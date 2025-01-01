What goes into a great Facebook Group name?

If you’re creating a Facebook Group–whether it’s for a small group of friends or for your business community–the name is important.

When we’re naming a community, we love to think about the three things to make it PERFECT! Here’s what they are:

Memorable—The name you choose for your Facebook Group should be easy to remember. After all, people should be able to find you again.

Sharable—You’re going to want other members to join. So a great Facebook Group name lets you easily add others into the mix! (And lets your group members share it.)

Descriptive—Finally, people coming into a Facebook Group need to be able to figure out what it’s about. So that should be easy to guess from the name!

Here are some awesome examples of community names that are pretty self-explanatory: