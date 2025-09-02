How to validate an online course idea

When Ryder Carroll discovered a process to organize his thoughts, it was life-changing. Ryder had struggled with ADD for his whole life. So when he created a unique organizational process he calls bullet journalling, he knew he had to share it with others. His community, BuJo U, runs events and courses that teach others the process that Ryder found so effective for him.

Ryder managed to find a super unique topic for an online course, something he was a master at, and something that flowed from his own unique story. And the results have been amazing.

Online courses have now pretty much become a mainstay. So many of us have tried them, maybe as part of an online degree, on a course platform, or to learn from a creator. So maybe you’re ready to try your hand at creating some of the magic in an online course – either synchronous or asychronous (live or pre-recorded). But what if you’re fresh out of online course ideas?

First of all, how can you make sure an online course will sell? As you think through these online course ideas and which one is right for you, you can try the following steps to validate them with your potential students:

Interview your Ideal Students to see what they’re looking for.

Look around to see if there are similar courses (it’s a good thing if there are!).

Consider pre-selling your course. You can even pre-sell it before creating it, and teach it live as a cohort course.

235 Online course ideas

Here are some great ideas for an online course you could start building today!

Health & wellness online course ideas

We’re seeing a lot of health and wellness courses do really well. Let’s be honest – more and more of us are tapped into well-being. And that’s an awesome thing!

On Mighty, we’ve seen creators like The Self Care Space, dedicated to getting young women access to mental health resources.

Here are some of the health and wellness course ideas we’re watching:

Basics of yoga Learning mindfulness Develop better sleep habits Stretching for mobility Nature bathing Naturopathy and alternative health How to reduce your stress Nutrition for well-being How to do a digital detox Longevity wellness Developing resilience with meditation Mindfulness and pain management Wellness for better sleep Learning mindful movement Developing a gratitude practice

Online business course ideas

Business courses are always hot, and the main reason is probably the real-world application. Most business owners know they can go to business school and learn things, but jump at the chance to learn from a practitioner – not necessarily a professor – who’s been where they want to go and can help them get there.

Consider Kathleen Drennan's story. She left a marketing job and started a wildly successful floral design company. But she realized how many of the florists she knew were amazing with flowers--but not as great with business.

The idea was born. She build #ForFlorists as a space to teach florists how to thrive in business.

Kathleen's business checks a lot of the boxes for an amazing business course idea:

A teacher who has proven they've got the chops

A meaningful personal story that connects with students

A clear niche with an Ideal Student (florists)

Here are some ideas for online business courses:

How to start an X business (fill in the blank with your specialty) Finding financing for your business Learning the basics of product design Bookkeeping for small businesses Using social media to find clients How to hire (and fire) people How to form successful partnerships How to scale a business How to franchise a business How to build wealth as a business owner Working on your business instead of in it Developing leaders for your business Winning at ecommerce Selling a business or succession planning Winning at customer engagement

Food and nutrition course ideas

We talked about health and wellness, and often these are related to food. But there are a lot of great online course ideas built around what we eat! From recovering from disordered eating, to feeling great, to adopting a certain way of eating, courses around food and nutrition can be really successful!

Here are some online course ideas for food and nutrition:

Eating for a specific illness or disorder (e.g. diabetes, cancer, celiac disease) Eating for weight loss or gain How to adopt a plant-based diet How to eat for more energy Specialty diets (keto, paleo, etc.) Adopting a healthy relationship to food How to eat well on a budget How to help kids eat vegetables Cooking for picky kids Healthy eating for seniors Cooking a specific type of food (e.g. Chinese, Italian, Spanish, Indian) Becoming an awesome baker Time-saving cooking (e.g. with pre-made or frozen meals) Wine tasting for beginners Sustainable food sourcing and cooking

Love & relationship course ideas

Relationships aren’t easy. And they’re changing. So if you’re a 45-y-o divorcee who wants to get back in the game, you can imagine that it’s changed a lot. What’s the deal with dating apps? How are people handling dating etiquette in the 21st century? And who gets the check?

Beyond romantic relationships, we have relationships all over the place that aren’t always simple to navigate. Most of us have relationships with our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and sometimes they need help.

Here are some ideas for courses on love and relationships:

Getting back into the dating game at 30, 40, etc. How to build a great dating app profile How to be more vulnerable Creating a happy, healthy marriage Maintaining intimacy after kids Learning to communicate in a relationship How to spice up your sex life Building friendships that last a lifetime Dealing with difficult relationships with family members Coping with the loss of a loved one Dealing with toxic relationships Healing from hurt Cross-cultural relationships--handling cultural differences Mastering relationship psychology Dating after divorce

Parenting & family

Moving on from relationships with those around us or a significant other, how about relationships with your kids? Parenting is no walk in the park, and there are a lot of online courses out there helping you learn to be a better parent.

One great parenting community on Mighty is The Village by Happily Family. It was created by Cecilia and Jason Hilkey, who have the vision to teach modern parents how to build love and connection. Today The Village gives parents the resources to grow healthy relationships with their kids.

Here are some other ideas for parenting and family courses:

Raising emotionally strong kids How to carve out time for the family Dealing with screen addiction as a family Parenting a special needs child Getting through pregnancy and birth (e.g. Lamaze) Sleep scheduling for newborns Learning how to breastfeed Navigating postpartum depression Helping your child get into and go to college Supporting a sensitive child Online safety and cyberbullying Co-parenting after divorce Parenting a child with special needs How to be an awesome single parent Nurturing sibling bonds that last a lifetime

Personal development course ideas

Let’s move from relationships to personal development. Maybe your thing is to help other people get the most out of their lives, to become the best they can be. Decades ago personal development was limited to a small group of people, but it’s gone mainstream.

And here at Mighty, we have some great courses and communities dedicated to personal development. For example, Lenéa Sims launched a community called Outer Work that creates intimate and impactful opportunities for education, reflection, and direct action around anti-racism.

Lenéa’s community is evidence of the need for personal development and education that deals with the impacts of systemic racism.

So whether devoted to your inner or outer life, here are some ideas for courses dedicated to life coaching and personal development:

Dealing with negative thoughts and emotions Manifesting your vision for the world Learning to control anger How to create a vision for life that pulls you forward How to schedule your time for effectiveness Goal-setting Overcoming fear Finding purpose and happiness in life Master work-life balance How to become a life-long learner Building healthy habits Emotional intelligence: understanding yourself Resilience in the face of adversity How to be more creative How to build confidence or self-esteem

Marketing online course ideas

We talked about business above, and there could be online courses dedicated to a lot of different parts of business. But let’s talk about marketing. Since marketing is such a huge discipline, and virtually every business has a need for it, courses that teach the skills needed for marketing often do really well!

Here are some ideas for marketing courses:

Creative online course ideas

What if you’re a creative? We see a lot of great courses dedicated to creative pursuits, like ArtSnacks Mix, created by siblings Lee and Sarah Rubenstein to help people learn to use the boxes of art supplies that they sell through their Instagram business.

Creatives are always learning, and if you’ve got a cool creative skill like painting watercolors or graphic design, there’s a good chance you could create a course around it.

Here are some online course ideas for creatives:

Graphic design basics Painting with watercolor Landscape photography Taking amazing pictures with your smartphone Portrait photography basics Travel photography made easy Cartooning Live drawing Scrapbooking Home decorating on a budget Furniture recovering and restoration Video editing Film-making Creating digital art Selling your creations online

Money course ideas

How about courses around money? We’ve got a lot of money-related networks on Mighty, and they’ve got some amazing stories.

For example, the Wealth Builders Community, hosted by Ashley Fox. Ashley was climbing the ladder at Wall Street before she decided to quit and take financial education to people with low-to-moderate incomes. Her courses target beginning investors to teach them the basics of growing wealth in the market.

Money courses are ALWAYS in style. After all, money is something that everyone cares about, no matter who they are. Here are some ideas for money courses:

Personal finance basics Managing a budget Investing in real estate Investing in the stock market Building an income as a day trader How to get out of debt Managing money as a couple How to build intergenerational wealth How to retire early (FIRE) How to talk to your kids about money Managing your business taxes Surviving on one income Creating passive income streams Re-selling on Amazon How to handle deductions

Sports & fitness course ideas

If you’re into sports or personal fitness, there’s a TON of room for courses in this area, especially as an up-sell to complement fitness coaching or a personal training business. Fitness is an especially popular niche.

Our MightyPro Host Cristy “Code Red” Nickel built a $10 million nutrition coaching business which runs on custom apps--and had 12,500 members join in the first 30 days.

Here are some ideas for courses having to do with sports and fitness:

Fitness boot camps HIIT courses Bodybuilding basics How to get started running Pilates for beginners Getting started with cycling How to rock climb safely Basics of skiing Mastering cardio Stretching for flexibility Life design for fitness Bodyweight workouts without the gym Senior fitness Returning to fitness after injury Training for a healthy heart

The list goes on and on. The more difficult or technical something is, or the more gear involved (like rock climbing), the more chance there is that people will be looking for help to know where to begin.

Career growth course ideas

Career growth is an area where courses are booming. Consider this – LinkedIn has built a whole platform dedicated to career courses (LinkedIn Learning). And just because there’s a lot of people creating career courses doesn’t mean you don’t have something unique to offer.

If you’re looking for an idea for a course dedicated to career excellence, here are some options:

Finding your first job Negotiating salary Getting a promotion Networking basics Building a career as an X (identity, background, etc.) Building a career in X industry How to use LinkedIn Building a professional portfolio Creating a winning resume Deciding what career to pursue Helping your kids find a path Planning for retirement Managing people Getting your first executive role Managing up

Professional certifications course ideas

One of the lesser-known areas where courses do REALLY WELL is with professional communities and certifications. Of course, these aren’t as universal as many of the courses on this list. But there’s riches in niches as they say, and there’s no better niche than a professional community. For example, pick a group of people in any given profession. Let’s say accountants. They all need to use the same software (e.g. bookkeeping software), pass the same tests, and hold the same credentials.

That means that there’s a huge opportunity for courses in pretty much any professional field. One great example built on Mighty is QPractice, a community dedicated to helping people pass the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) exam.

It’s IMPOSSIBLE to be exhaustive here. Look at your industry and see what it needs!

But here are a few ideas for online course ideas dedicated to some different professional communities:

Advanced bookkeeping Bookkeeping for SAAS companies Dealing with workplace conflict (HR) Creating a DEI hiring strategy (HR) Managing stress as a nurse Supporting women in childbirth Setting up an independent legal practice Consulting as a registered dietitian How to pass the X exam (insert your field’s qualifying exam) Starting your career as a paralegal Becoming a doctor entrepreneur Opening a consulting business in X field Becoming a certified Scrum master Mastering supply chain management Becoming an AWS solutions architect

Tech skills course ideas

Even if your field doesn’t have requirements like licensing exams or specific professional organizations, what about skills? Nearly every job category has some type of skills that need to be learned. And most work requires some sort of tech skills.

While most people think of tech as an industry, virtually every workplace is being transformed by tech – and maybe there’s an opportunity for you to harness your teaching chops here. And – bonus – if these are B2B, companies will often pay for their employees to learn them!

Here are some online course ideas for tech:

How to harness employee management software How to use Excel, Word, etc. How to use Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, etc. How to use project management tools How to create a content schedule Scheduling social media Best practices for document storage and sharing How to use human resource tools How to create and run an employee training course Workplace internet safety How to generate AI prompts How to create websites Fundamentals of UX for (specific product) design Programming bootcamp (specific language) Essentials of cybersecurity

Workplace success course ideas

And doing well in the workplace isn’t just about having the right skills. The modern workplace is a complicated place, with new challenges being thrown at workers all the time. Whether working from home, hiring Gen Zs, or incorporating new theories for organizational development, our workplaces are changing. And courses can help us manage it.

Here are some ideas for workplace success courses:

Managing employees remotely Dealing with employee conflict Creating a workplace that’s safe for everyone Secrets of an engaging presentation How to create boundaries at work Harnessing your soft skills Stakeholder communication basics Public relations basics Media training How to write a memo Communicating confidently Sales strategies Business development Leadership development Business etiquette

Religion and spirituality course ideas

Let’s talk about courses dealing with religion and spirituality. One awesome community built on Mighty is Sadie Robertson Huff’s LO sister app, which helps young women grow in their faith. Live workshops have been an important part of Sadie’s brand.

Courses dedicated to religion and spirituality are popular. Who isn’t willing to spend time and money to answer the big questions like: Why am I here? What is the purpose of life? Or, how can I connect to something bigger?

So here are some ideas for religion and spirituality courses, no matter what you believe:

Meditation for beginners Contemplative prayer Text studies for beginners (e.g. Bible, Torah, Quran) Finding purpose in life Spiritual healing Embracing your inner goddess Hinduism for newbies How to take a pilgrimage Using crystals Reiki healing

Hobby course ideas

Adele Shaw developed an integrative way to train horses that pulled from the physical and emotional state of both trainer and horses. When she started telling the story on social media, the response was amazing.

The result? An amazing course teaching others how to train horses using the willing equine method.

Hobbies are an amazing space for courses.

Here are some ideas for courses around hobbies

Basics of landscape photography The art of coin collecting Camping for city-folk Mastering home brewing Building a kitchen garden Foraging basics Basics of bird watching Dog training Learning bonsai art Deep water fishing Aquarium design Genealogy research Model railroading Mastering bow hunting Aquarium design for beginners

Conclusion

So there you have it! Those were 235 online course ideas. We hope they sparked something in you, and that you’re inspired to bring your course to the world!

