Creators & Entrepreneurs

The New Way to Build a Website

A Mighty Network isn’t your typical website builder. That’s exactly why you should consider it.

Author

Gina Bianchini

Last Updated

February 6, 2025

The New Way to Build a Website

Table of Contents

In this article

If you’re looking for a static website for your side hustle or new online pop-up, head on over to Squarespace. They offer a simple, static website that has a beautiful image and is simple to set up. 

There’s only one problem. Once someone checks it out, they probably won’t ever come back. It’s static. There’s nothing to do there.

That’s why coaches, creators, entrepreneurs, and brands are choosing a new way to build a website. It’s an approach that prioritizes dynamic website, community-powered content and engagement over a single page that may look great, but isn’t memorable and doesn’t give anyone a reason to come back.

So, what does a modern website builder offer that’s different from Squarespace? We’re glad you asked:

If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!

Keep people coming back

Sure, a modern website builder is going to have a landing page where you can showcase who you are and why you do what you do. But the real magic of a modern website builder is in all of the ways it gets people to come back, explore, engage, and meet other people also interested in the niche you’ve carved out.

Whether they’re consuming your content, answering your polls, asking their own questions, or sending you a message, a modern website builder embraces the fact that after a steady diet of social media, your people want to connect with you and other people who share the same passion, even on a website. The next generation of website builders makes these features super simple to manage all in one place, all under your brand. 



Try Our Community Name Generator

Our AI engine is here to help you create a community name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your community is for and we’ll get to work.

Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms



Organize and show off your content

If you’re looking for a website builder, chances are you have some content. Not only do you want a way to quickly and easily transform your content into a rich, beautiful display of articles organized by topics you control, but you also want to weave in more ways for people to contribute, whether that be with polls, questions, live events, or just a simple threaded conversation around your brand, purpose, or ideas. 

A modern website builder takes a holistic view of all of the things you want to share, and all the ways that people want to contribute–then delivers on them beautifully.  

Add community, courses, and more

Your brand and business are dynamic, especially in 2024, when new opportunities are emerging at every turn. At a moment when you can quickly turn content and concepts you have into a paid online course or membership site, you want to pick your website builder for its ability to let you experiment with these new revenue streams without having to launch on or move to yet another platform. 

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO

Even if you want to keep things simple today with just your basic brand copy and a handful of content articles, knowing that you can launch courses or paid groups if or when you’re ready (at the same price that you’re spending with Squarespace or another website builder) should give you confidence in your ability to scale from here.  

That’s why we created a Mighty Network.

A Mighty Network is a modern website builder that grows with you.

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Incubator

Your new Mighty Network is simple enough to launch in a few minutes, yet powerful enough to grow with you as you expand your business into markets you’re only dreaming of today. Whether it’s expanding your content, community, online courses, events, or launching a paid membership site, it’s possible on a Mighty Network–all in one place, all under your brand. 

Mighty is a cultural software platform that lets you bring together community, content, courses, and commerce. No old-school website does that!

The best part? You can get started for free in a 100% ad-free, private website that’s all yours to explore and launch whenever you’re ready.

Start building your community site today!

Start Your Free Trial

Ready to start building your community?

Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.

Get started

More like this

10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)

10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)

10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)

10 Video Monetization Platforms (+ How to Monetize)

Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2025)

Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2025)

The Ultimate Guide to High-Ticket Sales (Updated for 2025)

The Ultimate Guide to High-Ticket Sales (Updated for 2025)

14 Proven Ways to Make Money on TikTok (NEW FOR 2025)

14 Proven Ways to Make Money on TikTok (NEW FOR 2025)

14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025

14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025

22 Hobbies That Make Money

22 Hobbies That Make Money

22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2025

22 Ways to Grow Your Brand in 2025

16 Killer Digital Product Ideas (+ How to Launch)

16 Killer Digital Product Ideas (+ How to Launch)

These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025

These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025

What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2025

What Is a UGC Creator? How to Become One in 2025

6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2025

6 Repeat Business Ideas to Rock 2025

What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples

What Are Digital Goods? Beginners Guide + Examples

Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2025)

Monetize. Monetization. How It Works + Examples (2025)

45 Digital Products To Sell (+How To)

45 Digital Products To Sell (+How To)

What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2025

What Is a Paywall? Everything You Need to Know for 2025

A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2025

A Complete Guide to Content Monetization for 2025

What Is a Digital Creator? How to Become One (2025 Guide)

What Is a Digital Creator? How to Become One (2025 Guide)

How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps

How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps

The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2025

The 15 Best Content Creation Platforms of 2025

Here’s How Much You Get Per View on YouTube (+ 10 Key Factors)

Here’s How Much You Get Per View on YouTube (+ 10 Key Factors)

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now
Hero Image

Communities & Memberships

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Filter by Category

Communities & Memberships

Online Courses

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.