapped in cycles of posting, OR to chase that dopamine hit from “likes” only to get 2 years down the road and realize you’ve got 10,000 followers and nothing to show for it.

Obviously, the thing you want may change over time. So keep revisiting this question.

Where do your people hang out?

This is a pretty basic question too. Where do your people hang out? If you’re creating content for businesses, you might choose LinkedIn over Facebook. If you’re choosing content for Gen Z, you might choose TikTok or YouTube over Facebook.

Get clear on where your people actually hang out so that you can meet them where they’re at.

Which platform will let you monetize?

This is super important, and something most creators realize after they’ve been making content on someone else’s platform for a while. 10,000 views or likes is great, but do you know what’s even better?

Making $10,000 from your content.

Get clear on which platform will help you do that best. You can use the Creators Calculator to help you figure it out.

Who will own your audience?

It’s one of the most important questions. And few creators ask it.

When push comes to shove, who actually owns your audience? If your account on a platform disappeared tomorrow, would you lose everything? For many creators, it’s a harsh reality check. A simple hack, algorithm change, or platform tanking can cost them everything.

To avoid this:

Choose a platform that lets you actually control how you connect with your audience. For example, via messaging or exporting member data.

Make sure to gather audience emails through opt-ins or giveaways, even if you’re building on a social media platform.

The best content creator platforms for audience-building

If you’ve got a handle on the questions above, you’ll be in a better position to figure out what platform is right for you. We’ll also showcase how some creators are pairing these platforms with a Mighty Network in order to grow their audiences, build meaningful connections, and earn a living!

1. YouTube

Best for content creators making short OR long videos

YouTube now has over 2 billion users, which makes it a GIANT in terms of social media platforms. Users watch a cool 1 billion hours of YouTube content.

Every. Single. Day.

Wow.

As a content creator platform, YouTube is pretty straightforward to use and grow on. If you love creating videos of any kind, whether you do puppets or political interviews, YouTube might be a good place for you. Users can create their own channels, upload videos, and go live.

The best part about YouTube for content creators is that YouTube is actually the world’s second-largest search engine. What that means is that, unlike other social media platforms, your videos will keep getting organic traffic for years after you post them if done right. You need to choose a clear niche, and make sure you optimize your posts with keywords, but after that, the sky is the limit.

The worst part of being a content creator on YouTube?

Well, there are two things.

The first one is the competition. 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every MINUTE. If you’re creating your videos on YouTube, you’ll have to break through the noise.

The second thing that isn’t great for creators on YouTube is the monetization options. Our data shows that YouTube pays about $2.95/1,000 views in ad revenue.

Although YouTube is adding some new monetization features like paid subscriptions, these take a lot of work too. If it's hard to grow free subscribers on YouTube, how hard do you think it will be to grow paid subscribers?

And YouTube takes 30% of revenue from Memberships, Super Chats, and Super Thanks.

How top content creators use Mighty Networks to get the most out of YouTube

Taken together, YouTube is a pretty obvious place for you to be if you’re a video creator. But for monetization, think about pairing it with another platform.

Advantages of YouTube for content creators

Search engine traffic continues long after posting

Billions of engaged users

Subscribers can sign up for notifications to make sure they see new content

Disadvantages of YouTube for content creators

Tons of competition

Lousy monetization options

What types of creators should be on YouTube?

Video creators

Podcasters

Musicians

Entertainers

Commentators

Teachers

2. Mighty Networks

Best for content creators building & monetizing communities

Mighty Networks is a content-creator platform that lets users create engaged online communities, bringing together the best of your audience. You can share your own content, whether it’s videos, blog posts/articles, online courses, or live streaming to your members.

One of the really great things about Mighty Networks is that it lets you make the most of your content creation. Your community members will see your content and can engage with it. But even more than this, they can create and share their own content (aka user-generated content).

This often leads to a thriving content community that would be tough to replicate anywhere else.

Another great thing about community platforms like Mighty Networks is the ability to monetize even a small audience. Even 30-50 engaged fans or members can earn you a full-time income, as you can charge for admission to the community and/or for things like webinars, online courses, private coaching, or mastermind groups.

Finally, what’s really cool is that Mighty Networks grows with you. On another platform, you might build your audience up to the point where you wanted to teach a course. You’d then need to go find another platform to host the course.

With Mighty Networks you can do pretty much everything you’d ever want to do right on the platform itself, making it a totally immersive member experience. And members can keep your community in their pocket through branded iOS and Android apps.

Advantages of Mighty Networks for content creators

Build a super-engaged community that will always see your content

AI community management tools that drive automation, suggest prompts, surface top posts, and flag declining engagement before it dips

Boost authentic human interaction with AI community engagement tools

Gamification like points, badges, levels, leaderboards, and unlockable perks to keep community members motivated and logging in

Monetize even a small group of members or your followers from another platform

Members can add their own content

The community grows with you

Disadvantages of Mighty Networks for content creators

People aren’t likely to stumble across it (but this can be mitigated with membership marketing features and our tips on growing your community)

What types of content creators should be on Mighty Networks?

Writers

Coaches

Influencers

Video creators

Podcasters

Artists and other creatives

Course creators

Pairs well with…

YouTube

Substack

A podcast

Medium (or blog site)

3. TikTok

Best for viral short-form video

TikTok is a viral video site that creators are using to rack up MILLIONS of views. It’s the new kid on the block and the algorithms aren’t old and crusty yet like other social media sites. This means that people are growing audiences FAST on TikTok. This is a huge advantage.

The downside? TikTok requires some pretty constant posting to grow that huge audience, and some creators can get tired of the treadmill. Some of the biggest TikTokers post up to 10x daily. So if you need to create this much content, and make sure it’s quality, you’ve got your work cut out for you.

If you’re a content creator that can handle that schedule, good on you! Go win TikTok.

For some of us mortals, that gets to be a bit much. Especially considering that posting the same content on YouTube will generate organic traffic (although there’s nothing to stop you from cross-posting to both platforms).

If you love to make videos, have tons of fun ideas, and can shine on camera–TikTok might be your jam.

Aside from the potentially high burden of constantly creating content on TikTok, there’s one more big disadvantage: monetization. It’s estimated that you need 10 times the subscribers and views on TikTok as on YouTube to earn the same amount of money. This means that most TikTok creators will see next to nothing for their work.

How content creators can use Mighty Networks to get the most out of TikTok Influencers are using Mighty Networks to bring their audience together and host conversations. People want access to creators, so if you’re someone who is growing a following on TikTok, building a Mighty Network beside it allows you to bring them together under one roof and create a recurring membership business around your personal brand.

Advantages of TikTok for content creators

Huge audiences and a generous algorithm

Platform that encourages fun and creativity

Disadvantages of TikTok for content creators

Need for constant posting

Difficult to monetize

What types of content creators should be on TikTok?

Video creators

Entertainers

Comedians

Performers

Motivational speakers

Instructors of any kind

4. X

Best for short text and sharing ideas

X probably isn’t new or cool. But it’s got an army of about 190 million dedicated users who are really active. Unlike others on this list, Xisn’t really for creators who like to make videos or images. It’s great for people who like to create text-based stuff. And it’s especially useful for people who share ideas or are an expert in a subject.

When it started, X was limited to 140 characters. But this changed to 240 in 2017. Throughout the years, X has remained pretty low-tech, focusing first on text-based posts. While you can use video and photos, the thing X is much better known for is the “thread”-- a string of short tweets stuck together to make a cohesive argument or tell a story. In November 2020, Xalso launched Spaces, which basically added live, audio-only conversation rooms (something like Clubhouse).

X is great for creators with something to say who want to write it and share it. It’s also great for creators who have big ideas but don’t necessarily like making videos.

The disadvantage, as with others, is that it’s hard to monetize a X account. People have turned to sponsored posts and affiliate marketing, but honestly, one of the best ways to monetize X is probably to take your followers off X and find a space for them to really engage.

Advantages of X for content creators

Easy to use

Low-tech, text-based

Good for sharing ideas

Disadvantages to X for content creators

Hard to monetize

Short-form content may limit some creators

Posts only have a 15-minute lifespan

What types of content creators should be on X?

Thought leaders

Industry leaders

People with things to say

5. Instagram

Good for images, but even better for short-form video (Reels)

Home of the infamous duckface, Instagram is a place for images. You’ll find your share of inspirational quotes, memes, and videos, but images and captions are still really popular. Since the top Instagram accounts by number of followers are Christiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, and Lionel Messi, it’s not a surprise that many Instagram accounts are pictures of the rich and famous living their lives.

But there’s a whole ecosystem of Instagram creators, people who are in it for the love of the craft. They’re creating everything from pictures of handmade art to pics of their exercise transformations. Instagram is going hard on scrolling video too. So it’s getting easier to get discovered for short-form video creators.

Instagram does have some major downsides. For one, it’s owned by Meta, so there are some of the same data and privacy concerns that you might have on Facebook. One of the bigger challenges for individual creators is that you can’t put an external link in an Instagram post, meaning it’s really hard to get people off of the platform and onto your store, community, or email list. People often get around this by adding a “link in bio”--where they can use a service like linktr.ee to round up relevant links to their audience, but it’s still limited.

How top content creators use Mighty Networks to get the most out of Instagram Sadie Robertson Huff is a New York Times best-selling author, speaker, TV star, and one of the world's top voices for young Christian women. She has over 4.6 million Instagram followers, national speaking tours, and a top-ranking podcast called, WHOA, That’s Good.

Sadie Robertson Huff used Mighty Networks to launch her app, LO sister, as a way to create deeper connections with Instagram followers and help young women meet others going through a spiritual journey together.

Advantages of Instagram for content creators

Ability to build an audience

Strong visual component

IGTV algorithm shows videos to lots of new people

Disadvantages of Instagram for content creators

Data protection issues (Meta)

Difficult to get people off Instagram onto your store or email list

What types of content creators do well on Instagram?

Anyone with a strong visual component to their work.

6. Substack

Good for monetizing a newsletter

If you want to write and make money from it, Substack is a great place to be. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of an apparently dying field, journalism, Substack has revived the business model of independent journalists and writers. It’s a place where people who have something to say can build paid email lists of people who want to read it. Its subscription-based model creates a source of recurring revenue for creators who can focus on their craft and earn from it.

The main disadvantage to Substack is that you’ve got to build an audience somehow. While Substack is searchable and there’s the main page that lets you stumble on newsletters, most creators have to use other platforms to build a following then invite them to Substack.

How content creators can use Mighty Networks to get the most out of Substack If people sign up for your newsletter because they want to hear from you on a regular basis, maybe they want more than that! Mighty Networks lets you grow your audience beyond just a newsletter, if that’s your thing, bringing together your subscribers for conversations, sharing ideas, getting feedback on your writing, and even creating courses about what you know.

Advantages of Substack for content creators

Monetization option for writers and journalists

Control over your list

Your audience sees your work

Disadvantages of Substack for content creators

Need to use other platforms to build an audience

Requires constant writing/creation

What types of content creators do well on Substack?

Writers, writers, and writers

7. Medium

Good for building a blogging audience

Medium is a place for bloggers. While some bloggers choose to write on their own platforms, Medium is a popular option for those looking to grow their writing audience from an existing pool. It has around 60 million monthly users and some bloggers use it to build a following.

One advantage to Medium is the built-in audience, since a lot of people use the platform every day. BUT, with thousands of writers vying for views, there’s a lot of competition. Even with all those users, many writers will struggle to get eyes on their work.

It’s also possible to make some money off your work on Medium, however, most writers don’t earn much–definitely not enough to live off. Medium can be a great place to get your work discovered as a writer and build relationships with other writers, but many writers look to other platforms to actually monetize their work–or they use Medium as a platform to springboard into publishing in bigger media.

How content creators can use Mighty Networks to get the most out of Medium If you’re tired of writing for peanuts on Medium, you could do some or all of your writing in a Mighty Network instead. It lets you bring your community together to share your work and share ideas, which means it’s the perfect place for writers who want to monetize their work or create deeper conversations around their content.

There are many different types of communities Medium writers could create that would work well across platforms.

Advantages of Medium for content creators

Existing audience for your work

Easily shareable with likes and comments

Some (limited) monetization options

Disadvantages of Medium for content creators

Limited monetization

Competition

What types of content creators should use Medium?

Writers

8. LinkedIn

Good for career-focused influencers

Finally, LinkedIn is the careers space. While it started as a professional networking site, there are more and more content creators building huge followings on LinkedIn. Not surprisingly, many of these people are career experts offering advice, but the platform has been evolving to include more personal development, entrepreneurship, and even people sharing about their lives.

If you’re talking about careers, personal development, equity, and diversity, or basically anything relevant to the modern workplace or entrepreneur, LinkedIn is a pretty good place to be.

One of the greatest advantages to LinkedIn (or disadvantages depending on your personality) is that you don’t need to post every 15 minutes. Unlike other platforms, posting once or twice a day on LinkedIn, or even a few times a week, is enough to build you a large following.

But there are a few disadvantages to LinkedIn for content creators. First, it has really limited capabilities. If you want to go live, you’d need to be approved to do it, then connect LinkedIn with a third-party video platform to actually live stream. If you want to create a group, you’ll realize pretty quickly that LinkedIn groups are where posts go to die–the algorithm doesn’t reward group posts or show them to people, and you can only message all your members once a week. Even creating a course on LinkedIn requires an application, and very few instructors are approved.

Finally, there’s no way to monetize on LinkedIn itself.

All this means that you’d be better off building a following on LinkedIn and using another platform to complement the points where LinkedIn falls down.

How content creators can use Mighty Networks to get the most out of LinkedIn Mighty Networks literally shines in all the areas LinkedIn struggles: creating groups, conversations, live streaming, and courses. If you wanted to build your following on LinkedIn and use Mighty Networks to monetize, it would be the perfect combo.

Advantages of LinkedIn for content creators

Lots of professionals looking for conversations

Different options for post creation

Requires less frequent posting

Disadvantages of LinkedIn for content creators

No way to monetize

Groups don’t work well

No way to add courses

What types of content creators should use LinkedIn?

People talking about anything related to professional life

The best content creation platforms for monetization

9. Impact Radius

For those looking for affiliate programs, Impact is arguably one of the best spots. There was a time when content creators would need to sign up for individual affiliate programs, tracking affiliate leads and sales through an individual company’s dashboard.

But affiliate networks bring together a bunch of different brands, making it a one-stop-shop for finding campaigns, getting tracking links, and tracking your sales.

While there are different affiliate networks, Impact Radius has a reputation of being one of the best–both because of the amount of brands there and because of how easy it is to use. You can find brands like Shopify and Headspace, and even the affiliate darling of bloggers in the 2000s–Bluehost Web Hosting–has moved there.

Advantages of Impact for content creators

Easy to find and join campaigns

One-click custom links

Centralized dashboard

Assets libraries

Disadvantages of Impact for content creators

Pay is based on actions, not impressions

Wouldn’t work well for platforms like Instagram, where click-through links aren’t easy to share

What types of content creators should use Impact?

It’s best for text-based content like blogs

10. CreatorIQ

Creator IQ is a totally different type of content creator platform, it helps connect brands and creators to run influencer marketing campaigns. As a content creator, you can match with potential brands and go through onboarding with them. The platform can handle tracking your work and getting paid too–not to mention analytics.

Advantages of CreatorIQ for content creators

Easily find brands to work with and create deals

Make sure you get your money!

Disadvantages of CreatorIQ for content creators

Each deal is unique and needs to be worked out–it’s more work than an affiliate network that has set programs.

What types of content creators should use CreatorIQ?

Influencers with strong followings and personal brands willing to work with companies to develop campaigns.

11. Aspire

Aspire is another content creator platform that’s similar to Creator IQ–it’s for influencers. Brands use it to find creators and build campaigns.

That means that–if you have a following–you can use Aspire to find brands to work with, and there are flexible discovery options to help you find brands: a search engine, a marketplace, direct applications, e-commerce, social listening, and even a Chrome extension.

Advantages of Aspire for content creators

Different ways to discover opportunities

Easy communication with brands

Excellent campaign metrics

Disadvantages of Aspire for content creators

There are limits to how many opportunities you can apply for

You have to customize each campaign (just like Creator IQ)

What types of content creators should use Aspire?

Influencers with strong followings and personal brands willing to work with companies to develop campaigns.

12. IZEA

Izea is another content creator platform that’s directed towards influencers, giving a similar feel to both creator IQ and Aspire. Like these two options, it has options for brands to create casting calls AND for influencers to list their services.

IZEA’s platform is really simple to use and elegant, you can start finding campaigns fast. And they’ve added a neat AI content function that helps you generate assets and text for your posts–which is a really cool feature for an influencer platform (although you might prefer to create your own content).

Advantages of IZEA for content creators

Really simple & straightforward marketplace

AI content creation tools

Managed services (for brands)

Disadvantages of IZEA for content creators

You need to find the right fitting opportunity

What types of content creators should use IZEA?

Influencers with strong followings and personal brands willing to work with companies to develop campaigns.

13. Captiv8

Captiv8 is a really cool content creator platform that mixes affiliate marketing with influencer marketing, which is really nice for brands. It has a searchable platform to help brands and influencers connect, but includes an affiliate linking approach too.

For influencers, it gives you different ways to monetize your content–either through custom campaigns, but you can also use direct link-tracking campaigns (like you would with Impact). Because Captiv8 is arguably more directed at brands than influencers, you have a lot to choose from.

Advantages of Captiv8 for content creators

Marketplace and affiliate platform mixed with access to great campaigns

Communication tools are easy-to-use.

The payments are transparent and flexible.

Disadvantages of Captiv8 for content creators

It’s more of a brand-focused platform than influencer-focused (it’s hard to even figure out how to sign up as a creator).

What types of content creators should use Captiv8?

Pretty much any content creator could use it.

14. Amazon Associates

When it comes to affiliate programs, it’s pretty hard to beat Amazon Associates for the sheer simplicity AND the number of things to promote. If it’s on Amazon, you can sell it. And Amazon has made the whole associate program into a toolbar–if you’re an affiliate and logged in, it’s really easy to grab tracking links for ANY product.

Advantages of Amazon Associates for content creators

Easy tracking links from a marketplace EVERYONE uses.

The tracking link lasts 24 hours–you get commissions on anything purchased in that window.

Disdvantages of Amazon Associates for content creators

The commissions aren’t great (1-5% on average). You make pennies unless you’re selling huge volume or high-ticket items.

Amazon changes their terms frequently (and you have no say)

What types of content creators should use Amazon Associates?

Anyone who can embed an affiliate link and/or promote affiliate products.

15. Rakuten

Rakuten is another affiliate network that connects content creators to brands who want to sell stuff. There are a lot of brands, but Rakuten is especially strong in consumer goods. For influencers and creators who have a fit for lifestyle products, it might be a great choice. Like Impact, Rakuten manages products and tracking links for multiple brands at once, helping you track conversions. Commissions vary–since each brand sets its own–but they can be much better than Amazon.

Advantages of Rakuten for content creators

Easy-to-use network with lots of great brands

Often better affiliate payouts than Amazon.

Easily track links and conversions

Disadvantages of Rakuten for content creators

A one-size-fits-all approach for publishers (need to choose a campaign that fits) vs building custom agreements with the influencer networks

What types of content creators should use Amazon Associates?

Pretty much anyone for whom the products are a good fit AND can share tracking links

Conclusion

Each of these 15 content creator platforms offers something different and works for different types of creators. If you know that you’ve got something to share with the world, there’s something here for everyone.

So what are you waiting for? Get started! You’ve got this.

FAQs

1. How much do content creator platforms really pay?

It depends. We’ve done some deep dives with real creator numbers on some of these platforms. For example, on YouTube, our data shows that YouTube pays about $2.95 per 1,000 views for a channel monetized with ads. But these numbers can change. For example, turning on YouTube memberships would boost this.

Without real numbers, we’ll give you some estimates based on 10,000 subscribers.

A few things you’ll notice:

Off-platform monetization is often more lucrative than built-in monetization.

Subscriptions and memberships offer recurring revenue.

These are evenly divided between subscribers paying directly for digital products or memberships and advertisers paying to reach your audience.

For monetization from advertisers, negotiated brand deals pay the best.

For monetization from subscribers, community memberships pay the best.

YouTube ads: $50-200/month

Earn an estimated $1-4 CPM (cost per 1,000 views)

Consistent posting should get 50,000-100,000 views/mo from 10k subs

Instagram ads: $25-125/month

Earn $0.50-$2.50 per 1,000 views

The program is invite-only, not anyone can earn from ads.

Earning estimates above are based on 50,000-100,000 monthly views

Instagram sponsored posts: $500-5,000/month

Nano (under 10K): $100-500 per post

Micro (10K-100K): $500-5,000 per post

Amount above assumes 1-2 sponsored posts per month

TikTok sponsored posts: $250-1,250/month

$25-125 per post for 10K-100K followers

Amount above assumes 2-10 posts per month

Amazon Associates: $50-300/month

Amazon pays 1-5% commission rates. The number above would be affected by how well affiliate marketing fits your content. For example, slapping unrelated affiliate links on content is unlikely to earn much if anything.

Other affiliate programs: $200-1,000/month

Many other affiliate programs have higher rates than Amazon ( e.g. 10-50% of sale price). This can equal higher pay. But the same stipulations apply. Make sure it fits your brand.

A marketplace like Impact will offer a lot of different affiliate program payout structures. Make sure to read your specific agreement to understand how you get paid.

Make your own affiliates: $1,000/mo +

You can negotiate your own affiliate deals with brands you love, online course instructors, or memberships. This may lead to higher payouts.

Instagram subscriptions: $100-1,000/month

Charge $5/month per subscriber with Instagram's built-in feature

The numbers above assume 20-200 paying subscribers (2-20% conversion rate).

The program requires 10,000+ followers to qualify.

TikTok LIVE subscriptions: $50-500/month

The program works on a revenue share model with TikTok

Requires 1,000+ followers and 30+ minutes live time

The estimate is based on 50-500 paying subscribers

External membership platforms: $960-9,600/month

The average Mighty Networks charges $48/month

Converting your 10k followers at 2-20% would get these numbers.

Memberships are BY FAR the most lucrative way to monetize content!

Online courses: $2,700-27,000/month

Based on a $270 average course price

Number above assumes 10-100 sales per month (1-10% conversion rate)

Newsletter sponsorships: $100-500/month

$5-50 per 1,000 subscribers

The number is highly dependant on niche & open rates

Newsletter subscriptions: $1,400/month

Substack’s average subscription is $7

Assuming 2% of your 10,000 subs opt for paid subscriptions, you could earn the number above.

2. Which platform is best for new creators?

If you’re just getting started, it’s intimidating. There are so many platforms. So when you ask which is “best” it actually depends on what you want. If you want millions of views, TikTok might be best. But you won’t earn. If you want to quit your day job without needing millions of views, Mighty Networks is best.

Here are our top recommendations.

Mighty Networks is best for earning from any sized following. Memberships are the most lucrative ($48/mo on average), leading to great creator earnings without millions of followers.

TikTok famously has a huge reach with its algorithm. Since the algo isn’t primarily follower-driven, a great video can go mega viral. But the problem is, TikTok has one of the worst set of monetization options. So it’s a trade-off.

YouTube is best for long-term social growth. It mixes discovery with a search-engine, meaning you can get found from people scrolling OR from people searching for key terms. While TikTok or Instagram videos last a few days at best, a great YouTube video can get traffic for years.

3. What is the most profitable type of platform for content creators?

There’s no comparison. A community or membership platform will earn you the most. While social media platforms can help you grow a following and reach new audiences, they’ll never compare to a membership platform for earnings.

Even the social media platforms that do offer memberships are ridiculously hard to get approved (e.g. Instagram) or else take a huge cut (e.g. YouTube).

4. Creator success stories

Project Fear: when the popular TV show lost its network, they moved the new episodes to YouTube. They built a community space to raise funds with the support of a dedicated “Fear Fam” who love the show.

RV-Lifestyle: With millions of followers across YouTube and Facebook, an algorithm update saw their earnings plummet. So Mike and Jen Wendlend created a paid membership community for retirees who love the RV lifestyle.

Verbal to Visual: Doug Neill started with a WordPress site to teach an audience how to master visual notetaking. But it didn’t let him reach people and he outgrew the website. He shifted to a paid community and never looked back.

ArtSnacks Mix: This sibling duo started their art subscription box business via their Instagram account. They eventually added a paid membership community to teach art skills.

Wanderful: Beth Santos had a successful blog for solo female travelers. And she had a Facebook group with 11,000 members. She spun this into a membership community

SlowAF Run Club: With over 95,000 Instagram followers, Martinus Evans was trying to figure out where to go next. The answer was a Mighty Network built for “back of the pack” runners.

5. Is the content you upload to TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram still yours, and can you repurpose it elsewhere?

Generally yeah. The stuff you upload is yours and you can cross post as much as you want across platforms. But by uploading, you grant each platform the right to use your content (that was in the fine print of that agreement nobody reads).

Here’s the exception. Some of the licenses don’t apply cross-platform. For example, if you remix with a TikTok song in the background, it could technically be a copyright violation if you post that on another platform. So most creators need to worry more about the media they use in their content than the content itself.

The bigger problem for most creators comes if you try to post multiple similar things on the same platform. For example, if you do a collab video with another creator, it’s not wise to each upload an identical video to your Channel. Worst case scenario, it could get flagged as duplicate content.

Instead, upload different cuts of the shared content. For example, one channel might upload a full conversation while another uploads a 10 minute excerpt. This is a good way to avoid the algo punishing you.

6. Which content creator platform pays out fastest once I hit the minimum earnings threshold?

It depends obviously. YouTube has a pretty quick payout time, they work on a month trailing schedule. Some affiliate platforms like Impact have a 90-day trailing payment. This is usually because if someone signs up through your link and cancels, you’ll lose that affiliate commission.

The best option? A membership or course platform that you own! Most of them pay out instantly, as soon as the money lands.

7. Can I use the same username across all content creator platforms?

Yes! As long as it’s available. If you’re getting started from scratch, it might be a good idea to find a name you can own on all the platforms you’re interested in building on (and maybe even the ones you’re not–to prevent others from using it).

8. What equipment do I actually need to start?

For the majority of these, all you need is a phone. While top creators might use a DLSR camera for videos or high-end podcast mics, you can prove your concept and get your first followers without fancy equipment.

And if you’re waiting for equipment to get started, that’s a shame.

We have a guide to some basic equipment for teaching and creating content here and some live streaming tips for content creators here.

9. Do I need an LLC or business license?

If you’re earning on any of these content creator platforms, you need to check with your local laws to make sure you’re reporting that income. Income earned online is still considered income (in most places). At a minimum, you’ll likely need to report it on your personal income taxes. If you start earning serious cash, you might want to look at setting up a formal business.

10. Should I buy followers or engagement?

Generally, it’s a bad idea. While the boost might look good to some people who land on your profile or work for (fake) bragging rights, there are some serious drawbacks.