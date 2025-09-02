If the time has come for your brand to build a mobile app, you’re probably facing some tough decisions. With more and more options out there for app building, it can be intimidating to actually know where to start.

The good news is that it's never been easier to build your own app. There are a ton of white-label options that will give you the capability to serve up your products and services for the people who need them most.

In this post, we're going to walk you through the five best white-label app builders. No matter what your particular need is, there's something on this list for everyone!







What is a white-label app builder?

A white-label app builder is a piece of ready-made software that lets you add your own brand and deploy on your own mobile app. Unlike app creation in the past, where you had to hire a developer to try to build everything from scratch, white-label app builders recognize that a lot of brands need similar things from their apps.

As a result, these companies have created software that delivers all the capabilities of a great app, while letting a brand totally customize it. Some white-label app builders involve working with a company to design and launch your app. Some are DIY. As such, there is a large quality range in white-label apps.

But in all cases, customers interact with your brand on an app that looks like your brand's. And with the best quality white-label apps, your customers will never know they aren't on a made-from-scratch app.

Benefits of a white-label app builder

Get your own brand on your own app in the App Store and/or Google Play Store

Pay much less than you would to have an app custom developed--in some cases hundreds of thousands less.

Simplify the (sometimes) complex and intimidating process of app-building.

Save time and go to market sooner (since builds don't take as long).

Maintain brand consistency by having an app that matches your overall brand identity.

Deploy on proven software that has been used (and updated) again and again.

Decrease the risks of custom-development (e.g. unexpected costs, delays, budget overruns).

Don't pay more for product updates and improvements since most white-label app builders include these.

Improve customer engagement and experiences (engaged customers spend 23% more).

The best white-label app companies also offer...

Help and ongoing support for your app.

Proactive updates, disclosures, and submissions.

Design feedback and help.

Who should choose a white-label app builder?

It might seem counter-intuitive, but using a white-label app builder can get you a better product than hiring a developer.

Let's repeat that. Using a white-label app builder can get you a better product than hiring a developer.

How can this possibly be true?

Consider this. Most brands look around for developers to hire. The developer may or may not have custom experience building the type of app you want. They may or may not stay on budget.

But white-label app builders usually:

Focus on one type of product that they build again and again.

Constantly improve and troubleshoot the software their app runs on and offer proactive updates.

Will continue to improve it in the future (check their product roadmap).

Deliver beautiful, responsive apps.

It's unlikely you'd get this quality of support from a custom app developer (or you'd have to pay a lot for it).

This means that the vast majority of creators, brands, companies, and organizations who are looking for an app should use a white label builder.

It also means that you are actually going to get a much better product than if you tried to hire a developer to do this from scratch. And, since a white-label app builder usually costs less than custom app development, it's a pretty obvious choice.

The 5 best white label app builders

1. Mighty Pro

Best for white-label community, course, and event apps

As the white-label app solution driven by G2's top-rated community platform, Mighty Networks, Mighty Pro gives you total white-label capabilities.

You can bring your members together under your own app, which they can access from either the iOS store or the Google Play Store. Your branded app will come with a community as its base.

It's the only platform with people magic—meaning it's designed in a way that encourages member-to-member engagement. Member connections and collaborations are the secret to a successful community, course, or paid membership. Here's just one example of how people magic happens in a Mighty Network—the People Explorer.

Mighty's flexible Spaces let you sell memberships, create subgroups, launch courses, live stream and host great live events. It’s an all-in-one with all of the functionality you could ever need for an incredible community. And the Mighty Pro team will take care of most of the work for you–you just bring your own brand.

Mighty Pro is the platform TEDX uses to bring its contributors together.

With tons of potential applications, from customer communities to thriving alumni networks, Mighty Pro is the white label app builder you need if you have a community behind your brand.

Mighty Pro - Overview

Community, courses, and live events under your own brand on your own app

Beautiful branding and customization, including interface and notifications

Proactive upgrades, maintenance, and product improvements

Work with the Mighty Pro team--who have scaled 7-figure creator brands and 8+-figure subscription businesses

Built-in ConvertKit integration and 1000s of other integrations

VIP strategy and support, and integration from your existing platform (if applicable)







2. Appy Pie

Best for local businesses

While some local businesses have had their own apps for a few years, it wasn't always obvious that they needed them. Then the pandemic hit, and they realized why having an app was an absolute must.

If you run a local business and are looking for an app for your brand, check out Appy Pie. Appy Pie is the most popular white-label app builder for local businesses, with a drag-and-drop interface and all the features you would need for serving your local customers.

For example, if you have a restaurant, you could add a menu and online ordering. If you run a service-based business like a doctor’s office, you could have appointment booking or invoicing in your app.

With a ton of different features and use-cases, Appy Pie is the best option for brick-and-mortar businesses trying to bring their products or services to their local customers.

3. Appian

Best for medium to large companies looking for internal solutions

There are a lot of different use cases for apps, and medium to large enterprises are often looking for apps to customize and streamline their internal processes. These white-label app options are not usually for external customer use. Instead, they help to simplify and manage the workload of employees.

One of the best white label app builders for corporate applications is Appian. Appian prides itself in offering solutions for a ton of different verticals, with ready-made options for apps that could help you streamline operations, track supply chains, or manage products.

4. Zoho Creator

Best for medium to large companies with field applications

Zoho Creator is actually similar to Appian, but it deserves a mention here too. It has many of the same corporate applications for medium to large companies. But one of the other things Zoho is good at is field applications. For example, if you have delivery drivers who need to create invoices from their trucks, Zoho Creator might be the choice to build an app that does this.

Here are Zoho’s 3 lines of business:

Business apps for internal processes (like Appian)

Line-of-business applications for day-to-day operations (e.g. project management or invoicing)

Customer support apps

As a white-label app solution, Zoho also gives you what you need to add your own branding to each of these applications, and is, therefore, a great option for enterprise apps.

5. Quixy

Best corporate do-it-yourself solution

There's one more corporate white-label app builder we should mention here: Quixy. Quixy is similar to some of the options we've already discussed, but they have a slightly different philosophy of white-label app building.

While Appian and Zoho Creator do a lot of the work for you, Quixy champions a process they call “citizen development.” This means that they want to empower your employees to become app developers. They suggest that the people who are best suited to building apps are the people who are going to use them every day. Their drag-and-drop builder is specifically made so that your employees can build their own apps.

If you agree with this philosophy and have the time and human resources to assign employees to a project where they can build their own app, Quixy might be the solution you need.

Conclusion

With the many white-label app builders out there, there's definitely something for everybody. If you're ready to start, come build with Mighty! Our powerful cultural software platform runs apps that mix community, courses, content, and commerce all in one place. Mighty has been used to power for creator memberships, masterminds, fitness apps, alumni networks, high-ticket coaching, and customer communities -- to name a few.

Get in touch and let's start planning your app!