At Mighty Networks, we expect our users to respect the intellectual property rights of others. All capitalized terms used in the Mighty Networks Copyright Policy have the same meaning as defined in the Mighty Networks Terms of Use, which incorporates this policy by reference into its terms.

Discouragement of Copyright Infringement

We ask users of Mighty Networks to take care to avoid infringing copyrights of others. If you infringe copyrights of others, Your Content may be removed or suspended in whole or part. It is our policy, in appropriate circumstances and our discretion, to disable and/or terminate accounts of users who repeatedly infringe or are charged repeatedly with infringing the copyrights or other intellectual property rights of others.

Recourse for Copyright Owners: Reporting Complaints with a DMCA Notice

We also provide a mechanism for copyright owners, or those authorized to act on behalf of an owner of a copyright, to report a belief about infringing use of Mighty Networks. In accordance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998 (“DMCA”), we will respond expeditiously to claims of copyright infringement using Mighty Networks that are reported to our Designated Copyright Agent for Mighty Networks. We provide you the requirements of proper complaint below. For your convenience, the entire text of the DMCA is linked to here at the U.S. Copyright Office WebService: https://www.copyright.gov/legislation/dmca.pdf

In order to provide us a DMCA complaint notice (“DMCA Notice”), you should:

Provide your contact information, including your mailing address, telephone number, and, if available, an email address.

Identify the copyrighted work that you claim has been infringed. If multiple copyrighted works are covered your DMCA Notice, you may provide a representative list of the copyrighted works that you claim have been infringed.

Provide us information reasonably sufficient for us to locate each allegedly infringing material (e.g, a URL link where the material may be found on Mighty Networks) that you are requesting to be removed or disabled.

Include the following statements in the body of the DMCA Notice:

I hereby state that I have a good faith belief that the disputed use of the copyrighted material or reference link to such material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law (e.g., as a fair use).

I hereby state that the information in this DMCA Notice is accurate and, under penalty of perjury, that I am the owner or authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive copyright that is allegedly infringed.

Include a physical or electronic signature (e.g. typing your printed name)

Deliver this DMCA Notice, with all items completed to the Designated Copyright Agent for Mighty Networks, at:

Copyright Agent 2100 Geng Road Suite #210 Palo Alto, CA 94303

Copyright Agent legal@mightynetworks.com

For fastest handling, email submission is best. For your convenience, we provide you with this PDF to complete if you wish to report copyright infringement.

If There is a Copyright Complaint Against You

If you receive a notice that a posting or portion of Your Content has been removed or suspended due to a copyright complaint, that means that we removed it at the request of a content owner. If you believe your content was removed in error, you have the option to file a DMCA counter-notice (the proper format for such counter-notice is defined below). When we receive a proper counter-notice, we will forward to the party who originally complained about the alleged copyright violation. If we do not receive a notice within 10 business days that the original complainant is seeking a court order to prevent further infringement of the content at issue, we will clear the complaint from your account’s record, and we may replace the content that was removed.

How to File a DMCA Counter Notice

Please note that there are potentially serious consequences for fraudulent or bad faith submissions. Such consequences may be imposed pursuant to the DMCA under Section 512(f). Before submitting a counternotice, you should be sure that you are the actual rights holder of the content removed or that you have a good faith belief that content was erroneously removed. It is important to make sure that you understand the repercussions of submitting a false claim.

A proper counter notice should be sent by replying to the email notice you received, and it should contain the following: