Selling a Course

No. More. Guesswork.

Get the exact formulas to build to $1M, based on data from thousands of successful communities.

Communities & Memberships

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Online Courses

Communities & Memberships

Online Courses

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Selling a Course

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2025

Online Courses

10 Profitable Online Course Niches for 2025

In this post, we're going to talk about some of the best niches for online courses.

Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2025)

Online Courses

Secrets to a Great Online Course Funnel (+ the Best One for 2025)

We talk about all things funnels: what makes a funnel work, what to avoid, and three of the best options for creating your own online course sales funnel.

How Danielle Leslie Makes Millions Selling High-Ticket Courses

Online Courses

How Danielle Leslie Makes Millions Selling High-Ticket Courses

Take a look inside Danielle Leslie's course selling machine. You'll learn how she uses landing pages, free resources, and on-demand webinars to sell her high-ticket courses.

How to Build an Online Course that Sells

Online Courses

How to Build an Online Course that Sells

If you’re creating an online course, here’s how to build a successful one that will stand out!

How to Grow Your Online Course Sales from $1M to $2M in One Year

Online Courses

How to Grow Your Online Course Sales from $1M to $2M in One Year

Get our most advanced techniques for turning your existing course business into a multi-million dollar booming empire of knowledge, community, and unmatched member experience.

How to Grow Your Online Course Sales ($1M in Revenue)

Online Courses

How to Grow Your Online Course Sales ($1M in Revenue)

Making over $100K in online course sales? Leaping from $100K to $1M in revenue is a fast path if you take the right steps.

5 Ways to Grow Your Online Course Business in 2025

Online Courses

5 Ways to Grow Your Online Course Business in 2025

Growing your online course business takes dedication and creative solutions. Here are five proven methods for selling more courses.

How to Make Money Selling Courses Online

Online Courses

How to Make Money Selling Courses Online

Wondering how to make money from your online courses? We’ve got a guide for you.

How to Price Online Courses (Our 2025 Guide)

Online Courses

How to Price Online Courses (Our 2025 Guide)

Pricing your online courses can be challenging. We’re here to help you figure it out.

How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr

Online Courses

How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr

Selling high ticket courses is a great way to reach new financial milestones for you and your business. Here’s how to get started.

11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course

Online Courses

11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course

Wondering how to find students for your online courses? These secrets will help you fill the virtual desks

Get Started for Free

Start with our 14 day free trial and discover what The Business Plan can offer to you, your brand and your community.

Get started

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.