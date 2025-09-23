Accessibility at Mighty Networks

Our vision at Mighty Networks is to unlock a world with millions of unique, vibrant communities mastering something interesting together, led by creators, brands, organizations, and coaches.

To reach that vision, we are committed to developing and upgrading Mighty Networks functionality to work for everyone. Whenever possible, we strive to provide accessibility support natively and by using integrations available in web browsers, iOS app built-in features, and common built-in features on Android devices.

WCAG

We have already taken significant steps on our path to becoming compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), and we are close to Level AA WCAG 2.1 compliance. We’ve completed an audit of the platform to identify accessibility improvements and are working to be AA compliant with our current features, as well as incorporating compliance into new features as we develop them.

A key visual accessibility component involves how color and contrast are used. To achieve the WCAG AA rating, the contrast ratio between the text and icons in a Mighty Network and the background color they appear on should be at least 4.5. Our platform prompts and guides our customers to make compliance color choices, and if the contrast ratio is not adequate, the system will automatically correct the contrast to preserve visual accessibility. More details on these features are here.

Media & Motion Toggles

When adding content, Hosts can enable video captions on natively uploaded videos. For embedded videos, we encourage our customers to use closed captioning, subtitles, and/or transcripts to accompany videos. We offer embedding for many video providers with these kinds of features, such as Searchie.io, YouTube, and Vimeo, as described here. We also recommend adding caption text with photos for any content that includes imagery, and we soon plan to introduce “alt” tag support on images.

Our native video player offers playback speed support, and we plan to continue expanding its accessibility features going forward.

For photosensitive Hosts and members, we allow the ability to toggle off GIFs on the Network level and the ability to toggle off auto-playing content in personal settings. We plan to extend this support to additional animations in the future, and until then, we also invite those on Apple devices to check out their suite of Accessibility options across any app or website here, along with similar options for those on Android or Windows.

Follow Our Progress

We invite you to follow along with our weekly product updates here, as well as monitor our upcoming product roadmap. For further questions or suggestions, contact us at help@mightynetworks.com.