What is Podia?

Podia is an online platform that allows users to create and sell online courses, memberships, and downloads. It also supports webinars and has some basic community functions that allow users to create content and join discussions based on a course they’re taking. Podia presents itself as a replacement for a self-hosted WordPress website and the related course plugins, so it also has a no-code website builder included and instructors can build email campaigns on it to reach their members.

Now Read: What Are the Best Platforms to Sell Courses Online?