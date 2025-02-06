Branded Apps

How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)

Here's everything you need to know about building a live-streaming app and what building a white-label app looks like.

Author

Mighty Team

Last Updated

February 6, 2025

How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)

Table of Contents

In this article

Live streaming from brands and creators is becoming more and more common, as platforms like Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube have doubled down on creating live experiences. But we’re seeing even more growth in BRANDED live streaming, that’s where you live stream in an app or community that you own.

In this post, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about how to build a live-streaming app and walk you through what building a white-label live-streaming app looks like.

What is a live-streaming app?

A live-streaming app is a piece of software native to mobile that includes a feature to broadcast either video or audio in real-time to people who have the app downloaded. We usually think about livestreaming from major social media platforms, but creating your own live-streaming app can be incredibly rewarding and–if you’re a brand or business–profitable.

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO
Book a Call

Why you need your own live-streaming app

We see the same problem again and again. Creators are sinking their time and money into creating on platforms they don’t own–as a result, they often lose. When Facebook locks you out or punishes you with an algorithm, when YouTube lets you create content but makes it ridiculously hard to monetize, the creator suffers.

Creating your own live-streaming app can make all the difference. Imagine getting your audience on a platform you own, live-streaming under your brand to your followers or subscribers. No algorithm to beat. No distractions. Just you and your message.

That’s why you need a live-streaming app!

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light

Live streaming app statistics

Examples of live-streaming apps

Social media platforms

  • YouTube: A well-known social media platform with live streaming built in. 37% of US viewers 28-34 watch the most live-streamed content on YouTube.

  • Twitch: a live streaming app built for gamers had 5.71 billion hours of watch time in Q3 2022–with the most popular format being “just chatting.”

  • Discord: A community platform with 18 million daily active users that offers live streaming within a community setting.

  • Tiktok: social media platform with 1 billion users that focuses on short videos and live streaming.

  • Twitter Spaces: voice-only live-streamed conversations that feel like a live podcast.

Examples of branded live-streaming apps

  • Just Go: a travel app by YouTuber Drew Binsky to help people learn travel hacks, share stories, and meet fellow travelers.

  • Code Red Fitness: created by Cristy "Code Red" Nickel, the app features fitness challenges, boot camps, and inspirational live streams.

Listen to Cristy “Code Red” Nickel talk about the difference livestreaming on her own app made!

A bit about build style

When building a live streaming app, you basically have two choices: white-label or custom development.

White-label development means choosing a trusted app development company to provide you with a live-streaming app solution and adding your own brand to it. White-label products are often perfect because they come at a lower price but give you the look and feel of a custom live-streaming app.

The alternative is native app development. In this scenario, you either have to do the development yourself, or hire a freelance developer or app development company to build you a native app.

Both can be good options. But below, we’re talking about how to build a live-streaming app with a white-label platform. Here are some of the advantages to building a white-label live-streaming app:

  • Much lower cost than custom development

  • You get a product by a company that focused on ONE product (instead of building anything

  • Any updates or improvements the white-label app company makes are automatically applied to your brand.

  • Many white-label companies offer proactive support and updates (often custom development companies require payment for any additional work)

  • You can spend your time building and marketing without worrying about app development

Book a Call

How to build a live-streaming app - white label option

1. Choose your white-label solution

There's a lot of background work you can do when planning your app, things like finding your ideal user and deciding on features, but ultimately you will need to choose a white-label solution.

There are a lot of different white-label live-streaming solutions. Here are three things you can look for:

Features

Since white-label live-streaming apps are pre-made, you'll need to do the research to find one that fits your needs.

Obviously, livestreaming will be a feature you need, but here are some of the other features that you could mix with livestreaming:

Content delivery & interactivity features

  • Discussion forums

  • LMS for live or pre-recorded courses

  • Chat & messaging

  • Event planning and RSVP

  • Live chat

  • Q&As

  • Multi-speaker options

  • Member profiles

Mighty Networks - Challenge Fam - Feed Paired Dark

Monetization and operations features

  • Point of sale

  • Secure checkout

  • Bundles and plans

  • Multi-currency options

  • Tax-collection options

  • SSO

  • Google Play Store and App Store placement

  • Proactive compliance (e.g. GDPR)

  • Ongoing updates

  • Tech support

Experience

Make sure the white-label app company has experience launching brands that are similar to yours. You can ask the company to show you examples of past brands they’ve built or even try using some of the apps.

Testimonials

Find out what past clients have said about working with the company. In some cases, you might even reach out to the company to find out how it was working with the white-label app builder.

Doing this background work before you choose your white-label streaming app partner will save you a lot of headaches down the road.

2. Have an initial meeting

Once you choose a live-streaming app company to build with, you'll start working together. Here are some of the things to expect at the beginning of the process:

  • Kickoff meetings

  • Setting a road map for your work together

  • Identifying your goals

Book a Call
3. Create mockups and brand features

With a white-label platform, your brand can shine. Part of creating your app will be bringing your branding to the platform and creating the look and feel of your app.

4. Build the app

When you work with the white label app development company, they do the building. For example, when customers build with Mighty Pro, we do any development customization work, deploying your brand on the app.

We would then go back and forth with you to make sure you're happy with the features and the UX.

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Livestream Paired Light
5. Create a Strategy

Launching a live-streaming app takes strategy. Part of the process should be building out a really good understanding of how you will use the app and what benefits it will bring to your business.

We like to think through the way your team will use it (if applicable), and figure out how the app fits within your wider business model.

We also help you think about your monetization strategy, thinking through your product offerings and working with you on a go-to-market plan.

6. Launch

Once the app is built and your strategy is in place, you're ready to launch. The technical side of an app launch can be a big lift, requiring submissions to Google and Apple and compliance.

If you're building with a white-label company, it's important to understand how much of this process you'll be responsible for. For example, when we build apps with Mighty Pro, we take care of all of this. The only thing you need to worry about on launch day is marketing and creating content–it's time for your first live!

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Body Soul Livestream Paired Lightstream!

7. Ongoing support

As your app grows and you get comfortable with it, you'll have less regular contact with your app development company.

But a good white-label company should handle any proactive updates you need and any tech support.

We also like to check in on the strategy side, helping you understand your analytics and doing everything weekend to make sure your livestreaming app is a success.

Advanced Analytics Feature

Ready to build?

If you are ready for a white-label, live-streaming app, come build with Mighty Pro! Our apps bring together livestreaming with content, community, courses, and commerce. You can build in other great features like discussion forums, member profiles, chat & messaging, or sell your livestreams as a course.

You can sell in 135 different currencies, monetizing individual livestreams or bundling with any of the other features above.

Mighty Pro has built apps for creators and streamers like Drew Binsky, Cristy “Code Red” Nickels, and Sadie Robertson Huff. And our Mighty Pro team will work with you every step of the way.

Drew Binsky Article

Our apps also come with Mighty Co-host™, our AI community engine that has an Infinite Question Generator, instant course outlines, profile assist, and the "make it better" text editor. Mighty Co-host™ can also auto-create landing and sales pages.

Schedule a call with us and we'll show you what we could build together.

Book a Call

Ready to start building your community?

Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.

Get started

More like this

How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)

How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)

How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)

How to Make a Social Media App (The ULTIMATE Guide - 2025)

The 5 Best White-Label App Builders of 2025

The 5 Best White-Label App Builders of 2025

The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)

The Best Group & Community Chat Apps of 2025 (+17 Options)

The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025

The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025

What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)

What Is a Native App? (A Beginner’s Guide + Examples)

These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)

These are the 10 Best Community Apps (2025 Rankings)

5 Best Online Courses Apps for 2025

5 Best Online Courses Apps for 2025

The Ultimate Guide for How to Develop a Mobile App in 2025

The Ultimate Guide for How to Develop a Mobile App in 2025

Why You MUST Build Your Own Community App in 2025 (& How to Do It)

Why You MUST Build Your Own Community App in 2025 (& How to Do It)

How to Create an App for Your Business (2025)

How to Create an App for Your Business (2025)

The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)

The 7 Best Social Media App Development Companies (2025)

A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)

A Guide to Mobile App Monetization (+11 Options)

The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Fitness App

The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Fitness App

The Ultimate Guide for How to Make Your Own App in 2025

The Ultimate Guide for How to Make Your Own App in 2025

Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)

Here’s How to Get Your Own White Label Fitness App in 2025 (3 Options)

10 Customer Engagement App Options (+ How to Build Your Own)

10 Customer Engagement App Options (+ How to Build Your Own)

The YouTuber Drew Binsky Launched His Own Branded Apps—Here's How He Got 20,000 People To Join in the First Week

The YouTuber Drew Binsky Launched His Own Branded Apps—Here's How He Got 20,000 People To Join in the First Week

A Guide to White-Label App Development in 2025

A Guide to White-Label App Development in 2025

4 Fitness App Development Company Options for 2025

4 Fitness App Development Company Options for 2025

How to Create an App Without Coding in 2025

How to Create an App Without Coding in 2025

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now
Hero Image

Communities & Memberships

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Filter by Category

Communities & Memberships

Online Courses

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.