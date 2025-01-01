Mighty Encyclopedia

What is ClickFunnels?

ClickFunnels lets users build landing pages, email marketing sequences, and online other sales materials that guide potential customers from the first point of contact with a brand through to a conversion. This entire process is called a sales funnel. Like a funnel, it starts wide, with many viewers landing on a page. As they move through a marketing sequence, a small number of these will remain (qualified leads), with an even small number eventually purchasing a product or service. ClickFunnels essentially gives users a tool to build this whole marketing process from beginning to end.

