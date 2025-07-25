Mighty Networks Acceptable Use Policy

We seek to make Mighty Networks a positive experience for all. The Host sets the standards and enforces policies they expect of the community members within a Mighty Network.
However, Mighty Networks expects everyone using the platform to adhere to a few basic rules of civility:
No violation of laws or regulations or violation of intellectual property or personal rights of others. This includes, but is not limited to, the prohibition of any content deemed illegal by applicable governing authorities and UK's Online Safety Act.
No violence, threats of violence, or threats of harm.
No harassment or attack of a person or a community based on attributes such as race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or disabilities.
No sexualization of minors, nonconsensual sex trafficking, or forced labor.
No pornographic material.
No viruses, malware, phishing, or spam.