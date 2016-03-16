At Mighty Networks, we expect our users to respect the intellectual property rights of others. All capitalized terms used in the Mighty Networks Trademark Policy have the same meaning as defined in the Mighty Networks Terms of Use, which incorporates this policy by reference into its terms.

Discouragement of Trademark Infringement on Mighty Networks

Trademarks should not be used in way that causes confusion about source of goods or sponsorship. If you infringe trademarks of others, Your Content may be removed or suspended in whole or part. It is our policy, in appropriate circumstances and our discretion, to disable and/or terminate accounts of users who repeatedly infringe or are charged repeatedly with infringing the trademarks or other intellectual property rights of others.

Recourse for Trademark Owners

If you are trademark owner who believes your trademark has been infringed on Mighty Networks, we provide a mechanism for you to notify us of your concerns. To help respond appropriately, we ask you to provide us the following information:

1. Your full name and contact information, including address, phone number and email contact 2. The trademark and evidence of registration rights and your relationship to the owner 3. A reasonable description (e.g., URL link) of the location where you believe infringement has occurred 4. A short description of why you believe the use in question infringes your trademark rights 5. Verification that all of the information in your report of infringement is accurate; that you have a good faith belief that the use of the intellectual property, described, in the manner you have complained about, is not authorized by the rights owners, its agent or the law; and that you are the owner, or authorized to act on behalf of the owner, of an exclusive intellectual property that allegedly is infringed

Please send the notice to legal@mightynetworks.com