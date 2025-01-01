Small Business Ideas Generator

Ready to find a small business idea that really fits you? This Small Business Idea Generator will give you LOTS to work with!

The magic starts with a few words. Things you're good at. Skills. Experience. Ideas. Even Hobbies. Give us something to start with and we'll get to work.

Checklist for the perfect small business idea

If you've generated a small business idea, these are some questions to ask.

Can I create an amazing product or service?

Does it play well with my skills?

Can I see a market need?

How big is the market?

Do my ideal customers have money to spend?

What will make your product or service stand out?

Can you care enough about this business to push through adversity?

90% of small businesses fail. Here's what makes you different.

It's a scary stat. But you can give yourself a big lead by doing a few things right... right from the start.

1. Your Secret Weapon

There's something about you. A unique story. A skill set. Industry knowledge. Experience. Something that provides value to someone else in a way that's hard to copy. Tap into this.

2. Your Hustle

The combo of knowledge and work ethic is special. But can you show up and do the work? Not just for a day or week. But for the long haul. Learn and adapt as you grow. That's what's going to make your small business soar.

3. Your Plan

You'll be strategic as you start your small business. Smart. You won't just chase "passion." You'll find where your skills and story intersect with a market. And you'll create a plan to build something that scales and grows--and doesn't just become a part-time job.

8 steps to validate a small business idea

The statistic hurts. 35% fail because they don't understand market needs.

A lot of founders out there believed they had a great idea. And unfortunately, would-be customers didn't agree.

So this startup idea generator is just the first step. The real work is validating your idea. Here's how.

1. Do your discovery

Is it a great idea? How can you know?

Ignore your friends. Ignore your family. Ignore your uncle Algernon whose friend Chet had a successful business once.

Listen to your potential members. Listen to your customers.

Here's the trick. Find 15-20 of your potential customers or members to interview.

Take the time to ask each one questions. Open-ended. No agenda.

Actually listen.

What are their pain points? What do they need? How much can they spend? Do they value the solution? Can you provide the solution?

This should be the first step to validating any small business idea.

2. Presell something

It doesn't work anytime. Not every product can be presold.

But if you can presell SOMETHING, consider it!

Anybody can say, "Yeah, I love your business idea!" But will they buy it?

Whipping out a credit card is where the rubber hits the road. And if you can presell enough, you've validated your idea. Simple as that.

3. Create an MVP

A Minimum Viable Product (MVP) is the simplest thing you can build and sell. "Fail fast" is a connected concept from the startup world.

Get a product up and viable, then get it in front of people.

Don't overthink it. Don't spend months perfecting. Forget the business cards and car decals (unless that's the business of course).

And just ship something!

If your product or service isn't going to work, at least you'll know sooner rather than later.

4. Understand your UVP

Another acronym. Your Unique Value Proposition.

If there are 10 pizza restaurants in your small town and you're opening an 11th, what sets yours apart? Seriously?

5. Analyze the business model

Stop and carefully think through your business model. It's easy to get emotional about a business and go all in without testing.

For example, what if your business ideas was, "I'm going to bake bespoke birthday cakes for kids."

You'll have to 1. Find clients, 2. Buy ingredients, 3. Bake and decorate, 4. Deliver(?). What can you charge for the cake? Is it going to be worth it?

If you can charge $50 and it takes you $15 of ingredients and 5 hours of work, is that worth it?

Ask these hard questions.

6. Think about scale

Some small businesses are lucrative enough to make great money without serious scale. But it's not always the case. (See the cake example above).

It's worth thinking about this.

  • Can you separate time from money? (e.g. with products or licensing)

  • Could you hire people and expand? (If only YOU are qualified to do the work, it's tough.)

  • Can you set up recurring revenue?

7. Analyze your competition

Take note of the existing businesses in your space. Study them. Book a call. Drop by. Talk to them.

You might even find (depending on your niche) that some don't see you as a threat.

The carpenter who is 2 years behind on work and estimates might not be threatened that you're starting a similar business. Who knows? They might even throw work your way.

But even if you don't talk to them, do all you can to study them to check the viability of your business.

  • Are they thriving? Are they busy?

  • Do they have good Google reviews?

  • What do people complain about in reviews?

  • What do people love?

  • Are they growing?

  • What would you do differently?

8. Learn your history

It started as an innocent Facebook post.

"I just moved to town. There's no dry cleaner here. I'm going to start the business."

Then the peanut gallery chipped in.

"Five people have tried. They've all closed."

"I used to own one. I'll tell you why it's a TERRIBLE idea."

Now, is it possible that you could do it differently, better, or that the market is ready for it?

Maybe!

But it's at least worth doing the research to find out why the others failed.

In the end

There's no perfect way to know if a business will work. Sometimes you've got to make the leap. And some would-be business owners spend so much time humming and hawing they never get started.

So the goal of this list isn't to scare you into analysis paralysis.

It's to help you test your ideas and get ready to soar!

100 Small Business Ideas

Here are some cool small business ideas to inspire you!

Creative Small Business Ideas

Drone Photography

Virtual Pet School

Mobile Art Gallery

Memory Books

Pop-up Tea Bar

Garden Consultant

Birthday Planner

Food Delivery

Gift Wrapping

Estate Sales

Pet Grooming

Interior Design

Backyard Cinema

Craft Classes

Chef App

Mobile Bookstore

Family Trees

Fashion Rental

Music Lessons

Adventure Tours

Recipe Box

Plant Nursery

Art Auctions

Memory Box

Fitness Classes

Personal Service Small Businesses

Travel Planner

Home Organizer

Tech Support

Personal Shopper

Life Coach

Makeup Artist

Style Consultant

Senior Care

Dog Trainer

Meal Prep

Plant Doctor

Personal Chef

Career Coach

Fitness Trainer

Meditation Guide

Declutter Expert

Wedding Planner

Party Planner

Language Tutor

Moving Assistant

Pet Sitter

Home Baker

Garden Designer

Financial Coach

Home Spa

Professional Service Business Ideas

Tax Consultant

Business Coach

HR Advisor

Legal Assistant

Marketing Strategist

Business Analyst

Project Manager

IT Consultant

Copywriter

Grant Writer

Bookkeeper

Virtual Assistant

Data Analyst

Web Developer

SEO Consultant

PR Consultant

Market Researcher

Management Consultant

Financial Planner

Business Writer

Recruiter

Risk Analyst

Sales Trainer

Efficiency Expert

Brand Strategist

Food & Retail Small Businesses

Gourmet Market

Vintage Clothing

Coffee Roastery

Boutique Clothing

Health Food Store

Shoe Store

Butcher Shop

Jewelry Shop

Chocolate Shop

Book Store

Tea Shop

Home Goods

Gift Shop

Art Gallery

Artisan Deli

Accessories Store

Dessert Cafe

Record Shop

Wine Shop

Plant Store

Craft Store

Pet Supplies

Toy Store

Stationery Shop

Beauty Supply

How about a digital small business?

Businesses of all types can be incredible. So let's talk about one more option you should consider: a digital small business.

Here are some reasons why digital small businesses rock.

1. Easy to start

With incredible software for digital business, starting a thriving small business can be as little as a few minutes of set up. This sounds too good to be true, of course. And let's be honest, not everyone who creates something online will thrive.

Many won't.

But some will.

And everyone who has a thriving digital business started somewhere.

  • It's easy to test and get a Minimum Viable Product up.

  • It's easy to launch marketing.

  • It's easy to create offers and collect money.

2. Limitless scale

Digital businesses have almost limitless scale potential. Say you're creating a pre-recorded course. It makes little difference whether you offer it to 10 people or 1,000 people or 1 million.

Yet the work it takes to grow a business like this does not expand at the same rate.

Other than customer service or potential live experiences, you can scale it forever.

3. Incredible niche

Starting a course teaching bird feeder design in your small down might have limits. Take the same course online, and you can connect thousands of people around the world who care about something.

When you can reach around the globe to find people in your niche, it creates amazing possibilities.

We've seen successful memberships and courses built around:

4. Amazing flexibility

Whether you want to work from a beach or stay home with your kids, digital businesses have the flexibility to take almost anywhere. In many cases, you just need a laptop or a phone.

5. Low overhead

The software you need to run digital businesses is usually affordable. Compare this to a bricks-and-mortar business which might require a storefront, permits, inspections, inventory, and staff.

40 Digital Small Business Ideas

Here are some ideas for starting a digital small business!

Membership Digital Businesses

Virtual Book Club

Business Mastermind

Writers' Circle

Fitness Challenge

Hobbyist Community

Parents' Network

Career Accelerator

Local Adventure Club

Curated Media Community

Leadership Alliance

Course Digital Businesses

Coding Bootcamp

Financial Literacy

Tutoring Marketplace

Craft Academy

Music Production

Personal Training

Public Speaking

Digital Marketing

Professional Certifications

Life Skills Courses

Subscription Digital Businesses

Subscription Boxes

Speaker Series

Newsletters

Research Reports

Virtual Conference Pass

Cooking Workshops

Virtual Wine Tasting

Premium Content Roundup

Dance Classes

Premium Podcasts

Digital Products Businesses

Lightroom Presets

Website Templates

Font Collection

Clothing Shop

Design Consultancy

Art Sales

Email Marketing Templates

Printables

Social Media Templates

Crafts

A digital small business can change your life.

Your free training to build a small-but-mighty business!

From digital small business to $1 million community. It happens every day!

Ok. So if you're looking for an awesome small business idea that you can do from YOUR PHONE, why not consider this? It's a digital small business you can launch in the next 10 minutes:

It's an online community.

This small business is:

Scalable: Serve hundreds or thousands of paying members with as little as a few hours a week.

Lucrative: The average membership fee on a Mighty Network is $48/mo. That's some fantastic recurring revenue!

Flexible: Mix community with courses, events, livestreams, coaching, masterminds, or bundle any of these.

It all happens on a Mighty Network. It's G2's top-rated community platform and it's home to online businesses run by Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, Jim Kwik, Marie Forleo, Gary Vaynerchuck, and Matthew Hussey.

We'll generate your business in minutes, from only a few words. And the result is a community under YOUR brand, that can serve as the launch pad for courses, downloads, premium content, or whatever you want to sell.

Here are some of the things you can sell or build in a Mighty Network:

Memberships

Prerecorded Courses

Live (Cohort) Courses

Livestreams w/ Chat

1-Time or Recurring Events

Premium Member Spaces

Premium Content

Digital Downloads

Coaching

Masterminds

Mighty Graphics 2025 Product Showcase - Course

Try the platform with the most $1 million courses and communities - free for 14 days!

100 MORE Small Business Ideas

Here are some more great ideas for small businesses!

Health and Wellness Small Businesses

Virtual Therapy

Wellness Coaching

Nutrition App

Home Workouts

Sleep Clinic

Stress Management

Mindfulness Platform

Mental Health App

Health Testing

Telehealth Service

Recovery Center

Acupuncture Practice

Wellness Retreats

DNA Testing

Health Screening

Detox Programs

Biofeedback Service

Wellness Products

Fertility Support

Posture Training

Breathing Classes

Pain Management

Energy Healing

Hormone Testing

Weight Management

Educational Small Business Ideas

Online Academy

Language Exchange

Memory Training

Skills Platform

Coding Bootcamp

Art Classes

Writing Workshop

Music Education

Study Skills

Public Speaking

Test Preparation

Reading Program

Math Tutoring

Science Labs

Creative Writing

STEM Education

Business Training

Voice Lessons

Drawing School

History Tours

Nature Education

Adult Learning

Film School

Photography Class

Chess Academy

Tech & IT Small Business Ideas

App Development

Cloud Services

Cybersecurity

Network Support

Database Design

AI Solutions

Web Development

IT Consulting

Digital Marketing

Software Training

UX Design

Tech Support

SEO Services

Data Recovery

Systems Integration

Mobile Development

Email Marketing

VR Solutions

IoT Services

CRM Consulting

Tech Installation

API Development

Blockchain Services

Analytics Service

SaaS Solutions

Automotive & Trades Small Business Ideas

General Contractor

Electrician

Plumber

Auto Repair

HVAC Service

Carpenter

Car Detailing

Landscaping

Roofing

Flooring

Mobile Mechanic

Tire Shop

Painting Service

Glass Repair

Fence Installation

Concrete Work

Body Shop

Solar Installation

Welding Service

Masonry

Drywall Service

Window Installation

Garage Door Repair

Transmission Shop

Pest Control

More Resources

Here are some more resources to boost your small business planning.

How this generator works

This generator uses AI and some pre-programmed magic to spit out endless small business ideas. Awesome? Yes!

You can use it as many times as you want. Try different combos of words. Try different skills. There's something here for everyone!

Remember, no idea is perfect. Always do your homework and validate before going all-in on a small business idea.

