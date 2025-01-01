What is Kajabi?

Kajabi is an all-in-one, online course platform that includes course creation and hosting, landing pages, and a set of marketing tools. It allows instructors to add text, files, photos, and videos (hosted on Wistia) to their courses, as well as quizzes and polls, and to customize features for course delivery. Kajabi also integrates a lot of marketing tools right into its platform, including email campaigns, welcome flows, and landing pages, which can require separate software to run on other platforms.

Kajabi doesn’t include robust community options like Mighty Networks and is a much higher price point, but it’s one of the more popular course creation platforms online.

