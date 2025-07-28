Communities & Memberships

How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps

The reasons to delete a Facebook Group have been building. But deleting your Facebook Group is more than the mechanics. You need a strategy for your moving your community. Now you have one.

Author

Mighty Team

Last Updated

July 28, 2025

How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps

Table of Contents

In this article

Let’s get this out of the way upfront. Here are Facebook’s own instructions for how to delete a Facebook Group. The headline from that article? Unsurprisingly, Facebook makes deleting a Facebook Group pretty hard, but not impossible. 

There are usually two reasons to delete a Facebook Group: because you’re group is failing or because it’s succeeding. In this article, we’ll cover how to delete a Facebook Group on both web and mobile. We’ll also walk you through how to delete a Facebook Group if you’re migrating somewhere else.

Try the platform with the most $1 million communities.

Start Your Free Trial



Why delete a Facebook Group?

  • There’s no engagement.

  • It doesn’t fit your brand anymore.

  • You've outgrown it.

  • You’re migrating to another platform.

  • You need features it doesn't have.

  • You have security or privacy concerns.

Start Your Free Trial

How to delete a Facebook Group

How exactly do you go about deleting a Facebook Group? If it was just as easy as clicking a big “Delete” button, you would have done it already. Unfortunately, deleting a Facebook Group is a bit more involved than just hitting “Delete.”

Here’s how to delete a Facebook group on a browser
Step 1 - Go to your member section

Click the “Members” tab and you’ll find a list of your members. You need to delete these members one by one–yup, that’s right.

Step 1 Find the Members Section of your group.

There are some browser extensions that will delete all the members at once if you want. But unless your group is enormous it probably makes more sense to do it Facebook’s way.

Step 2 - Find the 3 dots next to the member’s name
Step 2 - click on the three dots beside the name
Step 3 - Click “Remove Member”

Once you click "Remove Member" you'll also get the chance to block members from coming back or from joining other groups. Since you're deleting the group, you can just ignore these and click "Confirm."

Step 3 - You-ll get the option to block these people from other groups
Step 4 - Repeat this for every member

Do the same thing for each member until it's just you left in the group.

Step 5 - Once it’s just you, you can delete the group

Once you’re the last person in your Facebook Group, you can leave it yourself. And since leaving mean there’s nobody there, you “delete the group by leaving.”

Step 5 - You will see the option to delete the Facebook group

So at this point, Facebook will give you a “Delete” button. You can confirm the delete, and you're done!

Confirm Delete Group





Here’s how to delete a Facebook group on a mobile device
Step 1: Remove everyone in the group until it's just you
FB Step 1
Step 2: Click on the "Manage" button
FB Delete- Step 2
Step 3: Scroll down to the "Delete" button
Delete FB - Step 3
Step 4: Confirm the delete
Delete FB - Step 4



How to delete a Facebook Group and migrate

There are two primary reasons for deleting a Facebook Group: it’s not working or it is working. If you’re deleting the Facebook Group because you’re shutting it down and moving to a new platform, here’s how.

If you’re not sure where to move, check out our guide to alternatives to a Facebook Group.

MN Graphics 2025 - Feed
Step 1: Know why you're deleting your Facebook Group.

What are some of the most common reasons for deleting a Facebook Group and moving elsewhere? Here are the top 3:

  • The noise, clutter, ads, and unpredictable algorithm on Facebook are a massive distraction to members trying to focus on their goals. If you’re building a paid membership or a thriving community, it’s better to choose a dedicated community platform and ditch the distractions.

  • You as the Group Admin can’t reach all of your members predictably or consistently. For Facebook, a Facebook Group isn’t yours, it’s theirs. It’s up to them (not you), who sees what in your Facebook Group.

  • You’re mixing Facebook Groups with 5 other platforms. A separate email provider, website, and online course platform with a Facebook Group tagged on. It’s bananas.

  • You want better results. When you can offer an equally compelling and engaging community under their own brand versus Facebook’s, the choice is clear (especially when they can offer it instantly on every platform, web, iOS, and Android).

While Facebook’s questionable practices and policies have caused many to delete Facebook, as a Group Admin, you don’t just want to be leaving Facebook. You want to be going somewhere better.

Step 2: Prepare to delete your Facebook Group

Start the conversation in your Facebook Group to get people prepared for the move. Here are some ideas you can plan to make the jump:

  • Have a countdown to the move.

  • Invite people to the new platform.

  • Invite people to a launch event on your new platform.

  • Have a special offer for members who make the jump (if it’s a paid community).

  • Set a clear shut-down date and stick to it.

Step 3: Choose a new platform for your Facebook Group.

If you’re wondering how to build an online community on a platform that’s NOT Facebook, here are some of the features to watch for:

  • Discussion forums, chat, and messaging

  • Content options (+ ways to organize)

  • Events and livestreaming

  • Courses (live and pre-recorded)

  • Payments (memberships, sales, bundles, etc.)

  • Great apps (and branded mobile apps)

  • Basically you want all the good things about Facebook, while improving on the stuff that doesn’t work.

Start Your Free Trial
MN Graphics 2025 - YouTube or Content
Step 4: Set the deadline

Armed with your written reasons, support squad, and chosen platform, you’re now ready to announce that you’re deleting your Facebook Group. The best timing for making an announcement like this is to give yourself 2 weeks and roughly 8 reminders to make a smooth transition.

Once the deadline arrives stick to your guns. Delete it. Your new group can’t thrive if you’re trying to be in two places at once.

Step 5: Delete your Facebook Group.

The last step is to delete your Facebook Group. Follow the steps above and make it happen.

Ready to build a real community?

Mighty Graphics 2025 Product Showcase - Course

If you want a community platform that will let you grow a membership business or thriving community, come build on Mighty!

Our community platform mixes discussion forums, chat & messaging, content options, livestreaming, events, and courses--with a functionality Facebook Groups just don't have.

Don't take our word for it. Try it free for 14 days!

Start Your Free Trial

Ready to start building your community?

Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.

Get started

More like this

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025

Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025

6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025

6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025

Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)

Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)

Mighty Networks vs. Whop: Which is Better in 2025?

Mighty Networks vs. Whop: Which is Better in 2025?

Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose

Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose

14 Must-Have Community Management Tools for 2025

14 Must-Have Community Management Tools for 2025

Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025

Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025

Telegram vs. Discord

Telegram vs. Discord

Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)

Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)

Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?

Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?

Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?

Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?

The 8 Best Membership Website Builders for Communities & Creators

The 8 Best Membership Website Builders for Communities & Creators

Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?

Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?

The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)

The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)

The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms

The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms

Mighty Networks vs. Go HighLevel (2025 Comparison Guide)

Mighty Networks vs. Go HighLevel (2025 Comparison Guide)

Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb

Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb

Membership Engagement Platforms - Key Features + 7 Options

Membership Engagement Platforms - Key Features + 7 Options

These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)

These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now
Hero Image

Communities & Memberships

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Filter by Category

Communities & Memberships

Online Courses

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.