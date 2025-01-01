What is Learndash?

Learndash is a plugin that adds a learning management system for creating online courses to a WordPress website. Instructors can create courses and assign lessons to them, and they have some (limited) options for customizing the look and delivery of the content. Much like other course platforms, Learndash lets you add videos, text, and downloads to courses.

In order to have the full course-selling capability on a WordPress site, instructors also need to add some other plugins. Many choose to integrate Learndash with a payment gateway plugin like Stripe and to create a members-only section with a content gate plugin.

Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?