If you’re an entrepreneur who is looking to build a website for your business, choosing a website building platform is a popular option. But once you start digging around, you realize there are so many on the market which can make your decision pretty difficult.

At the end of the day, you’re going to want more than just a pretty website for your business. Choosing a platform that allows your business to grow, change, and expand is important for the success and longevity of your brand.

Good news: Mighty Networks will let you build an awesome website, online community, and robust digital business all under one roof.

Ahead, we’re exploring what you should expect from a website building platform and why Mighty Networks is the best website builder for entrepreneurs.

If you want more support in building your online site and community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!







Who we are

We launched Mighty Networks in 2017. And since then, our powerful software has redefined what a SaaS platform can do for entrepreneurs by powering their digital businesses through community.

Mighty Networks enables entrepreneurs and creators to build communities, digital memberships and subscriptions, online courses, and virtual events all within a beautifully designed website.

It gets better though, the Mighty Network that you build will also be available practically everywhere your members are thanks to our native mobile app support. That means your members can engage with your content on web, iOS, and Android devices (including a plan that gives you native iOS and Android apps all under your branding).

The best website builder for entrepreneurs will do more than simply build you an awesome website. Ultimately, our platform is all about providing creators and entrepreneurs the tools to create outstanding digital products without the need to juggle a plethora of software and integrations.

But this is all a wide lens perspective of what you can build with a Mighty Network. Come with us as we dive deeper into why we are the best website builder for entrepreneurs.

For some cool naming ideas, try our domain name generator?

Best website builders for entrepreneurs are powered by community

When you pick a website builder to host your digital business, you’re going to want more than just a good-looking aesthetic.

What many entrepreneurs are realizing today is that in our ever-changing world, it’s a lot of work to create content, manage your business, market to new customers, and still have a life when you’re juggling multiple platforms to make your business work. So, the best website builder for entrepreneurs will actually do a lot more than simply build a website.

Mighty Networks has invested the time and resources in doing just that: creating a software platform that allows entrepreneurs to build a variety of digital experiences that are powered by community.

But you might be thinking, why is community so important? After all, your business is most likely driven by the content and services you create. Well, that’s great and all, but content alone can’t save you and or the creator economy at large.

What many businesses and entrepreneurs are realizing is that fostering a thriving community around your business is the key to your brand’s longevity. Why? Because when you bring together a community of highly energized people around your brand to connect about a shared interest, goal, or idea, they will carry on the conversation around your content so you don’t have to.

So, with those ideas to get us started, let’s dive deeper into why Mighty Networks is the best website builder for entrepreneurs.

1. More native features, fewer integrations

Depending on where you are in your entrepreneurial journey, you may be aware of or are soon to find out just how many platforms on the market push the power of integrations. We’re here to tell you that while convenient, relying on integrations will actually cost you more in the long run and leave you with additional work.

The best website builder for entrepreneurs is going to be a platform that utilizes native features—created with the platform’s strengths in mind—as the selling point.

When you build your business on a Mighty Network, you get to utilize a wide range of features that are natively built into the platform. This will mean less time troubleshooting integrations and various platforms when systems don’t mesh well, and more time doing what you love: creating awesome content and services.

Plus, another major benefit of using a platform with native features that most of your business lives under is that your audience is less fragmented. In other words, you won’t have to check multiple platforms to engage with your people.

Here’s a list of features at your disposal on a Mighty Network:

- Your business website on the web, iOS, and Android apps.- A dedicated online community space for your brand.- Discussion board posts, polls, and Q&As, live and recorded videos.- Virtual events, paid memberships & subscriptions, online courses.- Direct messaging, member profiles, analytics.

We care a lot about creating a platform that grows with your business. And that means investing the time and resources into building great features right into our software.

You might be thinking, “Well, I don’t have any intention of offering an online course or virtual event.” That may be true right now, but when you build you on a Mighty Network you’re future-proofing your business. One day, you may change your mind, and guess what? Our online course and events features will have only gotten better since you last looked at them.

Mighty Networks is the best website builder for entrepreneurs because it’s constantly growing with native experiences and features, so whatever you dream up, you’ll have the tools to make it a reality.

2. Your business available everywhere

Another important element for any successful entrepreneurial business is the availability of your website across web and mobile devices while utilizing your branding.

When you build a Mighty Network, you not only gain all of the native features we talked about above. You also have the ability to keep your website all under your brand via the web and mobile apps. That means you’re given robust customization software and still can utilize your own logos, brand colors, and more without our branding confusing your message.

Whether you were planning a simple website for your business to start or something complex, your Mighty Network will look great on a computer and a phone. This is huge: when your community actually enjoys spending time on your website, they will stay longer and be more engaged.

If you’re thinking of taking your business to the next level, we also offer a premium service that is helping many entrepreneurs reach new heights, Mighty Pro. Let’s dig into that next.

Mighty Pro

Mighty Pro takes all the awesome features and options of a regular Mighty Network experience and amps them up even more thanks to the ability to offer your customers a white-label mobile app.

If you aren’t familiar with what a white-label mobile app is, it’s basically your business’s own personal app that is downloaded within the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store and utilizes your brand icon, delivers branded push notifications, events, and more.

Best of all, you can launch your branded community app in as little as a month! This is much faster than the months it would take to develop and launch your own app from scratch.

Either way, it doesn’t matter which plan you choose. Because at the end of the day, we strongly believe that investing in a platform that centers community and is available in as many places as possible will future-proof your business.

3. An amazing support system

The best website builder for entrepreneurs should be equipped to help you accomplish your business goals.

But even outside of the grand ideas, the best platforms will have great customer support to help you with any issues that might come up or to simply bounce ideas off of when you’re stuck.

At Mighty Networks, we believe that entrepreneurs are building content and communities that are making the world better. Because of that, we’ve invested a lot of time and creativity into building resources and experiences to best help our users.

Let’s take a look at one major experience that you won’t find anywhere else.

Mighty Community

Mighty Community is a Mighty Network community we created for entrepreneurs and creators looking to build successful digital businesses on our platform.

When you join Mighty Community, you become a part of a large network of fellow entrepreneurs, leaders, and businesses that are trying to accomplish a similar goal. This is huge. Not only are you getting to network with others for potential collaborations, brainstorms, advice, and more. But you’ll also have access to talking to Mighty Network employees who are experts in the software, as well as knowledgeable about creating awesome digital businesses.

Here are a few benefits of joining:

- You get to meet fellow entrepreneurs who are all trying to accomplish similar things on their own Mighty Networks.- You’ll make more informed decisions thanks to having access to a wide range of resources for recruiting new members, launching your first online course, or generating revenue from your Mighty Network.- It’s free!

All of that sounds pretty stellar, right? These are some of the many reasons why the best website builder for entrepreneurs is Mighty Networks.

Mighty Networks lets you build cultural software

We’ve talked a lot today about why the best website builder for entrepreneurs is Mighty Networks, but the most important takeaway is that you’ll want more than simply a website.

On Mighty Networks, we’ve seen time and time again that entrepreneurs are struggling with the endless demand for content creation in the current state of the creator economy. But a shining light at the end of the tunnel is taking the time now to prepare your business for the future. And the future of business will be powered by community.

Mighty gives you more than a website. It lets you build your own culture. And you won’t be forced into the never-ending cycle of churning out content to stay relevant. Instead, you can produce more meaningful content and services and form deeper connections with and between your audience members.

Yes, we’re saying you can have your cake and eat it too!

This whole vision becomes much easier to realize when you choose a platform that utilizes native features instead of integrations. You’ll save time and money, and you’ll be growing on a platform that is expanding each and every day.

So, let us help you build the best website possible on a Mighty Network today.

Ready to launch your community site?