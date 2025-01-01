What is Substack?

Substack is a platform that allows authors to create and charge for regular newsletters to their subscribers, with the top ten publishers bringing in $7 million in collective annual revenue. With the collapse of journalism over the past few decades, the principle behind Substack is pretty simple: give writers a way to build and monetize their own audiences, reaching directly into people’s inboxes. From the Substack homepage, readers can browse through the newsletters available and read a selection, while writers can sign up to create their own.

Now Read: How to Do More With Your Substack Audience