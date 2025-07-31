Whether it’s an at-home fitness app or a home for freelance artists or a brand community, creating a virtual community can be powerful. Even more so when you establish that community under your own branding, look and feel.

That’s where white label community software comes in.

With a white label community platform, you’ll be able to connect people with common interests under your own brand. When you opt to use white label community software, the platform you choose does all of the heavy lifting for you.

In this article, we’ll define what white label community software is and what must-have features a white label community platform should have. Plus, we’ll take a look at the options for the best white label community apps on the market today.







What is white label community platform?

A “white label community software” or “white label community platform” is a virtual community solution that can be built and released under your own brand--so that it looks like your brand and not the brand of the company you bought it from.

While community webapps have been around and valuable for a while, many orgs, brands, and creators are looking for an app-based white-label community platform. Having a white-label mobile app or branded app puts your community under your logo in the App Store and Google Play Store, giving you push notifications.

Community platforms are popular. In fact, many of us use one every day. Brands like Facebook Groups and Discord have brought the idea of an online community into the public space.

So white-label community platforms are a bit like a white-label Discord or Slack. Imagine getting one of these under your brand. But most white-label community software goes further than this, coming with features Discord and Slack are missing: tools to grow a business, sell memberships, host events, sell courses, and more. And we already mentioned white-label apps, which Discord and Slack definitely DO NOT have.

That makes a white-label community platform a good solution if you’re looking to create a community under your own brand, without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars and many months of development, trial, and error on creating (and maintaining) a custom-made app.

If you think a white label community app could be a good fit for your online community, the next step is figuring out what platform is the best for you and your followers.

How to choose the best white label community software

The most important part of any community platform is (you guessed it!) the community itself. That’s because your community is fueled by your members coming together to master something interesting with each other.

It also means that it’s best to choose a white label community platform that not only allows your members to make connections with each other, but prioritizes those relationships.

Here’s the thing, though: Not all community website software is created equally.

Here are the main features to look for in a white-label community software:

Community features: You know what makes a community come alive? Engagement! A good community platform gets out of the way and lets you and members create what you want to create. Look for discussion forums, options to post ANY content you want, hosting courses (if applicable), livestreaming, live events, and chat & messaging with members. Business features: If you want a white-label community platform, chances are you're connecting a community to your business or brand. If needed, look for features to charge and grow your community business. Sell memberships in different currencies. Branded apps: This might be the biggest divide in features: whether the platform offers a branded app or not. Many platforms don't. Having a community under your brand in the App Store and Google Play Store is powerful--so you'll need to figure out if that's important to you or not.

Ahead, we’re looking at some of the best white label community software that meets some or all of those qualifications.

While-label community software options

1. Mighty Pro

Branded apps with G2's top-rated community software

Mighty Pro builds branded community apps that run on G2's top-rated community software.

With Mighty Pro, you can bring your community, content, and courses together in one place, under your own brand and domain name. Plus, it will be instantly available on the web, iOS and Android with fully branded apps.

It mixes a powerful community software with membership site tools that current customers have used to scale their communities to 7 and even 8-figure businesses.

Here’s what else Mighty Networks offers.

Community management

Build public or private communities, charge for access to groups, memberships, and courses; and connect with your community members with polls, Q&As, and live events.

Livestream, add in polls & questions, group chats, and more.

Limitless content

Central activity feeds, create any kind of written, visual, video, or long-form content.

Scale content value with Mighty Co-Host™, with AI features to boost human creativity (not replace it). The "make-it-better" text editor, auto member profiles, instant landing pages and course outlines, and discussion question generator.

All on your own app:

Get your community both on web and mobile apps. Your brand in the App Store and Google Play Store, branded livestreaming, branded push-notifications, and splash screens.

Mighty Pro builds the app for you, with support from a team that's scaled 7-figure creator brands and 8+-figure subscription businesses.

Proactive updates and submissions with VIP support and access to the Mighty Pro Host community.

Mighty Pro has built apps for TED, Cambridge University, Drew Binsky, and more! And with Mighty's built-in ConvertKit integration it's easy to connect your email too.

2. Vanilla Forums

Vanilla Forums is a white label community platform targeted to big brands and organizations that want to increase advocacy and strengthen brand loyalty. With Vanilla Forums, there are a ton of ways for creators to manage their community and engage their members.

Here’s what else Vanilla Forums offers.

A straightforward way to maintain your community

Vanilla Forums lets creators publish rich content with text, embedded images, and videos. It also allows hosts and members to form public and private subgroups, managed by either moderators or the members themselves. Users can also post questions and polls.

Forum-based content

Vanilla Forums offers a decent amount in the way of letting users connect with each other, but in the end it’s mostly just, well, a forum. Your members will be able to get in touch with each other in a variety of ways, but not much else.

Additionally, because Vanilla Forums was built with big brands in mind, there’s no real way to scale into offering membership subscriptions or online courses. Meaning, if you want to expand your community, or monetize it, you’ll have to start from scratch elsewhere.

3. Disciple

Disciple, a UK-based white label community app, offers a fully-branded platform where creators can grow, engage and monetize their communities. Disciple gives its users a lot of free reign when it comes to customization and member management, but its content options are a bit limited.

Here’s what else Disciple offers.

Community management

With Disciple, you can bring your members together with a variety of content, including multimedia posts, live streaming, and more. The white label community app also allows creators to create groups and monitor members’ activity, and offers the ability to generate revenue from subscriptions and paid community access.

Limited content possibilities

Disciple is a fairly well-rounded white label community app. But the app itself is only available at Disciple’s highest tier. And the highest tier is pricey.

In other words, you have to choose between an affordable tier, with no app access at all, or a more expensive subscription that may have more features than you need. It can be a tough choice to make, especially for people who are starting their community from scratch, or are focusing on a smaller, dedicated group.

And while Disciple does let you charge for subscriptions, the platform doesn’t let you offer online courses at all. That’s a missed opportunity: Creating an online course is a high value way to keep your members excited, and get them closer to their shared goals.

4. Kajabi

Kajabi is known as a course platform, but it's been making strides with its community features. It recently purchased a platform called Vibely to add more community features to its course offerings.

Kajabi's course features give users good features to teach a pre-recorded (asynchronous) course. But its best features are its marketing funnels and tools for making course sales.

Adding a more complex community platform gives Kajabi better course and community features. Community 2.0 can handle live meetups, forums, and chat. And Kajabi can be customized with different pages and you can build from a bunch of different templates.

There are two downsides for Kajabi as a white-label platform.

First, the community platform and course platform are separate things. Since it acquired Vibely, the community features aren't integral to Kajabi's course platform. If you want course and community, your members would need separate logons and even separate apps to get both.

Second, Kajabi doesn't do branded apps. Its true "white label" experience is limited to the web-app.

5. Bettermode

Bettermode (formerly Tribe) is a white label community software that's made for corporations to add forums to their existing sites.

It has membership features for building member profiles, assigning roles, and dividing conversations into different spaces. You can also connect a forum to your knowledge base. Bettermode has white-label app options too, so a corporate forum can be deployed on a branded app.

Ready to start?

Compared to the competition, Mighty Pro is the only white label community platform that has it all.

With Mighty Pro, you’ll be able to manage and customize your community; organize your followers into groups and subgroups; charge for memberships and subscriptions; and publish a variety of courses and content.

And you can do it all under your branding, instantly available on web, iOS and Android. That makes a Mighty Pro the best option for white label community software today.

