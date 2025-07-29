Communities & Memberships
The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2025
Whether you want membership sales, more community features, or better gaming experiences, these alternatives to Discord will help.
Mighty Team
July 29, 2025
Table of Contents
- Why look for a Discord alternative?
- 18 Alternatives to Discord (Quick Chart)
- What to look for in a Discord alternative
- 18 Discord alternatives
- Conclusion
If you want to build a community online, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve come across Discord. It markets itself as a free community platform, and it’s popular: 150 million users.
But while Discord remains a fantastic platform for all types of casual conversation (especially for gaming), it has some real limitations. The biggest one? No built-in monetization features.
So if you want Discord alternatives that will give you more community features, let you build deeper connections, and–yes–even monetize a community, this list will cover something for everyone.
Whether you’re creating a community of gamers, wellness enthusiasts, financially literate young professionals, or even a course for the B2B market, we’ll give you some great alternatives to Discord to consider.
Try the platform with the most $1 million communities.
Why look for a Discord alternative?
Yes, you can bring a group of strangers together on Discord by creating fun hangouts, but there is so much you can’t do on this platform. Discord was built as a live chat room first, and while it has added numerous other features over the years, that remains its focus. Your community, on the other hand, needs so much more than chatting.
Can’t make money: Discord wants your users to pay them for Nitro features, not pay you–otherwise you make nothing. And why not use a platform that actually wants you, the creator, to make money?
Configuration is tough: Customizing role permissions can be exhausting, especially if you’ve set up a Discord community before.
Limited event management: there’s no integration with third-party calendars like Google or iCalendar, so calendar-specific reminders aren’t created automatically. There’s also no support for repeated events, like weekly meetings.
There are better gaming options: Other platforms offer better gaming integrations.
Privacy NIGHTMARES: Discord collects everything, and watchdogs have had serious privacy concerns about it--including that it's vulnerable to bad actors.
It’s DANG hard to keep organized: Channels tend to have a lot of chatter and this can be difficult to keep up with. On top of that, managing notifications can be an absolute nightmare.
Limited customization: Let’s be honest, it’s nice to pick how your community looks!
18 Alternatives to Discord (Quick Chart)
Here's a quick look at the best Discord alternatives and what they're best for. We do a deeper dive into each option below.
Best Features
Use For
Starting From
#1-Ranked Software for Community (G2), Monetize w/ Memberships, AI-Driven Engagement, Livestreams, Events, & Courses
Paid Communities or Memberships w/ Livestreams, Events, + Courses
$49/mo
Discussion Threads, Tags, & Messaging
Working in Teams OR Simple Communities
From $8.75/mo/user
PC Gaming Communities, Chat, & Co-Play
Gaming Communities
Free
Encrypted Calling & Messaging, WiFi Calling
Messages & Calls for Small Groups
Free
Forums on Facebook, Well-Known Platform
Special-Interest Groups & Single-Thread Forum
Free
Video Calls & Meetings, Integrates w/ Microsoft Office
Sharing Work
From $5/mo/user
SMS, Broadcasts & Livestreams, Simple Monetizing
Top-down Channels + Messaging
Free
Chats, Google Integrations
Chats + Google Drive Integrations
Free
Messages that Disappear, Video & Photo Sharing w/ Filters
Group + 1:1 Messaging
Free
Disappearing Messages, Verification, Mobile & Landline Calls
1:1 and Group Chats
Free
Video Rooms, Discussions
Online Hub for Local Communities
Free
Community Discussions, Courses, & Events
Paid Communities
$89/mo
Themed Discussions, Up + Downvotes, Subreddits
Free Discussion Forums
Free
Voice & Video Calling, Discussion Channels
Coworking & Simple Communities
From $4.50/mo/user
Streaming, Monetize w/ Subs, Ads, + Sponsorships
Growing Livestream Following
Free
Video & Voice Calling
Coworking & Teams
From $3/mo/user
Open Source Community w/ Simple Features
Simple Discussion Software (GitHub)
$50/mo
Encrypted + High-Quality Voice Chat
Military-Grade Talk
Free (Basic License)
What to look for in a Discord alternative
Community features: Discord has a great forum function, but you can also find features like courses, more content options, better engagement features, AI assist, and most importantly, analytics!
Customization: Look for better branding. Discord is limited here, other platforms let you build and customize & even opt for a branded app!
Monetization: If you want to monetize you’ll need native features and secure checkouts + the option to create membership tiers, bundles, and charge for other stuff. It’s AMAZING to be able to monetize memberships (even if you choose this later).
App: Any community platform should have this feature as well. 60% of all internet use is mobile. You need an app.
18 Discord alternatives
1. Mighty Networks
G2s top-rated community platform
Mighty Networks is G2’s top-rated community platform and the best Discord Alternative–letting you bring content, courses, community, and commerce together.
Here’s what makes Mighty Networks an overall powerful platform:
Community features
Customizable Spaces that can hold courses, live streaming, messaging, forums, events, content, and more! (And you can turn off any features you don’t want.)
An activity feed & member profiles built to connect people who don’t know each other AND organize content.
Custom New Member welcome process, Featured and Discovery sections.
Livestreaming, polls, events (w/ RSVP), event chats
Mighty's AI engine, Mighty Co-Host™ runs Chat GPT and can create a Big Purpose, community name, course outlines, icebreaker questions, landing and sales pages, and more.
Unlike Discord, Mighty lets you build community with a ton of features, from live streaming to polls to subgroups to group chats... everything you need to create a thriving space.
Customization
Built under your brand, unique domain names, light & dark mode, brand generator
Apps match community branding + you can get a totally branded app with Mighty Pro.
Monetization
Tons of monetization features. Sell membership tiers (community-wide OR individual Spaces), and bundle with courses, events, livestreams, premium content, etc.
Sell in 135 currencies or monetize with token-gating
Every community can monetize (no limits) and each includes unlimited members, admins, mods, etc.
App
Every Mighty Network comes with access to an intuitive app on their mobile device.
Established brands can get premium branded apps with Mighty Pro
Engagement rates on the Mighty are extremely high—and unlike Discord, you’ll have the analytics to prove it!
Try Our Community Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create a community name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your community is for and we’ll get to work.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms
2. Slack
Chances are you’ve probably used Slack for work. If you have, you know that it’s fairly easy to pick up and become familiar with. Based on our criteria, here’s what you need to know about Slack as an alternative to Discord:
Community features
Good chat features for groups and 1:1. Slack has forum functions and good UX.
Member accounts, permissions, and light profiles that assume people work on the same team and are already familiar with one another.
Very limited event features outside of “huddles”.
Limited content options, not good for native video or long-form, and no polls, questions, or events.
Customization
Admins have the ability to create “channels” for sub-topics where members can contribute.
You can customize access and require invites.
Otherwise very limited customization options.
Monetization
Direct monetization isn’t a possibility for Slack.
App
Slack has a great native app so that members can easily access messages with mobile notifications.
Slack is a GREAT Discord alternative for workplaces and decent for free communities that are discussion-based. Beyond that, you run into some limits.
3. Steam Chat
Best gaming Discord alternative
For gamers, Steam Chat offers a really solid alternative to Discord that also integrates with PC gameplay. The integration alone makes it one of the best community gaming experiences, meaning you can chat inside the game and within the Steam client, while also sharing your gameplay and hosting conversations.
It ends up feeling a bit like a more basic Discord with much better gameplay integration.
Community
You can organize your community into channels (both voice and text). It has an awesome voice call function that extends into gameplay (so you can chat while you game).
It integrates directly with a whole bunch of games so you can invite people and share your gameplay.
Customization
There are some customization features for a Steam channel; things like colors and images.
Monetization
No direct monetization, but you can sell Steam trading cards for a wallet credit.
App
Steam has a good app for every device–but since it specializes in PC games most players are more likely to use the desktop app.
4. WhatsApp
Messaging-focused Discord alternative
WhatsApp is a messaging app that’s pretty much the default messaging platform in some parts of the world. You can chat 1:1 or in groups.
One of the main reasons why people choose to use WhatsApp is because of its encryption. Moreover, if your target audience is outside of North America, they will likely already be familiar with this platform—a big plus for attracting new members.
Community features
WhatsApp is a great chat app for text, pictures, and videos. It's really intuitive to use and set up, and works best for 1:1 conversations.
It integrates well with your phone & phone number.
BUT it’s a nightmare for bigger groups and communities. If you’re bringing together more than 10 people, it’s not the right alternative to Discord.
Customization
Unfortunately, you can’t use your own branding with WhatsApp. There’s no way to create subgroups or any other organizational features.
Monetization
As with Slack, there’s also no means of direct monetization with this platform. You'd have to use a third-party app to monetize.
App
WhatsApp has an easy-to-use and intuitive app. As we mentioned above, it's awesome for chatting 1:1.
This app is great for people who know one another but if you want to build a community of strangers who are coming together for a purpose, it might be a bit trickier. It’s also owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), which may give some members pause about privacy concerns.
5. Facebook Groups
Discord Alternative for simple & free groups
As with WhatsApp, and depending on your audience, Facebook Groups will be a familiar and comfortable alternative to Discord for many of your members. People create all types of Facebook Groups, from career groups to special interests to hobbies.
Community features
Facebook is popular. It’s easy to add members (whether you’re connected with them or not). Adding posts is a breeze, and so is uploading video.
Facebook groups are really badly organized and get more confusing as they grow. There’s only one place to consume content–and it’s listed in either chronological or “relevance” order.
There are tons of distractions (from goat videos to their friend’s most recent vacay pics) and users don’t always get notified about everything.
Customization
There’s almost no customization on Facebook Groups. You can add a cover image and logo. That’s it.
You’re not building your brand. You’re building Facebook’s.
Monetization
Facebook Groups, unfortunately, doesn’t let you monetize or run a paid membership site. They actually do the opposite and ask creators to spend money on advertising to reach their members.
App
Facebook’s app is extremely easy to use and accessible, which is great! There's a good chance your audience already has it.
A lot of people are already on this platform and the app is nicely laid out, but creators are constantly fighting for their members’ attention with the ever-changing algorithm on Facebook Groups. Not only that, there are a lot of issues when it comes to privacy so more and more people are avoiding Facebook Groups.
For all these reasons, Facebook is a Discord alternative, but definitely not the best one.
6. Microsoft Teams
Corporate Discord alternative
Ever since the pandemic, organizations have looked to communication tools for their (pardon the pun) teams. Similar to Slack, Microsoft Teams has grown in popularity in leaps in bounds.
Community features
Interact with your members through group chat, online meetings, calls, and web conferencing. You can also easily collaborate on files.
You can invite external members to your Teams, but you need their email addresses, and depending on how your Teams is configured, they might have limited access to its features.
Good event features and it’s perfect for meetings.
Teams isn’t good for complex discussions OR ones with a lot of members (you’ll be scrolling up endlessly)
Customization
While you can tweak a few things within Teams (e.g. dark theme, adding apps, and your status message), you certainly can’t customize it to your liking.
Overall the platform feels corporate.
Monetization
You can’t directly monetize on Teams unless it’s with your own app. If you do sell an app on this platform, you can also sell subscription plans.
App & Access
Teams includes 28 native apps that are available for integration, like OneNote, and Wikipedia.
Both the desktop browser and apps work well!
7. Telegram
Discord alternative for broadcasting
Telegram is a messaging app that is fast and easy to use. It’s a combination of SMS and email (you use your phone contacts to find people within the app), and it’s one of the most downloaded apps in the world.
Community features
Users can send one another photos, videos, and files, as well as voice and video call other participants. You can create large groups (up to 200,000 people) or channels for broadcasting to unlimited audiences.
With Channels, admins can create themed groups and broadcast their content to subscribers.
The downside of this app is that only the admin can publish their content. Subscribers can engage with it by participating in polls and clicking links, but ultimately it’s a one-way broadcasting tool (unlike Discord)
Customization
Very little by way of customization. You can do things like add your logo to your group, but the overall interface will remain Telegram’s.
Monetization
Unlike many of the platforms listed, you can monetize your Telegram channel. You can set up paid subscriptions and sell them, with the help of a third-party service.
App
Telegram can easily be used on desktop or mobile devices.
While Telegram isn't really the place to host a forum or build a course business, it is a messenger app that has room to reach a lot of people, making it a good alternative to Discord.
8. Google Chat
Free Discord alternative with good Google tools integration
Google Chat app lets you create either a group chat OR a discussion space, and you can have conversations. The discussion space works a bit like Discord in that you can host more complex group conversations AND it’s got end-to-end encryption too!
Community
Great for small communities or 1:1 Conversations
It works well for a team that uses Google tools (the integrations are really intuitive), but it’s terrible for large communities and complex discussions
Customization
You can’t really customize it.
Monetization
No monetization features
App
There’s a great app that works with every device.
9. Snapchat
Discord alternative for photo & video sharing
Snapchat isn’t the first place your mind would go when you’re looking for a Discord alternative, but for the right type of user, it might be a good fit. Snapchat is a social media platform that specializes in photo and video sharing–known for media that disappears after 10 seconds.
Community
You can use it to share photos and videos 1:1, but it also has community features that let you build a following and share media with groups of people.
Features like text, photos, videos, and calling.
BUT it’s limited to certain types of communities and doesn’t have forum features like Discord.
Customization
No customization
Monetization
No built-in monetization
App
There’s a great app for every device.
10. Viber
Good Discord alternative with built-in calling
Viber is an alternative to Discord that lets you call landlines and mobile numbers, organize 1:1 and group chats, and video call. Viber also added messages that disappear (like Snapchat) and has end-to-end encryption and great privacy features.
Community
Would work great as a messaging and calling app for a small community. The chat functions are great and you can call landlines (with purchasing minutes)
Although you can technically grow group chats to 100s of people, this is not the best way to organize a larger community.
Customization
No customization
Monetization
No monetization
App
The app works well.
11. Geneva
Another alternative to Discord is Geneva. It’s a video-focused group chat app that includes forums and chat rooms that are good for gathering groups and holding some of the conversations Discord has.
Community
Create virtual events and notify members that the event is beginning.
You can host video calls with 1:1 or groups of people (video rooms).
It has more traditional content options like blogs & discussion forums.
Customization
No customization features
Monetization
No monetization features
App
Great app for every device
12. Circle
Circle.so is a community software platform that can create a paid alternative to Discord. It lets you host discussions with groups of people through forum features, and you can add in events. They also recently added cohort courses.
Community
Circle has a good community platform with discussion features and different types of spaces (course, discussion, event) for organizing content.
You can create member profiles, host livestreams, and chat & message.
Customization
Customize light & dark modes, an icon, and some other community branding features.
Monetization
Sell memberships and bundles to monetize your community.
App
Good iOS app. The Android app was just released last fall.
13. reddit
Reddit is a social network that lets you organize groups and conversations, and it’s a discussion forum that’s text-first. It was probably the platform that made up- and down-voting famous and works sort of like a public version of Discord.
Community
Reddit has great forum options and can host good text conversations because of the way discussions are structured.
People can find and join your discussion spaces, giving you a way to grow your subreddit.
BUT the community features are really simple–so you can’t build a large, engaged community.
And ads are a bummer, distracting from your content.
Customization
No real customization options
Monetization
No native monetization
App
A functional app for every device
14. Flock
Flock is another Discord alternative that functions a lot like Slack–organizing discussions into channels and giving you a messaging forum + calling.
Community
Video & voice calling features that mix 1:1 or group meetings.
Forums that are organized into channels (a lot like Slack) for sharing content, voice notes, files, and polls.
Customization
No real customization
Monetization
No monetization
Apps
Good app for every device
15. Twitch
Twitch is a Discord alternative for gamers with a focus on livestreaming. You’ll find people livestreaming gameplay–which was sort of why Twitch was created. But in addition to Overwatch and Minecraft, you’ll find people streaming pretty much everything.
Community
Twitch does better at livestreaming than Discord, with a better engine. But it’s more of a livestreaming platform than a proper community platform (although you can chat while livestreaming).
Customization
There are some features to customize your creator account, adding banners and profile avatars and changing the colors.
Monetization
There are different ways to monetize your livestreaming, with features like subscriptions, ads, or sponsorships.
App
Twitch has a good app for every device.
16. Chanty
Chanty is a Discord alternative that’s made to organize team discussions and collaboration. As a workplace tool, it’s really solid with a similar feel to Discord. You can share project management with to-do lists and Kanban views, as well as sharing documents.
Community
Good discussion and file-sharing features with a channel interface that looks a lot like Discord.
Built-in video and voice calling that are great for remote work (or just for fun).
Customization
Choose from light or dark mode.
Monetization
No native monetization
Apps
Apps for every device
17. Discourse
Discourse is an open-source community platform. The code for it is on GitHub, so if you know how to code it’s an option to build a community to replace Discord.
Community
The community feature is functional for text-based conversations. You can organize into topics and add avatars.
Otherwise, it’s pretty much just a forum. If you want more features than a low-tech forum, it’s not the right choice.
You’d need to pay for hosting somewhere and get it set up.
Customization
Discourse could be customized, since it’s open-source. If you know how to code (or are willing to hire a developer) you could make it match a style you want.
Monetization
No integrated monetization
App
No app
18. Teamspeak
Finally, Teamspeak is a Discord alternative that’s also made for gamers. It’s similar to Steam as a gaming chat and voice interface, and it’s the official voice chat interface for the popular game: Overwatch. It boasts a conversation channel with military-grade encryption that’s earned a reputation for being consistently clear and reliable.
If you’re looking for a voice channel for games–especially as an alternative to Steam–Teamspeak is solid.
Community
Can create different channels and use it to chat during gaming.
Customization
No real customization options
Monetization
No monetization options
App
Good app for every device
Conclusion
If you’re looking for a great Discord alternative where you can grow your online community, why not try Mighty?
It gives you a ton of great features and possibilities — from easily welcoming new members to a community, creating a customized feed for members, to having the ability to monetize through memberships, courses, and groups.
You get to bring people (who don’t know each other) together who share the same passion, interests, or goals and see them thrive, making it one of the top alternatives to Discord.
Ready to start building your community?
Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.
