Senior Product Designer, Growth

About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is a pioneering community platform that’s delivered $500M in community earnings to our customers in the past year. Tens of thousands of creators including Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo, and Dr. Mark Hyman choose Mighty to bring people together with private or paid communities, courses, and events, so that they can generate real outcomes for their members.

Between beautiful, award-winning native mobile apps, a breakthrough formula for community building we call Community Design™, and 84% member-led engagement, Mighty Networks stands apart.

The Opportunity

We have a healthy product-led growth motion that results in sales of platform subscriptions that start at $35/month. We talk about this business interchangeably as our self-serve plans or product-led revenue.

This part of our business is poised for a breakthrough in the next 90 days with the ways that we are radically reducing the work that’s needed to create and grow profitable communities, memberships, and course businesses through, yes, AI as well as additional initiatives designed to increase the success rate of more people starting and joining communities.

With what we’re releasing next, we believe this will impact not just Mighty, but the category as a whole.

You’ll be embedded in a small, independent squad tasked with ensuring Host success from the start of their free trial through their first 60 days:

Ensuring a magical first experience for our Hosts.

Establishing a Host journey that offers instant value, and wins early and often.

Integrating our unique Mighty AI Cohost as a partner in getting them extraordinary results faster and more easily than any platform’s requirements without it.

Testing and iterating our way to the optimal personalized experiences given their goals.

Sequencing the most valuable notifications and reminders to help more Hosts and their members unlock the power of human community in an age of AI.

Responsibilities

Own the end-to-end design of the Host experience from free trial creation through Day 60, including onboarding flows, upgrade moments, and retention touchpoints.

Maintain a living, documented system of all conversion and onboarding flows in Figma — current state, active tests, and archived experiments — so anyone on the team can see what's true right now.

Design and ship prototypes and experiments rapidly.

Partner with the Mighty AI Cohost team to design how AI shows up for new Hosts in ways that feel magical and get them extraordinary results.

Qualifications

You've designed onboarding, conversion, or activation flows for a consumer or prosumer product and can walk us through what you shipped, what you tested, and what moved.

You're equally fluent in Figma and building prototypes for rapid discovery and communication. You document flows, maintain component systems, and keep things current without being asked.

You're comfortable with data. You don't need to write SQL, but you look at experiment results and they change what you design next.

You can work fast and loose on a test, but polish what ships. You know when each is appropriate.

You have strong opinions on what makes a first experience feel magical, not just functional.

Location

This is a remote role with the option of coming into our small clubhouse in Palo Alto, CA.