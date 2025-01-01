Marcia Chadly

Marcia Chadly

Chadly Creative Consulting

Services

Community Strategy

Marketing & Launch

Community Setup

Growth & Retention

About

Marcia is a Community Strategist and Designer who helps impact-focused clients build online communities that are engaging, purposeful, and truly theirs. She brings Mighty Certification along with years of experience to help shape communities that effectively serve the people they’re meant for.

Who I Work With

Marcia serves mission-driven teams and small businesses who want more than a content platform - people creating spaces that foster learning, connecting, and transforming together. Whether you're refining an existing community or starting from scratch, Marcia is ready to help you build a Mighty Network that genuinely serves your people.

Service Offerings

Marcia offers both private support and a collaborative Community of Practice, depending on the level of guidance and interaction desired. Schedule a discovery call to explore her services!

Private Support

Fit for small business or organization teams and leaders who want in-depth strategy and personalized feedback as they launch or grow their Mighty Network

The Community of Practice (Success Partners)

For Mighty Hosts who want expert insight, shared learning, and thoughtful accountability among peers

“Marcia took all of the guesswork out of running an optimized community. When I say she was the single best investment I made for my community, it doesn't even scratch the surface!”
K.M.

K.M.

Get the app

