Branded Apps

No. More. Guesswork.

Get the exact formulas to build to $1M, based on data from thousands of successful communities.

Communities & Memberships

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Branded Apps

Communities & Memberships

Online Courses

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Filter by Subcategory

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Here’s What You Need From a Conference App in 2025 (+ 8 Options)

Branded Apps

Here’s What You Need From a Conference App in 2025 (+ 8 Options)

We went to a conference that used our app. Here’s what it taught us about great conference app software.

The 13 Best Coaching Apps of 2025

Branded Apps

The 13 Best Coaching Apps of 2025

In this article, we’ll round up the best coaching apps to reach your clients on mobile.

What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)

Branded Apps

What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)

A native app is an app that can be downloaded to your mobile device, offering several advantages over web apps

7 Event Planning Apps To Make Your Next Event Shine

Branded Apps

7 Event Planning Apps To Make Your Next Event Shine

These are the best mobile event apps on the market.

A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)

Branded Apps

A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)

We’ll show you how to find the most effective app monetization strategy for your brand.

Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)

Branded Apps

Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)

If you’re ready to deliver your fitness program under your own brand, having your own app makes a HUGE difference.

How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)

Branded Apps

How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)

Here's everything you need to know about building a live-streaming app and what building a white-label app looks like.

How to Get An Executive Coaching App in 2025

Branded Apps

How to Get An Executive Coaching App in 2025

If you’re a leadership coach ready for your own app, here’s what to do.

How to Create a Branded App in 2025 (5 Options)

Branded Apps

How to Create a Branded App in 2025 (5 Options)

If you’re ready to create a branded app for your business, here’s how the process works.

The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025

Branded Apps

The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025

If you’re ready to build a white-label coaching app under your brand, here’s where to turn.

The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)

Branded Apps

The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)

If you’re ready to create a social media app under your brand, here’s how to make it happen!

10 Customer Engagement App Options (+ How to Build Your Own)

Branded Apps

10 Customer Engagement App Options (+ How to Build Your Own)

Here are 10 customer engagement apps every brand should know about, and how to build your own.

The 9 Best Apps for Personal Trainers

Branded Apps

The 9 Best Apps for Personal Trainers

Whether you’re looking to start a personal training business or maximize the impact you have on existing clients, we discuss the best apps for personal trainers.

How to Build an E-learning App (+ 5 Options)

Branded Apps

How to Build an E-learning App (+ 5 Options)

We’ll introduce you to the process of creating e-learning apps, and show you 5 e-learning app development companies to check out.

The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Fitness App

Branded Apps

The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Fitness App

Whether you're dreaming of becoming a personal trainer or an established fitness influencer ready to monetize, we walk you through how to build a fitness app.

4 Fitness App Development Company Options for 2025

Branded Apps

4 Fitness App Development Company Options for 2025

If you’re looking to launch a fitness app, these 4 fitness app development companies have something for every business!

7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2025 (+3 Options)

Branded Apps

7 Steps to Create Your Own Event App in 2025 (+3 Options)

If you're looking to take your event mobile, here's what you need to know.

The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)

Branded Apps

The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)

If you’re ready to get your community talking, these group chat apps will help!

The Ultimate Guide for How to Develop a Mobile App in 2025

Branded Apps

The Ultimate Guide for How to Develop a Mobile App in 2025

If you’re interested in how to develop a mobile app, then you’ve landed in the right place.

The 8 Best No-Code Mobile App Builders of 2025

Branded Apps

The 8 Best No-Code Mobile App Builders of 2025

If you’re looking for a great mobile app without the headache of hiring a developer, here’s how to get one without coding.

5 Best Online Courses Apps for 2025

Branded Apps

5 Best Online Courses Apps for 2025

Creating an online course? Learn what features to look for in an online course app and the best ones to choose from.

Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps

Branded Apps

Why B2B Communities Are Ditching Slack for Branded Apps

B2B brands first adopted Slack to run online communities. But moving the party into your own apps creates your next wave of member growth.

How to Make Your Own Business App in 2025

Branded Apps

How to Make Your Own Business App in 2025

With all the business app creators out there, it’s never been easier to build your own app for your business. Here’s how!

The YouTuber Drew Binsky Launched His Own Branded Apps—Here's How He Got 20,000 People To Join in the First Week

Branded Apps

The YouTuber Drew Binsky Launched His Own Branded Apps—Here's How He Got 20,000 People To Join in the First Week

Drew Binsky is a YouTuber with 5 billion views across his vast social channels. We break down how he launched his own branded apps with Mighty Pro.

A Guide to White-Label App Development in 2025

Branded Apps

A Guide to White-Label App Development in 2025

If you’re looking at white-label app solutions, this article will walk you through everything you need to know.

These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)

Branded Apps

These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)

If you need to build a great app for your audience or customers, here are some of the top choices.

7 Best App Creation Software Options for 2025

Branded Apps

7 Best App Creation Software Options for 2025

If you’re looking for a builder to take your business to mobile, these 7 options have something for every use case

Best Mobile App Development Software of 2025

Branded Apps

Best Mobile App Development Software of 2025

If you’re trying to pick the right app development software, these 6 options have something for everyone.

The 5 Best White-Label App Builders of 2025

Branded Apps

The 5 Best White-Label App Builders of 2025

If you’re looking for the right software to build your white-label app, here are the best ones.

The Ultimate Guide for How to Make Your Own App in 2025

Branded Apps

The Ultimate Guide for How to Make Your Own App in 2025

If you want to know how to build your own app, this post will tell you all you need to know.

3 Reasons Your Brand Needs A Custom App (+ How to Get One)

Branded Apps

3 Reasons Your Brand Needs A Custom App (+ How to Get One)

You know you need your own custom app to grow your business. Here's what you need to know to make yours a reality.

Why You MUST Build Your Own Community App in 2025 (& How to Do It)

Branded Apps

Why You MUST Build Your Own Community App in 2025 (& How to Do It)

When you create a community app you can bring your brand to new heights.

5 Must-Have Apps for Community Managers (2025)

Branded Apps

5 Must-Have Apps for Community Managers (2025)

Managing a community can be challenging when there are so many moving parts. We’ve got suggestions for apps that will make any community manager’s job easier.

Should You Develop an Online Community App?

Branded Apps

Should You Develop an Online Community App?

Developing an online community app from scratch is expensive and time-consuming. Good news: We’ve done the hard work for you.

Why You Need a Branded Community App in 2025

Branded Apps

Why You Need a Branded Community App in 2025

Creating a branded community app can bring your business to the next level. Let us help you get started.

How to Create an App Without Coding in 2025

Branded Apps

How to Create an App Without Coding in 2025

No need to hire a developer. It’s easy to use white-label app software to create an app without coding.

How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)

Branded Apps

How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)

You don't need to code to create your own social media app. These platforms make it easy!

How to Create an App for Your Business (2025)

Branded Apps

How to Create an App for Your Business (2025)

Mobile apps have changed the game, especially for businesses and brands. So, let’s dive into why you should create an app for your business and how to get that app built as profitably as possible.

Get Started for Free

Start with our 14 day free trial and discover what The Business Plan can offer to you, your brand and your community.

Get started

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.