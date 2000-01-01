Community Curious?
Comparisons
Wondering how Mighty Networks compares to other platforms? Watch these videos by community Host and creator Heather Ramirez to learn which one is right for you.
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
What do you get when you combine courses with community? Much more than just one-off courses without engagement. And having courses and community in one place unlocks much more than having members bounce between Facebook Groups and a separate course platform, like Kajabi.
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook
Facebook Groups have been a popular option for building groups. But recent changes, and the struggle to beat the algorithm, have made it a difficult option for many creators. And monetizing Facebook Groups isn’t a simple proposition. Here’s how it all compares to owning your own community, with a Mighty Network.
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
Circle calls itself an “all-in-one” community platform, but it may not be the best choice if you’re looking for more robust features, like courses or an Android app. This video breaks down the similarities and differences between Mighty and Circle to help you make a more informed choice.
Mighty Networks vs. Discord
Discord is fast-paced chat, designed for video gamers. While it can be a great option for hanging out with friends casually, is it the best choice for a community that requires more structured interactions? We asked Heather and a super fan of Discord to break down Discord and Mighty, and the best uses for each platform.
Mighty Networks vs. Patreon
Patreon and Mighty Networks both enable creators to take direct payments from other people, in exchange for different things. The key difference is that Patreon is focused on you creating more content to act as rewards, while a Mighty Network can empower you to actually do less work, but still provide value to your fans.
Mighty Networks vs. Podia
Podia and Mighty Networks both allow you to create memberships and sell digital products. But if you’re looking to build and sustain a strong community, you’ll find more options with Mighty.
Mighty Networks vs. Teachable
Teachable is a popular course platform, but doesn’t offer community. Does it make a difference? We think so! Learn more about why, and the other differences, in this video.
Mighty Networks vs Thinkific
Thinkific is another course platform focused on hosting your content. But it doesn’t have any way for your students to connect with each other, and it’s on you to keep new sales flowing in. Learn why combining courses and community might be a more powerful option to consider.